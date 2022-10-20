ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallulah, LA

Fire destroys entire block in the Downtown Tallulah area; no fatalities reported

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

TALLULAH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Wednesday, October 20, 2022, the City of Tallulah experienced a massive fire that affected an entire block in the downtown area. According to officials, there were no fatalities in the fire.

    Photo courtesy of the City of Tallulah
    Photo courtesy of the City of Tallulah
    Photo courtesy of the City of Tallulah
    Photo courtesy of the City of Tallulah
    Photo courtesy of the City of Tallulah
    Photo courtesy of the City of Tallulah

As always, we will keep you update as we receive more information.

