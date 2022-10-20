Read full article on original website
What to do in Saline This Week: Trunk or Treat, Drums Alive, Classical Guitar, American Dolloween and More
Here's what's happening in Saline this week. To be included in this weekend's guide, post your event by noon Thursday. For next Sunday's feature, post your event by noon Sunday. ... 20 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Oct 24 - Sunday, Oct 30. Subscribe to our newsletter to...
Historian Bob Lane Leads a Tour of Oakwood Cemetery Saturday
Saline historian Bob Lane leads a tour of Oakwood Cemetery at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22. The tour begins at the old mausoleum. Orrin Parsons - built the first grist and sawmills. Sarah Toliver - Story about Saline and the underground railroad. William Davenport - Local banke. Many others. Oakwood...
SHS Drama Club Presents Clue: On Stage Nov. 4-6
The Saline High School Drama Club will present its fall production, Clue: On Stage, on November 4th and 5th at 7:30 p.m. and November 6th at 2:00 p.m. in the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center at Saline High School. Seating is general admission and tickets are $10.00 and are available at the door.
ROWING: Saline Wins Medals at Head of the Gallup
The Saline High School rowing team brought home several medals from the Head of the Gallup races held Oct. 22 in Ann Arbor. The men's varsity 1 won gold. The men's varsity 4 team won silver. The mixed 8+ team won bronze. The junior varsity 1 team took bronze.
VOLLEYBALL: Saline Crowned Champions of the SEC Red
YPSILANTI - The Saline Hornets have won the SEC Red volleyball crown. The Hornet, who went undefeated during league matches during the regular season, competed in the SEC Red tournament at Lincoln Tuesday. Saturday, Saline went 6-1 in the league tournament, defeating everyone but Skyline. The standings give more weight to regular season wins, so the Hornets finished atop the SEC Red.
Saline Police: 3 Businesses Have Encountered Counterfeit Money
Three City of Saline businesses have encountered counterfeit money since Thursday, according to the Saline Police Department. In a post on Facebook, the department warned people to be aware of the issue. "When accepting high dollar currency please utilize a counterfeit marker with specially formulated ink that will activate when...
