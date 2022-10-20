ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martha Stewart celebrates Portland in 'foodie' post

PORTLAND, Maine — Martha Stewart, the famous television host, found herself in one of the top-rated food cities in America, Portland, Maine, on Sunday morning. Stewart shared a photo on Instagram with the caption “great ‘foodie’ morning in Portland Maine.”. Martha said she stopped at Standard...
PORTLAND, ME
The haunting story of the 'Violins of Hope'

PORTLAND, Maine — When the Portland Symphony Orchestra performs on Oct. 23 and Oct. 25, its string musicians will be playing instruments like no others in the world -- the "Violins of Hope." Since the 1970s, Amnon and Avshi Weinstein, who are father and son violinmakers, have been restoring...
PORTLAND, ME
Tools to protect Maine kids in the digital world

AUBURN, Maine — According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, online exploitation of minors has skyrocketed since the pandemic. The watchdog organization received nearly 30 million reports to its CyberTipline last year, up 35 percent over 2020. Protecting Maine kids from this growing threat is the...
AUBURN, ME
Girl, 11, hit by vehicle in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — An 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in South Portland on Thursday. It happened while the girl was trying to cross the road at the intersection of Church Street and Broadway, South Portland Police Department spokesperson Robb Couture said in a release. The child...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Crews work to remove a car from a building in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Fire Department responded to a call of a car driving into a building Sunday evening. On its Facebook page, the department said the incident happened in the 600 block of Spring Street in Westbrook. Crews are working with utility companies and code enforcement to remove the car.
WESTBROOK, ME
Lewiston homicide victim has been identified

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published on Oct. 20. The alleged victim of a homicide that took place on Wednesday morning has been identified, and a Lewiston man has been charged with murder in connection with his death. Nicholas Blake, 37, of...
LEWISTON, ME
Lewiston police warn of police imposters scam

LEWISTON, Maine — The Lewiston Police Department is warning members of the public about scammers impersonating the department. According to a Facebook post from the department, scammers have been using the names of Lewiston police officers, pretending to be them, and calling members of the public, claiming they have an outstanding warrant.
LEWISTON, ME
