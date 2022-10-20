ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. […] The post PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Paolo Banchero’s serious message as Magic become only winless East team

While Paolo Banchero is staying patient to get his first career win as a pro with the Orlando Magic, he admits some things have to change if they want to get that elusive W. The Magic are now 0-4 on the season and remain the only winless team in the East after dropping Monday’s game […] The post Paolo Banchero’s serious message as Magic become only winless East team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch

The Los Angeles Lakers, who have started the season 0-3 after an inexplicable choke against the Portland Trail Blazers, are unequivocally the worst three-point shooting team in the league, having made a terrible 8.3 threes on 39.3 attempts per night through their first three games, a putrid 21.2 percent that’s eight percentage points lower than […] The post RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles

The Golden State Warriors spent most of preseason bragging about their wealth of quality depth. Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry invoked the “Strength In Numbers” 2015-16 champions as a comparison for these Dubs after their season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers, when Golden State celebrated ring night by going 11-deep in a blowout victory. […] The post ‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start

Chauncey Billups’ first season as the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was mired with a plethora of problems that put a damper on their 2021-22 season. Damian Lillard battled abdominal issues all season long before getting shut down following abdominal surgery, CJ McCollum was diagnosed with a collapsed lung before he was traded […] The post Chauncey Billups gushes over Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Blazers after impressive 4-0 start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets

Damian Lillard had nothing but praise for Anfernee Simons after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster exploded in the third quarter of their contest against the Denver Nuggets. Simons only had seven points in the first half, but an incredibly hot shooting streak saw him drop 22 points in the penultimate period alone. He made six […] The post ‘He’s blowing the roof off’: Damian Lillard reacts to Anfernee Simons’ ‘crazy’ game in Blazers vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

‘Still got a lot of work to do’: Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops brutally honest assessment of James Wiseman

James Wiseman’s revenge season is right on track. The Golden State Warriors big man is coming off a year-long injury layoff, and he’s now looking to make up for lost time in his second playing season with the Dubs. It has been so far so good for Wiseman, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has […] The post ‘Still got a lot of work to do’: Warriors coach Steve Kerr drops brutally honest assessment of James Wiseman appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Blazers guard Anfernee Simons’ insane third quarter explosion vs. Nuggets

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons hasn’t been off to the best of starts in the newest campaign. After shooting 9-of-22 in the Blazers’ season opener, he proceeded to shoot 5-17 in back-to-back games, which both ended in two-point victories over the Phoenix Suns and the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers. But the 23-year old […] The post LeBron James reacts to Blazers guard Anfernee Simons’ insane third quarter explosion vs. Nuggets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

RJ Barrett reveals Knicks’ version of Odell Beckham Jr. after win vs. Magic

The New York Knicks are fun to watch again. After losing their season-opener to the Memphis Grizzlies on the road. RJ Barrett and the Knicks have gone 2-0, with wins over the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic, both at home. In one sequence during Monday night’s 115-102 victory against the Magic, the Knicks electrified […] The post RJ Barrett reveals Knicks’ version of Odell Beckham Jr. after win vs. Magic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks’ win against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday had the whole NBA Twitter going wild. After all, what was supposed to be a marquee matchup between the brightest young stars in the league turned into a one-sided affair. Doncic destroyed the Grizzlies, and he needed just three […] The post Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
