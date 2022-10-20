Read full article on original website
Market Volatility Increases Ahead Of Big Earnings Results
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, as investors assessed impacts of downbeat economic data. Data from S&P Global showed a contraction in business activity for the month of October, increasing prospects that the Federal Reserve could start slowing the pace of rate hikes. Shares of Tesla TSLA dropped 1.5% on...
Charts Suggest the U.S. Dollar Could Be Peaking, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. To explain Carley Garner's analysis, Cramer examined the weekly chart of the dollar index going back to 2017. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. "The strong dollar has...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. You want earnings? We've got earnings. It's the biggest week yet for this earnings season, particularly for megacap tech names. Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook parent Meta, Apple and Amazon all are scheduled to deliver quarterly reports. Companies have generally reported solid results, with some exceptions. This trend has contributed to volatility in the market as investors look for a bottom. On Friday, stocks surged to cap their best week since June, even as the Federal Reserve gears up to raise rates again while inflation remains hot. (Follow live market updates.) Here are the major companies reporting this week:
Jim Cramer Says These 13 Companies' Earnings Helped Drive Markets Higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," he said.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Avis, Pinduoduo, Starbucks, Alibaba and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Tesla — Shares of the electric vehicle company fell 1.49% after Tesla cut the starting prices for some of its vehicles in China. The price decreases apply to Model 3 and Model Y cars. CEO Elon Musk said last week that he saw signs of a recession in China.
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise; Japan's Yen Weakens Despite Reports of Intervention
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific climbed Monday after U.S. stocks soared on Friday following a Wall Street Journal report that some Fed officials are concerned about tightening policy too much. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 2% higher. The Kospi in South Korea...
Fears of a Severe Recession Deepen as European Business Activity Slows on Surging Energy Costs
Firms have been under pressure due to higher inflation, particularly coming from energy costs and wage pressures. "The situation economically is getting worse quite rapidly," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. The euro lost ground against the U.S. dollar and the British pound during morning...
China GDP Beats With a Bounce in the Third Quarter, Delayed Data Shows
BEIJING — China reported Monday that third-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.9% from a year ago, beating expectations. The data was originally set for release on Oct. 18, but was delayed late on Oct. 17 with no explanation. China's Communist Party held its 20th National Congress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
CBI boss warns Rishi Sunak against austerity ‘doom loop’– business live
Live, rolling coverage of business, economics and financial markets as lobby group leader Tony Danker calls for pro-growth policies from new prime minister
Apple Reports Earnings Thursday and All Eyes Are on iPhone 14 Sales
Apple will report its fourth-quarter earnings for the quarter ended in September after the bell on Thursday. The most important new information will be any details the tech giant offers on how the iPhone 14 series is selling. Investors will be closely watching what Apple says about the December quarter,...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Can't Recommend Icahn Enterprises
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Icahn Enterprises LP: "I don't know what's in that fund. I can't recommend it." Constellation Energy Corp: "Constellation Energy is still good." Alexandria...
How Ethereum's Merge Made Crypto Mining More Sustainable
After years of anticipation, the cryptocurrency ethereum finally implemented a major network upgrade that completely changes how the blockchain verifies transactions, mints new coins and secures its network. Called proof-of-stake, this system has reduced ethereum's energy consumption by more than 99%. Energy usage has been one of the cryptocurrency industry's...
Why China Won't Bail Out Its Real Estate Sector
China's central government won't likely be spending billions to save the struggling real estate sector, analysts said. "I doubt there will be direct bailouts of property developers by the government, even though they may continue to ask banks and [state-owned enterprises] to help selected troubled developers," said Tommy Wu, senior China economist at Commerzbank.
China's Leadership Reshuffle Puts Greater Weight on Relations With the U.S.
BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
Binance Is ‘Narrowing Down' Identity of Hacker Behind $570 Million Crypto Attack, CEO Says
After getting some tips from law enforcement, Binance is now “narrowing down” the hacker behind the attack, CEO Changpeng Zhao told CNBC Monday. Zhao said the BNB Chain was able to prevent around 80% to 90% of the targeted funds from being taken by the hacker. Cryptocurrency exchange...
China Names Xi Jinping Loyalists for Core Leadership Group
Chinese President Xi Jinping broke precedent Sunday by paving the way for his third term as president, and the likely appointment of a premier with no prior experience as vice premier. Li Qiang, party secretary of Shanghai, walked out second behind Xi at a meeting with press on Sunday. Li...
