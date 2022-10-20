YPSILANTI - The Saline Hornets have won the SEC Red volleyball crown. The Hornet, who went undefeated during league matches during the regular season, competed in the SEC Red tournament at Lincoln Tuesday. Saturday, Saline went 6-1 in the league tournament, defeating everyone but Skyline. The standings give more weight to regular season wins, so the Hornets finished atop the SEC Red.

SALINE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO