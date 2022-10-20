Read full article on original website
Related
Pret A Manger founder Julian Metcalfe who sold sandwich chain for £364million says Britain's restaurants face a 'terrifying' future due to soaring food and energy costs
Pret A Manger founder Julian Metcalfe who sold the sandwich chain for £364million says Britain's restaurants face a 'terrifying' future due to soaring food and energy costs. The enterprising giant said interest rate hikes - which currently sit at 2.25 per cent - will cause a terrible shock to working people and businesses.
French coach Renard and Saudi Arabia face tough World Cup
New continent, same problem for Hervé Renard. The Frenchman is leading another team into the World Cup — Saudi Arabia this time after Morocco in 2018 — and again the draw has not been kind. Saudi Arabia opens its tournament against Lionel Messi and Argentina. “We have...
Peach Pig by Cecilia Knapp review – truth becomes her
There is a deliberately overexposed quality to Cecilia Knapp’s poems: they take place in troubled light. Bright yet bleak, they hold the attention. She belongs loosely within a Kae Tempest, Hollie McNish, tell-it-like-it-is, streetwise (or, where necessary, street-foolish) school of poetry. She was young people’s laureate for London between 2020 and 2021 and this collection, her debut, begins in a brazenly anti-poetic way, as un-self-servingly revealing as the sudden emptying of a handbag. I Used to Eat KFC Zingers Without Hating Myself opens with a line straining not to become a poem: “Order cat litter off Amazon.” And what follows is an intriguingly miscellaneous decanting of her mind:
Good News Network
First Wild Bison in 6,000 Years Born in the UK After Small Herd was Brought to Kent–Rangers Didn’t Know One was Pregnant
The first wild bison to be born in the UK in almost 6,000 years has been announced just months after a small herd was brought to Kent in England. The Wilder Blean project near Canterbury only released the bison into the wild in July—and organizers got the surprise of a lifetime, because one of the them had turned out to be pregnant.
minecreek.info
We flew three to four ground support missions a day at very low level
Eckehart Priebe entered the navy as a "Coring Kadett" in 1934 and was ^¿^¡t/t^^^ V^tfjnjwjfe'flfl transferred to the Luftwaffe in 1935. He underwent training at the Flying Ji^MEfi^HRl^. Schools in Ludwigslust and Fassberg and was transferred, during the ^fl^^&BaJ summer of 1936, to JG 134 "Horst Wessel" in...
Comments / 0