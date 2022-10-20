Read full article on original website
Related
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State
Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
Missing In Massachusetts
Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
Here Is How To Piss Someone Off From Massachusetts
People who live here in Massachusetts have run across someone, I'm sure who either thought they were being funny, witty, or intelligent by saying something really dumb to us who live here. One of my big pet peeves is how some people even say the name of our state, it...
These Massachusetts restaurants are ‘hidden gems,’ readers say
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to a Yelp list released earlier this month. But MassLive readers said there were a number of restaurants left off of the list. The overall list included 100 New England restaurants ranked by Yelp on...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
WPFO
That's no ladybug invading your house
(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
What Is the Legal Age for A Child to Be Home Alone In MA?
Before you know it, the holidays will be here, and it'll be time to snuggle up to watch the Home Alone movies. Except would a child in real life be able to defeat the wet bandits alone? Anyways all jokes aside, it was only a fantasy but I'm pretty sure if you have a big family like Kevin McCallister, your biggest fear would be leaving your youngest behind.
This Corvette Was Hidden Behind a Brick Wall in a Maine Grocery Store for 27 Years
Imagine purchasing a slick new Corvette. Imagine driving it around town and hitting up your usual spots, feeling the Maine summer breeze and fresh air. Now imagine after only about five years of owning the car, you no longer want to drive it and would rather just seal it away inside a brick vault. And that brick vault will remain closed for nearly three decades.
Halloween candy recall: Check your pantry now for this popular candy
With Halloween closing in, you might be stocking up on candy to ensure you have everything you need for the hordes of kids visiting your door. That’s why the following recall is significantly more important than others, as it concerns a brand of candy corn from Arcade Snacks. The...
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s
Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
Maine Man Finds 700-Year-Old Medieval Manuscript Page at Estate Sale for $75
24-year-old Will Sideri stumbled upon a page from a Medieval manuscript at an estate sale in Maine early this month and bought it for $75. Experts recently verified the page and said could be valued around $10,000, reported the Associated Press last week. Sideri had taken a class on medieval manuscripts while at Colby College. When he saw the framed page with a yellow sticker that read “1285 AD. Illuminated manuscript on vellum. $75.,” he texted his former professor, Megan Cook, an image of the piece. Cook, who studied Medieval texts, was able to confirm, along with another academic, that Sideri...
What Are These Freaky Red Bugs Crawling All Over the Outside My House?
They look kinda like stink bugs, but they're not even related. There are a lot of bugs that stink if you kill them. Two that come to mind are obviously the common Stink Bug, but also the Conifer Beetle can produce quite an aroma when you step on them. Although it's not as offensive as the Stink Bug. It almost smells like a Pine Sol fart, if you can imagine such a thing.
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Hundreds of thousands of Americans can claim one-time $850 relief check – see who’s eligible
THOUSANDS could get $850 dollar relief checks – but swift action is needed. Maine residents must submit their 2021 tax return by the extended date of October 31st in order to claim the check. An estimated 858,000 Mainers are eligible for a piece of the $729.3 million relief package,...
Here's When Daylight Saving Time Will End in Illinois This Year
Days have been getting noticeably shorter in recent weeks, but in just over a month, clocks will take a huge leap backward as daylight saving time will officially come to an end. Daylight saving time took effect in March, giving most Americans more daylight at the end of the day,...
2 of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in the World Can Be Found in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. More accolades are coming our way for Maine's incredible food scene. However, this is a little different than your standard list about food or cocktails. Iconic...
57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway
LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested. Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.
Here’s what NOAA is predicting for winter weather in Mass. this year
We are in our third consecutive year of La Niña conditions. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting a significant chance of a warm winter for Massachusetts this year. Precipitation is equally as likely to be above average as it is to be below average, according to...
6 spectacular homes in Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley
Colrain Courtesy image Known as The Roundhouse, this 1993 home features Victorian-inspired elements and a circular main room with a vaulted ceiling. Details include wood floors with inlays, stained-glass windows, and a central cupola lined with windows. Courtesy image The five-bedroom main house has a lofted second floor, and the decks and patios offer mountain views. The 9.2-acre property also holds a barn and two-car garage. $829,000. Herbert Butzke, William Pitt Sotheby's, (201) 787-3156. Northampton Courtesy image This two-bedroom, solar-ready condo in Hawley Manor, a 23-unit townhouse built in 2021, is walking distance from downtown. The contemporary, open-plan main space has sliding glass...
How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?
We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
WBEC AM
Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
905K+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1420wbec.com
Comments / 0