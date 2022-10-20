Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Beetlejuice 2 Might Not Include Tim Burton, Director Reveals Why
Beetlejuice 2 might not end up including Tim Burton and he has some ideas why. Deadline reports that he made some of the comments during a recent Masterclass. Now, Plan B productions has been confirmed as working on the sequel earlier this year. But, Burton seemed to be ambivalent about his own involvement. When approached by the outlet, the filmmaker clarified that "nothing is out of the question." It's a weird space for the long-requested follow-up. Beetlejuice was nothing short of a smash hit many moons ago. With the current landscape of remakes and reboots, it seems like the perfect cultural artifact to shine-up. However, just because these beloved projects can come back from the dead, that doesn't mean their entire creative teams are along for the ride. Doing his part to aid in the mystery, Burton tried to address all the fervor in his signature tone. Take a look at his read of the situation down below!
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Debuts New Poster Featuring Kang the Conqueror
Kang the Conqueror looms large in a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man 3 officially kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige declared the Multiverse Saga at San Diego Comic-Con. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released its first trailer earlier today, giving fans a new look at Jonathan Majors as the villainous Kang. Much like previous Ant-Man posters, a new poster for the third film in the trilogy shrinks Ant-Man and Wasp down, while also unmasking Kang the Conqueror.
ComicBook
Did Henry Cavill's Superman Return Just Crush Marvel's Ant-Man 3 Trailer?
Marvel released the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and as you will see in the social media reactions below, the biggest reaction from fans isn't about Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) or new Marvel heroes (Cassie Lang) – it really more about Superman. Unfortunately for Marvel Studios, for the first time they may have been trumped in PR maneuvers by Warner Bros. and DC Films: while the Ant-Man 3 trailer was dropping, Henry Cavill officially announced his Superman return!
ComicBook
1899 Trailer Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the official trailer for 1899, a new genre-bending mystery-horror series from Dark creators Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The streamer first revealed 1899 during its big Tudum fan event in September, which follows a group of passengers traveling across the Atlantic Ocean. It's here that the series' big mystery begins, as the Kerberos goes out in search of the missing Prometheus. The ocean can be a very unforgiving place, and an empty Prometheus only serves to ramp up the intensity. 1899 isn't your typical cruise ship vacation show, as its first trailer highlights.
ComicBook
Annihilators: How Nova and Silver Surfer Could Be the Future After Guardians of the Galaxy Ends
Soon enough, it may be quite a time to be a fan of cosmic characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 2023 release slate for Marvel Studios features virtually only cosmic-adjacent projects from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Even more, two recent reports suggest more space-faring Marvel icons will also join the mix before too long at all.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill Breaks Silence on His Return as Superman: "A Very Small Taste of Things to Come"
Spoilers ahead for Black Adam, in theaters now. Henry Cavill took to Instagram today to officially confirm his intent to return as Superman, sharing a new image of himself in the costume and promising that there is much more to come. The star said that he waited until after Black Adam's opening weekend had happened, in the hopes that he would not spoil the mid-credits stinger in which Cavill's Superman turned up to have a chat with Dwayne Johnson's antihero. Now that the internet at large knows all about that, though, Cavill is on the record that this is just the beginning.
ComicBook
Dwayne Johnson Wants to See The Mummy Returns Co-Star Brendan Fraser "On Oscar Stage" for The Whale
Brendan Fraser's performance in The Whale is already getting a lot of awards buzz ahead of its theatrical debut in December, and while fans of the actor are thrilled for the recognition and attention Fraser is getting, there's someone else who is just as excited for the star and who wants to see him on the Oscar stage — Dwayne Johnson. The Black Adam star recently told MTV News (via EW) that he wants to see his The Mummy Returns co-star "go all the way" and bring home an Academy Award for his work in The Whale and deliver an amazing speech.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania Releases Ant-Sized Version of New Trailer
The promotional cycle for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is officially underway. Monday, Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for the project, unveiling Jonathan Majors' Kang to the masses for the first time. Now that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have found adequate time to take in the first version of the trailer, the marketing minds at Disney quickly put together another look at the film.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels New Comedy Series Before First Season Premieres
The digital media landscape is ever-changing with streamers recently testing the waters with cancellations and the like. When it comes to Warner Bros. Discovery, that means shelving films that have already been filmed and are well into post-production. Netflix has now made a similar move, cancelling one of its upcoming shows whilst in the midst of production. Monday afternoon, the streamer canceled Bad Crimes, an animated project from the minds of Greg Daniels and Mike Judge.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals Bill Murray's Marvel Character
Bill Murray in the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks a lot like Bill Murray. The first trailer for Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuted Monday, introducing the Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters star as a swaggering inhabitant of the Quantum Realm. The trailer shows the Ant-Fam — Avengers Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) — transported into the dimension, one of the many realities conquered by the time-lord Kang (Jonathan Majors). Watch it below.
ComicBook
Doctor Who: All the Doctors That Appeared In the Power of the Doctor
The Doctor Who Centenary Special, "The Power of the Doctor," Jodie Whittaker's final episode starring as the Thirteenth Doctor, has aired on the BBC and will debut on Sunday night in the United States [SPOILERS follow]. In addition to Whittaker's regeneration, which had an unexpected outcome, the episode included appearances by several former Doctor Who stars who aided the Doctor in her moment of crisis. Whittaker previously said that the 90-minute special would be one longtime Doctor Who fans can appreciate -- "It's one for the Whovians," she told Empire Magazine. "It's a huge treat if you're a proper fan. It's got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It's massive" -- these Doctor Who returns (on top of several returning companions and the Master, Daleks, and Cybermen all threatening the Doctor in a single episode for the first time in modern Doctor Who history) seems to have been what she was referring to.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Edit Echoes Fan-Favorite MCU Posters
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrived on Monday, showcasing what fans can expect from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment. The film, which is currently scheduled to open in the winter of 2023, is set to have major ramifications on the franchise's larger "Multiverse Saga", while also advancing the individual stories of the members of the Ant-Man family. Quantumania's first teaser poster played up that dichotomy — and a new fan-made edit of it showcases it even further.
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire: Rae Dawn Chong Reveals the Episode 4 Detail that Surprised Her (Exclusive)
This week's episode of AMC's Interview With the Vampire was a turning point for Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson). Not only did the episode see Claudia (Bailey Bass) get turned to a vampire and join Louis and Lestat (Sam Reid) in their slowly unravelling family dynamic, but Louis also was hit with the death of his mother, Florence. Viewers got to see Florence, played by Rae Dawn Chong, lying at rest in her coffin at the wake and while the event and her death both have consequences for Louis, according to Chong there was a detail about her experience filming the episode that was a bit surprising to her: the casket.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Rumor Claims Silver Surfer Will Be Special Presentation
A new Marvel Studios rumor claims that Silver Surfer will be a Special Presentation. Cosmic Circus reports that the company is developing the solo project in the same vein as Werewolf by Night. It would be interesting to see what Marvel has planned for the cosmic side of things in the next two phases. Just like the spooky side of the MCU has taken big steps forward with the first Special Presentation and Moon Knight, there are some gaps to fill for fans who have been dreaming of seeing Nova and the Kree/Skrull War happen at some point. It sounds like there will be some Galactus sprinkled in there for good measure as well. However, the studio itself has not announced, nor confirmed anything.
ComicBook
Batman/Spawn Full-Color Todd McFarlane Variant Cover Revealed (Exclusive)
Todd McFarlane's Batman/Spawn crossover comic, Batman/Spawn #1, is set to arrive in December and will reunite McFarlane and Greg Capullo on the one-shot which will see the two dark heroes unwillingly pit against each other by a sinister foe. It's an event that fans have been waiting nearly two decades for. But now, fans have something else to get excited about. ComicBook.com has the exclusive reveal of the full-color McFarlane variant cover for Batman/Spawn #1. The reveal of the full-color version of the cover comes after McFarlane revealed the black and white version to us on Saturday with this new full-color version offering rich new details to the cover. The colorist on the piece is FCO Plascencia who has an extensive history doing work on Batman as well as is the current colorist for Image's King Spawn series.
ComicBook
The Rock Clarifies Superman vs. Black Adam Is Definitely Not the Next Step
By now the whole world knows that Black Adam included the big milestone of bringing Henry Cavill's Superman back to the DCEU. Cavill's Superman cameo has been one of the worst-kept secrets of the DC Movies franchise, as even Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson himself was teasing Black Adam and Superman meeting onscreen – back when it was just wishful thinking. Now that The Rock and Cavill are onscreen together, DC fans are wondering if Black Adam v Superman is the next big event in the DCEU. Well, Dwayne Johnson is letting be known that fans shouldn't think too literally about how Black Adam's post-credits scene sets up with Superman:
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Showrunner Confirms Show Will Go Beyond Season 2, Addresses Ending
House of the Dragon is another mega-hit series for HBO and the Season 1 finale episode was the biggest for the network since the Game of Thrones finale. Naturally, as the buzz about House of the Dragon reaches an all-time high, fans are already wondering about Season 2 – and beyond. The cast and crew of Hosue of the Dragon are now out and doing post-season interviews, and showrunner Ryan Condal had to address the question how many seasons House of the Dragon could last on the air – and where it could finally end.
ComicBook
Black Adam: Henry Cavill's Superman Contract Revealed
From faceless Superman to a future face-off with Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill's Man of Steel returned over the weekend in Black Adam's end credits scene. Reprising the role he originated in 2013's Zack Snyder-directed Man of Steel and 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the cameo marked Cavill's first time in the role since 2017's Justice League. (Cavill did not film additional scenes for the Snyder Cut of the reworked superhero ensemble, released last year as Zack Snyder's Justice League.) After faceless cameos played by body doubles in Shazam! and the Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker, Cavill is making it official: Superman has returned.
