Massachusetts State

Travel Maven

This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the State

Massachusetts is filled with history but perhaps one of the most truly terrifying relics of its storied past is the concept of the asylum. Psychiatric hospitals, also known as mental health units or behavioral health units, are hospitals or wards specializing in the treatment of severe mental disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder. During the early 20th century, Massachusetts was home to dozens of them.
MEDFIELD, MA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing In Massachusetts

Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
BOSTON, MA
WPFO

That's no ladybug invading your house

(BDN) -- If you think you are seeing more ladybugs in your home than in recent years, you are not entirely wrong. Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs. While...
MAINE STATE
WSBS

What Is the Legal Age for A Child to Be Home Alone In MA?

Before you know it, the holidays will be here, and it'll be time to snuggle up to watch the Home Alone movies. Except would a child in real life be able to defeat the wet bandits alone? Anyways all jokes aside, it was only a fantasy but I'm pretty sure if you have a big family like Kevin McCallister, your biggest fear would be leaving your youngest behind.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Neighborhood in Massachusetts from the 1950s

Massachusetts is one of the most historic states in the U.S. and because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The neighborhood known as the North Truro Air Force Station in Cape Cod was once a thriving community during the Cold War. During the 19080s the base was decommissioned and eventually abandoned. Today, a walk through this untouched neighborhood is like taking a step back in time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ARTnews

Maine Man Finds 700-Year-Old Medieval Manuscript Page at Estate Sale for $75

24-year-old Will Sideri stumbled upon a page from a Medieval manuscript at an estate sale in Maine early this month and bought it for $75. Experts recently verified the page and said could be valued around $10,000, reported the Associated Press last week. Sideri had taken a class on medieval manuscripts while at Colby College. When he saw the framed page with a yellow sticker that read “1285 AD. Illuminated manuscript on vellum. $75.,” he texted his former professor, Megan Cook, an image of the piece. Cook, who studied Medieval texts, was able to confirm, along with another academic, that Sideri...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

What Are These Freaky Red Bugs Crawling All Over the Outside My House?

They look kinda like stink bugs, but they're not even related. There are a lot of bugs that stink if you kill them. Two that come to mind are obviously the common Stink Bug, but also the Conifer Beetle can produce quite an aroma when you step on them. Although it's not as offensive as the Stink Bug. It almost smells like a Pine Sol fart, if you can imagine such a thing.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

57-year-old Massachusetts man dies while hiking near Kancamagus Highway

LINCOLN, N.H. -- A 57-year-old Massachusetts man died while hiking in New Hampshire on Saturday. Officers from N.H. Fish and Game Department were notified that the man was having a medical emergency on Cedar Brook Trail in Lincoln around 11:45 a.m..According to the department, cell phone service in that area is nonexistent and the alert came in with limited information through an emergency beacon. A rescue team of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded and a NH Army National Guard rescue helicopter was also requested.  Ground crews reached the man by 1:25 p.m.. "Unfortunately, lifesaving efforts undertaken by passing good Samaritan hikers were unsuccessful and the hiker was deceased," said the Fish and Game Department. The helicopter was then diverted to an emergency on Mount Avalon and the ground team carried the deceased hiker two miles to the trailhead. The man's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified. 
LINCOLN, NH
The Week

6 spectacular homes in Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley

Colrain Courtesy image Known as The Roundhouse, this 1993 home features Victorian-inspired elements and a circular main room with a vaulted ceiling. Details include wood floors with inlays, stained-glass windows, and a central cupola lined with windows. Courtesy image The five-bedroom main house has a lofted second floor, and the decks and patios offer mountain views. The 9.2-acre property also holds a barn and two-car garage. $829,000. Herbert Butzke, William Pitt Sotheby's, (201) 787-3156. Northampton Courtesy image This two-bedroom, solar-ready condo in Hawley Manor, a 23-unit townhouse built in 2021, is walking distance from downtown. The contemporary, open-plan main space has sliding glass...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
I-95 FM

How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?

We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
MAINE STATE
