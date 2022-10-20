Read full article on original website
Ann Arbor mayor installs new gas fireplace amid city’s push for home electrification
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s mission to achieve carbon-neutrality by 2030 calls on residents to ditch gas appliances and electrify homes to move away from burning fossil fuels. Home electrification — in tandem with a shift to renewable energy — is a key strategy of Ann Arbor’s...
wemu.org
Amazon ready to open Canton Township facility
A final certificate of occupancy has been issued for a local Amazon delivery building in Canton Township. It signals the opening of local Amazon operations this week. When Amazon decided to cut back plans for two local facilities this year, it already was deep into work on a third. The 183,000 square-foot delivery station in Canton Township was built on an empty field on Michigan Avenue between Beck and Denton Roads.
MSNBC
Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.
This week, #VelshiAcrossAmerica is in Detroit talking to Democrats, Republicans and Independents about what matters most to them, including reproductive rights (which are literally on the ballot in Michigan), and the promise of free and fair elections and the rule of law. “People want to know that they have reproductive rights, and that they have access to health care when they need it,” says Kelly Dillaha. “If you are being forced to have a baby that you didn’t expect to have because you were raped, that’s an economic issue for you.” “It’s abortion,” that’s the top issue, says college journalist Lily Guiney, but the fate of elections is also on voters’ minds. “You’re not likely to see as many young people going ‘oh my God, I am so, so concerned about election integrity.’ But they’re concerned about it in ways that manifest differently.” Republican Wayne Bradley agrees the election deniers are exhausting. “It frustrates me to see people that I know personally that still, you know, kinda won’t let that go.”Oct. 23, 2022.
Arab American News
FEMA officials join U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib to discuss Ecorse Creek in Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The city was recently visited by a number of officials to discuss proposed improvements to the flood-prone Ecorse Creek area and flood mitigation solutions. FEMA Region V Administrator Thomas Sivak, FEMA support staff, U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Detroit), representatives from Senator Gary Peters’ office and Wayne...
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
The Oakland Press
Apprentice seminar looks to expand workforce
As part of National Apprenticeship Week, Oakland County is offering a seminar from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the county executive office building in Waterford. Businesses can learn how to develop talent through the combination of on-the-job training and classroom instruction. Support includes apprenticeship intermediary services, experienced local training providers and grant funds available for Oakland County employers.
Voice News
Richmond City Council retools recreation vehicle ordinance
Richmond City Council took steps toward relaxing the definition of a recreational vehicle in the city’s zoning ordinance on Oct. 17, when it approved the first reading of an ordnance amendment. During a regular meeting, the council approved the introduction and first reading of ordinance 156-32. This would amend...
Detroit drug raids decline 95% due to cannabis legalization, changing priorities
The decline in drug raids began well before voters passed Proposition 1 in 2018
Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand
Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
MSNBC
Voters explain: What is going on with civic engagement in Michigan?
#VelshiAcrossAmerica is back -- visiting some of the swingiest states these midterms, where not only the balance of power, but the future of American democracy is at stake. This week, ‘Velshi’ is in Detroit talking to Democrats, Republicans and Independents about political and civic engagement. In a state where illegal militias and bizarre ‘groomer’ accusations soil the process, “people really want to engage with their statewide officials in a way that maybe we haven’t seen in the past,” says college student Lily Guiney. And that gets complicated. “We are having organized bullying of students by parent groups that aren’t even in these local communities – showing up en masse at school board meetings; creating absolute chaos and scaring children. It’s just –it’s crazy,” says parent Kelly Dillaha. GM engineer Art Reyes also worries about lack of civic engagement at the top trickling down. “Can’t build a truck if I’m so worried about what the guy next to me is thinking about politics that I’m passing him a bad part.” As Lolita Poplar, a naval commander and high school teacher reminds us, “Our children are watching.”Oct. 23, 2022.
michiganradio.org
Protesters: Macomb County employee who urged crowd to "storm the capitol" on Jan. 6th should be fired
On January 6th, 2020, election denier and right-wing activist Genevieve Peters rode a bus with other Trump supporters from Michigan to Washington DC. Once there, she was among a group of speakers who urged the crowd to march on the Capitol, where Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were preparing to certify the election results of the 2020 election.
Michigan agencies issue alert about counterfeit drugs, Fentanyl: lethal dose equivalent to just “a few grains of salt”
This alert comes as the DEA launches the One Pill Can Kill Awareness Campaign on social media, targeting teens/young adults and their parents, to raise awareness about the often deadly consequences of taking a a counterfeit drug.
Warden removed from Macomb Correctional Facility after prison homicide
LANSING − The Michigan Department of Corrections has replaced the warden at Macomb Correctional Facility and banned him from prison property, pending internal investigations, an official confirmed. George Stephenson has been "stop ordered," meaning he is barred from entering the prison, department spokesman Chris Gautz said. Willis Chapman, an MDOC assistant deputy director...
candgnews.com
Free from debt, Focus: HOPE relaunches aid efforts
METRO DETROIT— The team at Focus: HOPE is getting the word out that the nonprofit is back after several difficult years. Focus: HOPE celebrated that with its March for Hope on Oct. 9. The organization, the aim of which is to take practical action to overcome racism, poverty and...
michiganradio.org
Detroit residents, and others in poor, less white areas across the country get the worst internet deals
Four major internet providers disproportionately offered the worst deals to neighborhoods across the U.S., including Detroit, that are poorer and have a higher concentration of people of color than other parts of their cities. That's according to an investigation by The Markup, a nonprofit newsroom focusing on technology's impact on society. Formerly redlined areas also received the worst offers.
labelandnarrowweb.com
Dunn Paper closing mill, RLG makes 25th acquisition and more
Dunn Paper, a manufacturer and supplier of high performance, advanced paper and tissue for use in food, medical, and specialty markets, has announced that it will cease production at its site in Port Huron, MI, USA. Since 1924, the Port Huron mill has been supplying specialty paper to the food...
Attorney says charges dismissed against Detroit businessman Robert Carmack
An attorney for Detroit businessman Robert Carmack said a judge this month dismissed charges against him regarding a land deal in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Oakland County voters favoring Democratic candidates, but Slotkin-Barrett race tight
DETROIT – Voters in Oakland County appear to be favoring Democratic candidates for the upcoming election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll, but the numbers are fairly close. Results from a survey of Michigan voters in the state’s 7th Congressional District conducted between Oct. 18-20, found that voters...
Detroit demolishes building damaged in summer explosion
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) -- A building that exploded over the summer in Detroit's west side is no more.Crews demolished the structure on Schoolcraft and Mansfield Streets that police say housed an illegal marijuana operation. The sounds of heavy machinery Friday brought smiles to many people who live and work nearby."It was amazing that it got such a quick response," Eugene Owens, a neighbor, said. "Because normally, it takes years to get a building demolished." In August, the former barbershop exploded after police said someone was allegedly making THC oil inside the vacant structure. The explosion hurt five people. "You...
DTE: 2,500+ homes and businesses without power in west Oakland County
More than 2,500 homes and businesses are in the dark in west Oakland County. The affected areas include Novi, Wixom and Walled Lake. The power has been off since 10:30.
