Memphis, TN

New women’s shelter opening without restrictions

By Jordan James
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  The first barrier-free shelter for women experiencing homelessness is opening in Memphis. What that means is restrictions are being removed so they can have a place to stay.

The Hospitality Hub wants to help those experiencing homelessness. After more than a year of construction, this 2.2-acre facility is now home to one of our most vulnerable population groups.

The opening of this space comes at a time when organizer, Ellen Roberds, says the need is great.

“We just want to decrease your suffering and help make your next step in a healing environment,” Roberds said. “People are coming here from other states. We get more referrals, and we are seeing somewhere between one in a half to two times the amount that we were seeing.”

Not only will the facility serve as an emergency shelter but will also be the region’s first barrier-free shelter for women.

It’s a move that will remove restrictions such as cost and paperwork so those who need it can have a place to stay.

“What we want to do as the hub is to respond to that immediate need and then we will surround you with the support to get the other pieces in place,” Roberds said.

Inside the 25,000 square building, they have a dining room, family room, and salon among other amenities.

At the end of the day, Roberds says it is all about supporting folks when they need it most.

“This does fill a gap but we are full, and every day we are trying to figure out new spaces for women and trying to figure out how we can do that,” Roberds said.

The Salvation Army also has a free emergency women’s shelter called the Purdue Center of Hope.

J Clem
4d ago

It's time to help these ladies in Memphis so they aren't merely a commodity to end up abused but a person with a future, hopes, and untapped potential. Thank you H.H. from a male.

