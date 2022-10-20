ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Here’s everything that happened at UFC 280 last night

Last night (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured forth to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for UFC 280. Boasting a pair of title fights and several other potential title eliminator match ups, the pay-per-view (PPV) event was clearly one of the year’s best. Though it took some time for the event to heat up, things were rolling by the time the main card was underway, resulting in an ... odd night of action.
Video: Khamzat Chimaev gets into scuffle cageside with Team Khabib at UFC 280

Khamzat Chimaev was in attendance for UFC 280’s fight card earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., and the undefeated welterweight contender ended up getting into a cageside scuffle when the action concluded.
Video: Khamzat Chimaev shows up to UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi where it all started

The stars are coming out for today’s (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) UFC 280 card live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., and that includes a return to “Fight Island” for undefeated UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. LIVE! Watch UFC 280 PPV On...
UFC 280 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Oliveira vs Makhachev’ last night

UFC 280 went down yesterday (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, which saw Islam Makhachev submit Charles Oliveira in the second round to win the vacant lightweight title (see it again here). In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling stopped T.J. Dillasgaw via strikes to retain his bantamweight title, while Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan via controversial split-decision (recap here).
Pic: Check out Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley controversial scorecard | UFC 280

Sean O’Malley may have walked away with a split-decision win over Petr Yan earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., but many fight fans believed “No Mercy” had done enough to capture victory.
UFC 280 bonuses: Sean O’Malley, Petr Yan earn FOTN for controversial war

Islam Makhachev looked the part of lightweight champion earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E, when he submitted Charles Oliveira in the main event to claim the undisputed 155-pound title. In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling defended his UFC bantamweight title with a second-round TKO win over an injured T.J. Dillashaw.
Team Khabib spent $1 million to get Islam Makhachev ready for UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team paid a hefty price to ready Islam Makhachev for his first UFC lightweight title shot earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. Luckily, Makhachev cashed in and submitted Charles Oliveira in the main event to claim the 155-pound championship.
UFC 280 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Oliveira vs. Makhachev

UFC 280 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) TODAY (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) with a fantastic 155-pound showdown between white-hot “former” division champion, Charles Oliveira, and Russian wrestling wrecking ball, Islam Makhachev. In UFC 280’s PPV co-main event, Aljamain Sterling will look to remain atop the 135-pound roost when he locks horns with star-crossed former Bantamweight kingpin, T.J. Dillashaw. Last, and certainly not least, Bantamweight star-in-the-making, Sean O’Malley, will face his stiffest challenge to date when he meets former 135-pound kingpin and current No. 1-seeded contender, Petr Yan, in additional PPV main card action.
Bryce Mitchell gets new opponent, faces Ilia Topuria at UFC 282

Bryce Mitchell officially has a new opponent. Fight Bananas reported over the weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) that a Featherweight match up between Mitchell (15-0) and Ilia Topuria (12-0) has been added to UFC 282 on Dec. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. MMA Fighting confirmed the report today (Mon., Oct. 24, 2022).
Aljamain Sterling feels UFC might be ‘looking for a last hope’ to dethrone him after UFC 280

Aljamain Sterling still doesn’t think he’s getting the respect he deserves as an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion. The “Funk Master” made a successful second career Bantamweight title defense against T.J. Dillashaw this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Utilizing his dominant wrestling game, Sterling took Dillashaw down with relative ease in the opening two rounds, battering and finishing him with ground-and-pound punches (watch highlights).
UFC 280 video: Muhammad Mokaev tested by Malcolm Gordon, earns late submission finish

Undefeated flyweight sensation Muhammad Mokaev was tested by veteran Malcolm Gordon earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., but “The Punisher” still pulled through to earn a third-round armbar finish and extend his unbeaten streak to 10.
Midnight Mania! Gilbert Burns loses $50k bet on UFC 280 to manager Ali Abdelaziz

MMA fighters and betting is a hot topic at the moment. Until quite recently, fighters could — and often did — openly bet on themselves or their team mates, occasionally with disastrous results. Retired UFC fighter and current Glory MMA head coach James Krause even started selling his betting selections due to all his success!

