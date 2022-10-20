ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MS

A Woman Who's Blessed
4d ago

So sad. So many lives will be affected by this . Praying for his friends and family !

Harvey Collins
3d ago

Prayers for his family and friends. When will young people stop this kind of senseless, ignorant killing?

WDAM-TV

2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m. On the scene, officers located two...
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Two killed in shooting outside Laurel laundromat

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after two people were found dead from gunshot wounds outside a laundromat on Monday, October 24. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers arrived to the scene around 12:05 p.m. at Lopers Laundry on West 10th Street. The two gunshot victims were found inside a car parked […]
LAUREL, MS
WAPT

Goodman facing public safety crisis after string of shootings

GOODMAN, Miss. — Goodman is facing a public safety crisis after a long period of shootings. The town in Holmes County has been plagued with several homicides and shootings into homes and vehicles over at least the last 16 months. The most recent shooting over the weekend has many residents asking for help from the state.
GOODMAN, MS
WLBT

Madison daycare employee sentenced after hitting 3-year-old girl

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A daycare employee was sentenced for child abuse at the Madison County Courthouse on Monday. The incident happened at The Kids’ World Center off Mannsdale Road in November of 2021. A mother says her three-year-old daughter was hit by Ruby Wilkerson at the daycare, leaving...
MADISON, MS
WDAM-TV

Wanted man turns self in to LPD

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted by the Laurel Police Department turned himself in on Monday. According to LPD, 26-year-old Frank Nixon turned himself in at the police department Monday morning. Nixon was wanted for one count of aggravated assault in relation to an incident reported on Saturday, Oct.15....
LAUREL, MS
myleaderpaper.com

U-Haul truck stolen from Imperial gas station found in Mississippi

A U-Haul box truck was stolen from an Imperial gas station and later was recovered in Jackson, Miss. The 2015 GMC truck was stolen from Dickman’s Gas Mart, which rents trucks and trailers, between 5:15 p.m. Sept. 30 and 9:55 a.m. Oct. 1, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 24, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 21, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM. At 7:51 PM on October 23, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2900 block of Highway 39 North. The victim stated she was threatened with a gun and cash was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Goodman police chief says city isn’t paying for supplies

GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Goodman police chief is sounding off, stating his department is struggling. He’s also questioning how he can lead a department to serve and protect with no staff or resources. Police Chief Willie Mack said he supplies his own weaponry and is using his own money to buy police gear, even […]
GOODMAN, MS
kicks96news.com

Three Arrested in Multi-County ATV Thefts

Investigators in Neshoba County say they’ve broken up a ring of thieves who’ve been stealing ATVs. Sheriff Eric Clark says the three men had been roommates and worked together to scout possible targets and take the ATVs. He says three of the seven thefts were in Neshoba County, three more in Newton County and one in Attala County, dating back to December 2020. The last two ATVs were stolen about two weeks ago. The sheriff says the big break in the case came last weekend when someone taking part in a mud ride spotted a stolen ATV which belonged to his cousin. The suspects in the case are Mason Anthony, 20, of Union, Blake Hagood, 19, of Philadelphia and Jack Ross, 19, of Hickory.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Police seeking wanted man in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department needs your help finding a wanted man. According to LPD, 26-year-old Frank Nixon is wanted for one count of aggravated assault in relation to an incident reported on Saturday, Oct.15. The incident is believed to be a shooting that happened around South...
LAUREL, MS
breezynews.com

Stolen Attala County ATC recovered in Neshoba County bust

Investigators in Neshoba County say they’ve broken up a ring of thieves who’ve been stealing ATVs. Sheriff Eric Clark says the three men had been roommates and worked together to scout possible targets and take the ATVs. He says three of the seven thefts were in Neshoba County,...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Stolen catalytic converters on the rise

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Once again, thieves are beginning to target car parts, catalytic converters to be specific. It takes criminals only a few minutes to cut off the converter, which is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. They contain metals like platinum and palladium. Palladium is currently worth more than its weight in gold. Local law enforcement says it’s a tricky crime to solve.
WLBT

Terry Road home goes up in flames

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First responders battled an overnight house fire in Jackson. It broke out sometime before 4 a.m. Monday near the intersection of McDowell Road and Terry Road. No word yet from first responders if anyone was hurt in this fire. WLBT is working to find out more...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two teens arrested for shooting death of Lake High School senior

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County deputies arrested two 16-year-olds in connection to the shooting death of a Lake High School senior. Sheriff Mike Lee told the Star Herald that the two teens, who have not been identified, were charged with murder in connection to the death of Travis Jones. He said other arrests […]
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Bond set for second suspect in fatal Oxford hit-and-run

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the suspects in a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford has had formal charges filed against him, and his bond was also set. Walker Fielder, 21, of Madison, died after being hit by a vehicle in Oxford on Sunday, October 16. Blanche Williamson, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also hit by […]
OXFORD, MS
kicks96news.com

Home Lost to Fire Saturday in Leake County

Edinburg Volunteer Fire Department and Carthage Fire Department were called to a mobile home ablaze on Battle Bluff Rd on Saturday, October 22nd at 11:45 am. Multiple structures, at least one vehicle, and a couple of small animals were lost in the fire. No one was home when the fire...
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star

LAKE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teenagers have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Lake High School senior and football star. Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday afternoon. A 13-year-old was also shot and taken to an area hospital. His injuries were not life threatening. According...
LAKE, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man charged in death of 14-month-old

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man has been charged with capital murder in connection to the death of a 14-month-old. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said 14-month-old Kahari Lofton was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) on September 29, 2022, due to breathing issues. Lofton died at UMMC as a result of […]
JACKSON, MS

