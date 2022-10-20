Read full article on original website
republictigersports.com
Season Slips Away in District Volleyball Loss
Two heavyweights went at it in the district volleyball semifinal between Nixa and Republic Monday, and the Eagles landed the knockout punch. Both teams overcame big deficits before Nixa finished the night with a four-set victory, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-21. Republic, which entered the night with a 26-9 record, made...
republictigersports.com
Republic to Host Parkview in Playoff Opener
The district seedings are posted, and Republic will host Springfield Parkview next Friday to open the football playoffs. The Tigers are the number-three seed in Class 5 District 6. Parkview is the number-six seed. The top two seeds in the six-team district, Carthage and Webb City, will have this week...
republictigersports.com
Photos: District Volleyball vs Lebanon
Volleyball Districts vs Lebanon (October 22, 2022)
fourstateshomepage.com
Opened mine shafts drain Webb City Paradise Lake
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A leaky lake is getting extra attention this weekend in hopes of patching the problem. Webb City workers are tackling a couple of mine shafts that have opened up in Paradise Lake at King Jack Park. Extremely low water levels are giving them a chance to fill them in with rock and concrete. Crews are hoping to get it all set before the weather takes a turn next week.
The John Goodman Amphitheatre opens at Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- After four years of planning the John Goodman Amphitheater is finally open to all. “We have been working on this for a few years now,” said Mark Templeton, the managing director of tent theatre, “even with the pandemic and supply chain issues, we made sure that we didn’t cut any corners in building […]
Several Greene, Lawrence County cities to lose power around 7 hours Thursday
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Some cities and towns in Greene County and Lawrence County are scheduled to lose power for seven hours Thursday, Oct. 22. Some of the communities affected by the power outage are Ash Grove, Bois D’Arc, Halltown, Lawrenceburg, Phenix, Spencer, and Walnut Grove. Below is a map of the area that may […]
Silver Dollar City officially owns former Indian Ridge property where abandoned condos sit
16 years after a $1.6 billion resort was set to be built on property on Table Rock Lake, the entire piece of land once again has only one owner: Silver Dollar City.
KYTV
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
The Mystery of the Butterfly People in Joplin’s 2011 EF5 Twister
It's now been more than a decade since a tragic EF5 tornado devasted Joplin, Missouri. Did you know that there is a rainbow within that tragedy? It's the mystery of the "butterfly people" that children saw during that awful weather event. Since my wife is a meteorologist, I know most...
KYTV
Police investigate stabbing in Republic, Mo.; 1 arrested
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested one person wanted for a stabbing in Republic. Officers responded to an area near Anderson and Pine around 10 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim with a stab wound. Police arrested one suspect. Police say the victim will likely survive the injuries. Police have...
KYTV
Woman dies in motorcycle crash in Stone County on Saturday
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Stone County Saturday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 76, just a few miles away from Cape Fair. Troopers say 69-year-old Susan Weidauer and 72-year-old Douglas Weidauer were riding in...
kggfradio.com
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs
A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
KTLO
SW Missouri man sentenced to 21 years for leading meth conspiracy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Everton, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.Forty-seven-year-old Cheyenne W. Conn was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
KYTV
Kansas man arrested in 1992 Branson, Mo. cold case assault
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol calls it a break in a 30-year-old cold case. Taney County prosecutors charged Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, with two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape. The assault happened on August 15, 1992, at the Henning Conservation area...
sgfcitizen.org
Actor, MSU alum Goodman set to host free event on Homecoming weekend
This Sunday, the public is invited to take a first tour of the John Goodman Amphitheatre on the Missouri State University campus. Just a few days later, the venue’s namesake will be hosting an arena-sized event. Goodman, the award-winning actor who graduated from MSU in 1975, is emceeing an...
Five Springfield weekend events you won’t want to miss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
16-year-old runs into, seriously injures 2 in Taney Co.
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A 16-year-old girl crashed into a stopped vehicle and injured two people in Taney County Wednesday night, Oct. 19. The 16-year-old Branson girl was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee near Highway 76 and Route J in Kirbyville, according to a crash report. Around 8:15 p.m, a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper […]
State investigates cause of Carthage blaze that destroyed entire block
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating what sparked a large fire in Carthage, Missouri Saturday, leaving the entire block leveled in ash by Sunday morning. The Carthage Fire Department said its crews were dispatched to the scene just before 8 p.m. They found a commercial building near the old Henson Metal […]
KYTV
Police searching for driver, others involved in pursuit on U.S. 60 near Aurora
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Aurora are searching for a driver and others after a short pursuit on U.S. 60 on Saturday morning. An officer attempted a traffic stop of a white passenger car after it failed to yield. The officer pursued the driver. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The driver and other occupants escaped custody. With the assistance of several nearby agencies, police identified those involved.
KTTS
Names Of Teenagers Released In Deadly Crash
(KTTS News) — People in Republic and Billings are mourning the deaths of two teenagers killed in a crash over the weekend. 16-year-old Maverick Beaman from Republic was driving the car that crashed east of Republic Saturday night. KY3 says Beaman worked at Popeyes in Republic. 15-year-old Wyatt Barnes,...
