ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2022

By Kristen Lopez
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvLae_0igv03p700

Disney+ is stuffed to the gills with content this November, both in terms of original programming and new movies. The season finale of “Andor” drops toward the end of the month, and with filming already set to start this year it shouldn’t be too long before fans are reunited with Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor again. On top of that, the long-gestating sequel to the 2007 fairy tale feature “Enchanted” hits the service this month. Amy Adams returns as Princess Giselle, now a mother and wife, who discovers that raising a family could set her up as a new evil stepmother.

But what’s most anticipated has to be the return of Willow (Warwick Davis) in the Disney+ series of the same name. Originally announced at the 2019 D23 Expo, “Willow” is set years after the first film—directed by Ron Howard in 1988—and, per Disney’s synopsis, will be an epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty. The story begins with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness.

The series premiere of “Willow” will drop on Disney+ November 30.

Outside of that here is everything coming to Disney+ in November 2022.

November 2

  • “Airport Security” Seasons 1-3
  • “Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog” Season 2
  • “Critter Fixers: Country Vets” Season 4
  • “Dino Ranch” Season 2
  • “Locked Up Abroad” Seasons 3-11
  • “To Catch a Smuggler” Seasons 1-3
  • “Donna Hay Christmas”
  • “Andor” Episode 9
  • “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Episode 6
  • “The Mysterious Benedict Society” Episode 3
  • “Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t!” Episode 3

November 3

  • “Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'”

November 4

  • “The Gift”
  • “Ocean’s Breath”
  • “Saving Notre Dame”
  • “Shortsgiving”
  • “Director By Night”
  • “Marvel Studios Legends”

November 7

  • “Dancing With the Stars” Episode 9
  • “Breakthrough” Seasons 1-2
  • “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown” Season 1
  • “The Lion Ranger” Season 1
  • “World’s Deadliest” Season 3
  • “Th Montaners”
  • “Save Our Squad With David Beckham”
  • “The Tatami Time Machine Blues”
  • “Zootopia+”
  • “Andor” Episode 10
  • “The Mighty Ducks: Games Changers” Episode 7
  • “The Mysterious Benedict Society” Episode 4
  • “Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t!” Episode 4

November 11

  • “Eyewitness: D-Day”
  • “Fire of Love”
  • “Mary Poppins Returns” (Sing-Along Version)
  • “Port Security: Hamburg”
  • “Sea of Shadows”

November 14

  • “Dancing With the Stars” Episode 10

November 16

  • “Atlas of Cursed Places” Season 1
  • “Ice Road Rescue” Season 6
  • “Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals” Season 2
  • “Ultimate Survival WWII” Season 1
  • “World’s Deadliest Snakes” Season 1
  • “Limitless With Chris Hemsworth”
  • “The Santa Clauses”
  • “Andor” Episode 11
  • “The Mighty Ducks: Games Changers” Episode 8
  • “The Mysterious Benedict Society” Episode 5
  • “Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t!” Episode 5

November 18

  • “Game of Sharks”
  • “Genoa Bridge Disaster”
  • “Me & Mickey” Season 1
  • “Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog” Season 1
  • “Mickey Mousekersize” Season 1
  • “Virus Hunters”
  • “Best in Snow”
  • “Disenchanted”
  • “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse”
  • “The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse”

November 20

  • “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium”

November 21

  • “Dancing With the Stars” Finale

November 23

  • “Egypt With the World’s Greatest Explorer” Season 1
  • “Last of the Giants: Wild Fish” Season 1
  • “Puppy Dog Pals” Season 5
  • “The Villains of Valley View” Season 1
  • “Witness to Disaster” Season 1
  • “World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins” Season 1
  • “Andor” Season 1 Finale
  • “Daddies on Request”
  • “The Mighty Ducks: Games Changers” Episode 9
  • “The Mysterious Benedict Society” Episode 6
  • “The Santa Clauses” Episode 3
  • “Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t!” Episode 6

November 25

  • “Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force”
  • “Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean”
  • “The Hip Hop Nutcracker”

November 28

  • “Mickey Saves Christmas”

November 30

  • “Buried Secrets of WWII” Season 1
  • “Firebuds” Season 1
  • “Spidey and His Amazing Friends” Season 2
  • “The Witch Doctor Will See You Now” Season 1
  • “Willow” Season 1 Premiere
  • “The Mighty Ducks: Games Changers” Episode 10
  • “The Mysterious Benedict Society” Episode 7
  • “The Santa Clauses” Episode 4
  • “Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t!” Episode 7

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Sean Hayes, Paul Feig, and More Pay Tribute to Late Leslie Jordan

Immediately following the news of Leslie Jordan’s tragic passing from a car crash, friends, collaborators, and fans took to social media to share their memories of the Emmy-winning comedian. “Will and Grace” star Sean Hayes, who frequently acted alongside Jordan during the latter’s guest appearances on the sitcom, called him “one of the funniest people” he ever worked with, and “a unique talent with an enormous, caring heart.” My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him....
IndieWire

Lupita Nyong’o on ‘Woman King’ Departure: ‘It Wasn’t the Role for Me to Play’

Lupita Nyong’o is addressing why she walked away from Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” back in 2020. Nyong’o, who leads the upcoming Marvel tentpole “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” told The Hollywood Reporter that she was set to play an Agojie warrior in the historical epic starring Viola Davis, who also produces. The Agojie tribe inspired the fictional Dora Milaje female army in “Black Panther.” After being cast in “The Woman King,” Nyong’o made a short documentary on the Agojie tribe called “Warrior Women With Lupita Nyong’o.” Per THR, the Academy Award winner “grapples uncomfortably with the tribe’s legacy of violence” in the...
IndieWire

‘The School for Good and Evil’ Review: Netflix’s Star-Studded ‘Harry Potter’ Ripoff Flunks Most of Its Courses

Fairy tales are typically simple and evocative pieces of folklore that tend to communicate lucid moral lessons through the power of story. Paul Feig’s star-studded “The School for Good and Evil” — which is pretty much just “Harry Potter” recast with princesses, fairies, and a random assortment of literary characters from the public domain — might be the most aggressively convoluted YA movie I’ve ever seen. In the world of “Miss Peregrine” and “Mortal Instruments,” this thing is practically “The Big Sleep.” Where that noir classic teased timeless electricity from confusion as Bogie and Bacall smoldered across mid-century Los Angeles in...
KANSAS STATE
AdWeek

Peacock: What’s Coming November 2022

Peacock has unveiled its programming for November 2022. New releases include Jordan Peele‘s sci-fi thriller, NOPE on November 18. Two siblings (Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer) running a horse ranch in California discover something wonderful and sinister in the skies above, while the owner of an adjacent theme park (Steven Yeun) tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

A sequel to one of Ryan Reynolds’ worst movies is coming straight to Netflix

Possibly the worst Ryan Reynolds movie is somehow getting a sequel, as R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned has been given a release date on Netflix. R.I.P.D. was a product of a few trends in Hollywood. One was the rise of comic book properties being turned into films. Two was the humungous box office returns of the supernatural Men in Black series with Will Smith. Last but not least was the bankable talents of Reynolds as a leading man. Aside from Green Lantern, obviously.
IGN

Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney

Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in October 2022

Looking for something new to watch on Netflix? We’ve got you covered. October brings with it a trio of high-profile new movies coming to Netflix, all of the bone-chilling variety to differing degrees. But if you’re not in the mood for something spooky, there are a number of other excellent films newly streaming on Netflix this month. Whether you’re up for a historical epic, a classic rom-com or a true crime drama, there’s a little something for everyone.
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
People

Keanu Reeves Jokes About Plans to Become a U.S. Citizen: 'Yeah, Man — Why Not?'

Keanu Reeves is down to become a U.S. citizen. During the 58-year-old John Wick star's Thursday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Reeves reflected briefly on his journey to Hollywood fame from his roots in Toronto, Canada before Jimmy Kimmel inquired whether Reeves would be interested in becoming a naturalized American citizen.
EW.com

Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'

Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘Harry Potter’ stars who have died

Robbie Coltrane's passing is the latest notable Harry Potter deaths Harry (Daniel Radcliffe, center) faces the Sorting Hat in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone." The "Harry Potter" books and movies captivated audiences of all ages thanks to the longevity of the series. Many of those who featured in roles on the big screen will live on forever in the memories of wizarding fans. Still, real-life deaths have happened to some of the stars of the films and have been met with great sadness over the years. Here's a look at some of the "Harry Potter" actors we've lost over the years:Robbie Coltrane...
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel

After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
IndieWire

IndieWire

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy