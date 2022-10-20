ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

republictigersports.com

Season Slips Away in District Volleyball Loss

Two heavyweights went at it in the district volleyball semifinal between Nixa and Republic Monday, and the Eagles landed the knockout punch. Both teams overcame big deficits before Nixa finished the night with a four-set victory, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21. Republic, which entered the night with a 26-9 record, made...
NIXA, MO
republictigersports.com

Republic to Host Parkview in Playoff Opener

The district seedings are posted, and Republic will host Springfield Parkview next Friday to open the football playoffs. The Tigers are the number-three seed in Class 5 District 6. Parkview is the number-six seed. The top two seeds in the six-team district, Carthage and Webb City, will have this week...
REPUBLIC, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Opened mine shafts drain Webb City Paradise Lake

WEBB CITY, Mo. — A leaky lake is getting extra attention this weekend in hopes of patching the problem. Webb City workers are tackling a couple of mine shafts that have opened up in Paradise Lake at King Jack Park. Extremely low water levels are giving them a chance to fill them in with rock and concrete. Crews are hoping to get it all set before the weather takes a turn next week.
WEBB CITY, MO
KYTV

Police investigate stabbing in Republic, Mo.; 1 arrested

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one person wanted for a stabbing in Republic. Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim with a stab wound. Police arrested one suspect. Police say the victim will likely survive the injuries. Police have...
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

Woman dies in motorcycle crash in Stone County on Saturday

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Stone County Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 76, just a few miles away from Cape Fair. Troopers say 69-year-old Susan Weidauer and 72-year-old Douglas Weidauer were riding in...
STONE COUNTY, MO
kggfradio.com

Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs

A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KTLO

SW Missouri man sentenced to 21 years for leading meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Everton, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.Forty-seven-year-old Cheyenne W. Conn was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Kansas man arrested in 1992 Branson, Mo. cold case assault

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol calls it a break in a 30-year-old cold case. Taney County prosecutors charged Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape. The assault happened on August 15, 1992, at the Henning Conservation area...
BRANSON, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Actor, MSU alum Goodman set to host free event on Homecoming weekend

This Sunday, the public is invited to take a first tour of the John Goodman Amphitheatre on the Missouri State University campus. Just a few days later, the venue’s namesake will be hosting an arena-sized event. Goodman, the award-winning actor who graduated from MSU in 1975, is emceeing an...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

16-year-old runs into, seriously injures 2 in Taney Co.

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old girl crashed into a stopped vehicle and injured two people in Taney County Wednesday night, Oct. 19. The 16-year-old Branson girl was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee near Highway 76 and Route J in Kirbyville, according to a crash report. Around 8:15 p.m, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper […]
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police searching for driver, others involved in pursuit on U.S. 60 near Aurora

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Aurora are searching for a driver and others after a short pursuit on U.S. 60 on Saturday morning. An officer attempted a traffic stop of a white passenger car after it failed to yield. The officer pursued the driver. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The driver and other occupants escaped custody. With the assistance of several nearby agencies, police identified those involved.
AURORA, MO
KTTS

Names Of Teenagers Released In Deadly Crash

(KTTS News) — People in Republic and Billings are mourning the deaths of two teenagers killed in a crash over the weekend. 16-year-old Maverick Beaman from Republic was driving the car that crashed east of Republic Saturday night. KY3 says Beaman worked at Popeyes in Republic. 15-year-old Wyatt Barnes,...
REPUBLIC, MO

