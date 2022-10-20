Read full article on original website
WGME
Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate
It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
Maine housing officials say House candidate's story is false
LEWISTON, Maine — A Republican congressional hopeful in a highly competitive Maine race is spreading misinformation about the state's housing policies, public housing directors said. Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin is challenging Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who narrowly defeated the Republican in 2018. During his campaign, Poliquin has relayed a...
Gubernatorial candidates Janet Mills and Paul LePage chart different paths for Maine public defense
Photos by Gregory Rec and Derek Davis of the Portland Press Herald. Composite by The Maine Monitor. The next governor will have a significant role in shaping criminal defense in Maine as lawmakers contemplate whether to keep the state’s unique system or fall in line with the rest of the country and employ public defenders.
DHHS awaits lawsuit, legislative race spending, and election denial dispute
MAINE, USA — The Maine Legislature's Government Oversight Committee voted 8-1 on Wednesday to file suit against the Department of Health and Human Services to access records of four children's deaths in 2021. The attorney general has said it would violate state law to turn these documents over to...
WGME
New poll gives insight into key political races in Maine
A new poll is giving some insight into the key political races in Maine. According to the new Pan Atlantic Omnibus poll, incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills leads Republican Paul LePage by right around double-digits. The poll has Mills at 49 percent, LePage at 39 percent, and independent Sam Hunkler...
observer-me.com
Why these Mainers are running for office in areas dominated by the other party
It’s hard running in a swing district. Try running in a stronghold for the other side. While many battleground seats in this year’s Legislative election are in areas with mixed politics, there are more seats that are firmly red or blue, including in communities where 80 percent or more of voters went for either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump in 2020.
mainepublic.org
Political Pulse: Maine Public reporters analyze the latest election developments and other news
Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—joins us to discuss the latest news from the campaign trail and the political landscape in Maine and beyond. This program is part of our Your Vote 2022 election coverage. Panelists:. Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public.
Judge rejects attempt to resume construction on $1B power line
PORTLAND, Maine — A judge has rejected a request by developers of a $1 billion power line to resume construction in western Maine. That keeps the project on hold until a court decision next year on the constitutionality of a referendum that halted the project. The judge on Friday...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
Stimulus 2022: Residents in Maine have nine days to claim $850 relief checks
Maine residents have until the end of October to claim COVID-19 relief checks worth up to $850.
A Spreading Problem: How PFAS got into soils and food systems
Decades of spreading sludge and sludge-based compost onto Maine farms, forests, gardens carried PFAS into many soils and groundwater systems, creating uncertainty about what sites are contaminated. Illustration by Bennet Geis. “Other states in general have problems we don’t have. We are blessed with a lot of land and a...
A look at how Maine counts and secures its paper ballots
WESTBROOK, Maine — Election Day is creeping up in Maine, and voters have a wide range of choices. From the gubernatorial race to municipal ballot measures, there's a lot to keep up with. As of Tuesday night, the Maine Department of the Secretary of State said 135,000 Mainers requested...
Washington Examiner
Maine getting federally funded $45M for bridge upgrades
(The Center Square) – Maine is getting federal funding to help repair and replace dozens of aging, structurally deficient bridges throughout the state. The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending a combined $45 million to Maine for bridge upgrades as part of the latest disbursement of funding from the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed by President Joe Biden last year.
The Legal Fight for ‘Right to Repair’ Continues in Maine
Photo | Getty Images.If approved, the referendum would require manufacturers to provide vehicle telematics data to independent repair shops.
We Bet You’ve Never Visited The “Largest” Town In Maine
Even though Maine is quite a rural state, especially in the northern most areas, Maine does have a lot of municipalities. A lot! There are several hundred cities, towns, and plantations spread across the length of the state - from Kittery to Fort Kent!. Clearly, some of our towns and...
These New England Stereotype Maps Are On Point For the Most Part
If you've grown up anywhere in New England, you've probably used some stereotypes when describing neighboring states, cities or towns that make up the northeast. You may even have stereotypes right in your own state. I stumbled across this map on Reddit created by u/q1s2e3 that points out the things...
10 Maine Towns That Have the Dirtiest-Sounding Names
There's a lot of square footage in Maine, which means there's a whole slew of towns you've probably never heard of. Most of the towns are what you'd expect, named after a historical figure or another place on the globe. But there are a handful of towns throughout Maine that are just built a little different. So if you've got a mind that is permanently in the gutter or a brain that never matured after 14-years-old, strap in for 10 of the dirtiest sounding town names that exist in Maine.
mainepublic.org
Maine kids in youth prison are often locked in cells because of staff shortages
The deepening staffing crisis at Maine’s only youth prison has grown so dire that teens are routinely locked in their cells during the day because there aren’t enough workers to supervise them, according to labor and watchdog groups. The lockdowns disrupt school and other programs and services for...
Real Maine: Using Old License Plates to Hold Together a Lawnmower
We guarantee this photo is the most Maine thing you will see all week. Yup, more Maine than a beautiful sunrise over Casco Bay. More Maine than any lighthouse photo. This photo of a mower deck being held together by two State of Maine license plates is PURE Maine. This...
Schedule Appointments for the BMV in Aroostook County, Maine
When you have to get your driver’s license updated, or do many other things at the Maine BMV, you will be able to make an appointment ahead of time. Talk about convenience and ease. No more long lines and waiting for your number to be called. Use the Link...
