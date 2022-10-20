Fire destroys entire block in the Downtown Tallulah area; no fatalities reported
TALLULAH, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On Wednesday, October 20, 2022, the City of Tallulah experienced a massive fire that affected an entire block in the downtown area. According to officials, there were no fatalities in the fire.
As always, we will keep you update as we receive more information.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.
Comments / 0