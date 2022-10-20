Read full article on original website
"Violins of Hope" helps Mainers remember the Holocaust through music
PORTLAND, Maine — We all know the foreboding phrase: "Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it." A worldwide exhibit that has been in Maine for the entire month of October is working to make sure that doesn't happen — through music. Father and...
Martha Stewart celebrates Portland in 'foodie' post
PORTLAND, Maine — Martha Stewart, the famous television host, found herself in one of the top-rated food cities in America, Portland, Maine, on Sunday morning. Stewart shared a photo on Instagram with the caption “great ‘foodie’ morning in Portland Maine.”. Martha said she stopped at Standard...
The haunting story of the 'Violins of Hope'
PORTLAND, Maine — When the Portland Symphony Orchestra performs on Oct. 23 and Oct. 25, its string musicians will be playing instruments like no others in the world -- the "Violins of Hope." Since the 1970s, Amnon and Avshi Weinstein, who are father and son violinmakers, have been restoring...
Six celebrities announced for 2023 Drive Fore Kids celebrity golf tournament
PORTLAND, Maine — Instead of holding a 2023 Korn Ferry Pro Golf Tour, Shamrock Sports and Entertainment will be hosting the Drive Fore Kids celebrity golf tournament. The Drive Fore Kids inaugural event will be held at the Falmouth Country Club between June 21 and June 24 in 2023.
Locals Are All Still Mourning The Loss of Bill’s Pizza in Maine
Every local in every city has their favorite spot. Their go-to grocery store, a favorite beach, the best place in town for tacos, and the bar with their favorite brews on tap. Bill’s Pizza was that spot for many locals in Maine. Bill Kinsman brought family and friends together...
Following school incident, 'Erase Hate' continues to inspire students
JAY, Maine — It was a bustling Friday morning at Spruce Mountain Middle School when NEWS CENTER Maine visited. But once most of the students left Mariah Sergio’s eighth-grade English class, she had time to reflect. She pulled out Andrea Warren's book "Surviving Hitler" and thumbed through some...
Tools to protect Maine kids in the digital world
AUBURN, Maine — According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, online exploitation of minors has skyrocketed since the pandemic. The watchdog organization received nearly 30 million reports to its CyberTipline last year, up 35 percent over 2020. Protecting Maine kids from this growing threat is the...
Pineland Farms cross-country ski program takes to snowless trails
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — More than 70 athletes from high school to college competed in a road-based cross-country ski event known as Cross-Country Cross. Weaving through arches and gliding on wavy ramps, the athletes zoomed in competition. But while the all-day event at Pineland Farms drew a crowd, this...
Maine veterans experiencing homelessness get boost in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — It couldn't have been a more comfortable fall day in Portland on Wednesday, but Mainers know winter's cold weather is closing in. While the freezing temperatures are a concern for Mainers experiencing homelessness, the need for those people is always great regardless of the time of year.
Girl, 11, hit by vehicle in South Portland
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — An 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in South Portland on Thursday. It happened while the girl was trying to cross the road at the intersection of Church Street and Broadway, South Portland Police Department spokesperson Robb Couture said in a release. The child...
Man pleads not guilty to murder in death of girlfriend at Acadia National Park
ELLSWORTH, Maine — A Portland man pleaded not guilty on Thursday to murder in connection with the hit-and-run death of his girlfriend in Acadia National Park in June. Raymond N. Lester, 35, entered the plea virtually in Hancock County Superior Court in Ellsworth. Lester is accused of killing Nicole...
Two Maine-based companies are part of the new 'Techstars' Accelerator program
PORTLAND, Maine — Over the course of 13 weeks, ten tech startup companies work together to grow their businesses as part of the TechStars Accelerator program. In its second year at the Roux Institute in Portland, founders are taking advantage of the collaborative work environment with other companies and industry leaders.
Cannabis company set to open in 'game changer' of a location
KITTERY, Maine — It may be tough to think about, but the holiday shopping season is almost upon us, meaning thousands of Mainers and tourists will soon flood the Kittery Outlets. Starting Friday, there will be a new shop for customers to check out, but there is an age...
Maine Medical Center sees rise in kids with RSV, bronchulitis earlier than usual
PORTLAND, Maine — Some Maine hospitals report seeing an increase in kids with respiratory viruses coming earlier than usual this season. Dr. Mary Ottolini, the chair of pediatrics at Barbara Bush Children's Hospital and chief of the child health service line for MaineHealth, said in years past, doctors see a rise in these viruses around the middle of winter.
Crews work to remove a car from a building in Westbrook
WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Fire Department responded to a call of a car driving into a building Sunday evening. On its Facebook page, the department said the incident happened in the 600 block of Spring Street in Westbrook. Crews are working with utility companies and code enforcement to remove the car.
Lewiston homicide victim has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published on Oct. 20. The alleged victim of a homicide that took place on Wednesday morning has been identified, and a Lewiston man has been charged with murder in connection with his death. Nicholas Blake, 37, of...
Maine polio survivor helps vaccinate kids around the world
MAINE, Maine — Oct. 24 is World Polio Day, a time to recognize the progress Rotary International and its partners have made to reduce polio cases worldwide, immunizing more than 2 billion children across 122 countries. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, polio is an...
'Right to Repair' progresses in Maine, but automakers are pushing back
AUGUSTA, Maine — Kurt Hamel believes it's becoming harder to do his job. The district manager of VIP Tires & Service walked to a Lincoln SUV at the company's Scarborough workshop and plugged in a diagnostic computer. Moments later, he pointed to the screen. The information he wanted about...
Exit 45 on Maine Turnpike in South Portland to close to traffic this weekend
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Exit 45 on Interstate 95 in South Portland will be closed this weekend to allow for old toll booths to be removed. According to a news release from the Maine Turnpike Authority (MTA) on Wednesday, all on-ramps and off-ramps at Exit 45 will close to traffic at 9 a.m. on Friday and reopen by 6 a.m. on Monday.
Lewiston police warn of police imposters scam
LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department is warning members of the public about scammers impersonating the department. According to a Facebook post from the department, scammers have been using the names of Lewiston police officers, pretending to be them, and calling members of the public, claiming they have an outstanding warrant.
