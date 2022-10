On Sunday, November 6 @ 4:30 pm, the Mental Wellness Center (MWC) is presenting Project Reboot, a 3-week screen time program that kicks-off with a compelling presentation by Project Reboot founder, Dino Ambrosi. The kick-off, at Santa Barbara City College’s Garvin Theatre, and will offer up new skills and habit aimed at countering the need for social media and technology to fill up our free time and ease pervasive anxiety and depression felt by so many.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO