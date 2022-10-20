ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate

It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine housing officials say House candidate's story is false

LEWISTON, Maine — A Republican congressional hopeful in a highly competitive Maine race is spreading misinformation about the state's housing policies, public housing directors said. Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin is challenging Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who narrowly defeated the Republican in 2018. During his campaign, Poliquin has relayed a...
MAINE STATE
WGME

New poll gives insight into key political races in Maine

A new poll is giving some insight into the key political races in Maine. According to the new Pan Atlantic Omnibus poll, incumbent Democratic Governor Janet Mills leads Republican Paul LePage by right around double-digits. The poll has Mills at 49 percent, LePage at 39 percent, and independent Sam Hunkler...
MAINE STATE
observer-me.com

Why these Mainers are running for office in areas dominated by the other party

It’s hard running in a swing district. Try running in a stronghold for the other side. While many battleground seats in this year’s Legislative election are in areas with mixed politics, there are more seats that are firmly red or blue, including in communities where 80 percent or more of voters went for either President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump in 2020.
MAINE STATE
Q 96.1

Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular

We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Maine getting federally funded $45M for bridge upgrades

(The Center Square) – Maine is getting federal funding to help repair and replace dozens of aging, structurally deficient bridges throughout the state. The U.S. Department of Transportation is sending a combined $45 million to Maine for bridge upgrades as part of the latest disbursement of funding from the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed by President Joe Biden last year.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

10 Maine Towns That Have the Dirtiest-Sounding Names

There's a lot of square footage in Maine, which means there's a whole slew of towns you've probably never heard of. Most of the towns are what you'd expect, named after a historical figure or another place on the globe. But there are a handful of towns throughout Maine that are just built a little different. So if you've got a mind that is permanently in the gutter or a brain that never matured after 14-years-old, strap in for 10 of the dirtiest sounding town names that exist in Maine.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy