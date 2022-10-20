ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Market Volatility Increases Ahead Of Big Earnings Results

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, as investors assessed impacts of downbeat economic data. Data from S&P Global showed a contraction in business activity for the month of October, increasing prospects that the Federal Reserve could start slowing the pace of rate hikes. Shares of Tesla TSLA dropped 1.5% on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Charts Suggest the U.S. Dollar Could Be Peaking, Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. To explain Carley Garner's analysis, Cramer examined the weekly chart of the dollar index going back to 2017. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that the spiking U.S. dollar could peak soon. "The strong dollar has...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. You want earnings? We've got earnings. It's the biggest week yet for this earnings season, particularly for megacap tech names. Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook parent Meta, Apple and Amazon all are scheduled to deliver quarterly reports. Companies have generally reported solid results, with some exceptions. This trend has contributed to volatility in the market as investors look for a bottom. On Friday, stocks surged to cap their best week since June, even as the Federal Reserve gears up to raise rates again while inflation remains hot. (Follow live market updates.) Here are the major companies reporting this week:
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jim Cramer Says These 13 Companies' Earnings Helped Drive Markets Higher

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," he said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Avis, Pinduoduo, Starbucks, Alibaba and More

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Tesla — Shares of the electric vehicle company fell 1.49% after Tesla cut the starting prices for some of its vehicles in China. The price decreases apply to Model 3 and Model Y cars. CEO Elon Musk said last week that he saw signs of a recession in China.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Asia-Pacific Markets Rise; Japan's Yen Weakens Despite Reports of Intervention

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific climbed Monday after U.S. stocks soared on Friday following a Wall Street Journal report that some Fed officials are concerned about tightening policy too much. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 2% higher. The Kospi in South Korea...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fears of a Severe Recession Deepen as European Business Activity Slows on Surging Energy Costs

Firms have been under pressure due to higher inflation, particularly coming from energy costs and wage pressures. "The situation economically is getting worse quite rapidly," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. The euro lost ground against the U.S. dollar and the British pound during morning...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China GDP Beats With a Bounce in the Third Quarter, Delayed Data Shows

BEIJING — China reported Monday that third-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.9% from a year ago, beating expectations. The data was originally set for release on Oct. 18, but was delayed late on Oct. 17 with no explanation. China's Communist Party held its 20th National Congress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Apple Reports Earnings Thursday and All Eyes Are on iPhone 14 Sales

Apple will report its fourth-quarter earnings for the quarter ended in September after the bell on Thursday. The most important new information will be any details the tech giant offers on how the iPhone 14 series is selling. Investors will be closely watching what Apple says about the December quarter,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Can't Recommend Icahn Enterprises

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Icahn Enterprises LP: "I don't know what's in that fund. I can't recommend it." Constellation Energy Corp: "Constellation Energy is still good." Alexandria...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Ethereum's Merge Made Crypto Mining More Sustainable

After years of anticipation, the cryptocurrency ethereum finally implemented a major network upgrade that completely changes how the blockchain verifies transactions, mints new coins and secures its network. Called proof-of-stake, this system has reduced ethereum's energy consumption by more than 99%. Energy usage has been one of the cryptocurrency industry's...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why China Won't Bail Out Its Real Estate Sector

China's central government won't likely be spending billions to save the struggling real estate sector, analysts said. "I doubt there will be direct bailouts of property developers by the government, even though they may continue to ask banks and [state-owned enterprises] to help selected troubled developers," said Tommy Wu, senior China economist at Commerzbank.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China's Leadership Reshuffle Puts Greater Weight on Relations With the U.S.

BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China Names Xi Jinping Loyalists for Core Leadership Group

Chinese President Xi Jinping broke precedent Sunday by paving the way for his third term as president, and the likely appointment of a premier with no prior experience as vice premier. Li Qiang, party secretary of Shanghai, walked out second behind Xi at a meeting with press on Sunday. Li...

