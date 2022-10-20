Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police arrest suspect involved with attempted robbery of a gas station
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has confirmed they’ve arrested the suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a Mobil gas station in Green Bay. Police, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, took 31-year-old Ziante Watts from the village of Bellevue into custody without incident during a traffic stop on October 6 for a probation/parole violation.
wearegreenbay.com
City just south of Fond du Lac County sees three ‘serious’ motorcycle crashes within 90 minutes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three motorcycle accidents with serious injuries, all within an hour and 20 minutes of each other on Sunday. According to a Facebook post, the first call was around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a single...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc man sentenced for holding jailer hostage during escape attempt, still faces homicide charges
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The second of the two men that attempted to escape Outagamie County Jail while holding a jailer hostage was sentenced in Outagamie County Court on Monday. 38-year-old Matthew Beyer was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision for his...
WBAY Green Bay
Vigil honors former Grand Chute Officer killed in line of duty in Texas
CARROLLTON, Tx. (WBAY) - A former Grand Chute Police Officer killed in the line of duty in Texas was honored Sunday with a candlelight vigil. Officer Steve Nothem was killed last week while responding to the scene of an intoxicated driving arrest. His squad was hit by another driver who also died.
Person of interest in custody connected to shooting of 5-year-old Green Bay girl
A person of interest, who is believed to be connected to the shooting that resulted in the death of 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley on the 1600 block of Amy Street has been taken into custody.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Woman Pleads No Contest in Racist Notes Case
A Two Rivers woman has been convicted on 3 charges after she left racist notes on the vehicles of black residents. 50-year-old Cathleen Yauch was found guilty due to no-contest pleas on two charges of Disorderly Conduct, and one for Felony Bail Jumping. One of the Disorderly Conduct charges was...
radioplusinfo.com
10-24-22 fdl police co-response team
The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a new co-response team aims to improve the outcomes of individuals in crisis through de-escalation, diversion from the criminal justice system and connection to appropriate behavioral health services. Collaborating with the Fond du Lac County Department of Community Programs, the Fond du Lac Police Department has embedded a social worker to respond to non-criminal calls for service involving individuals experiencing mental health crisis or substance use issues. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says social worker Kimberly Miller is equipped with a police radio and has real-time access to the police dispatch log. Goldstein says certain calls for service are matters of health care and should be met with more of a health response, not a criminal justice response. Goldstein says in the first two months, the program has had a number of successful outcomes including a recent check welfare call including an intoxicated individual who was making suicidal comments. In addition to Mueller, officer Brooke Mathes is the Police Department’s new Mental Health and Wellness Police specialist.
WBAY Green Bay
Menasha police investigating armed robbery, ongoing search for second suspect
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Menasha Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on the 700 block of Third St. that happened Saturday around 1:47 a.m. The victim told police two people broke into their residence armed with a bat and crowbar. They reportedly stole several items. A fight broke...
wearegreenbay.com
Correctional facility in Winnebago County named Facility of the Year
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional...
wearegreenbay.com
Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
NBC26
Menasha Police investigating armed robbery
MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the 700 block of Third Street early Saturday morning. A release from the Menasha Police Department states a victim reported that two individuals forced entry into their residence armed with a bat and crowbar and took several items.
NBC26
Remembering Skye Blue: Mother of 5-year-old victim in last week's shooting speaks out
GREEN BAY — Just seven days ago Lakayla Evans was waking her daughter up, getting her ready for school, and sending her on her way to kindergarten. Now, life looks much different for Evans, planning a funeral, meetings with law enforcement and finding time to mourn the loss of her little girl, Skye Blue.
wearegreenbay.com
Calumet County Sheriff’s look to identify burglary suspects
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Calumet County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects that broke into a home in the Village of Harrison on October 8. According to a Facebook post by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary took place at...
NBC26
Structure fire in Door County closes section of WIS 57
DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A structure fire in Door County has shut down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 between Loritz Road and Jorns, near Jacksonport. According to WisDOT, traffic was stopped at 12:15 p.m., estimated duration of the closure is two hours. The Door County Sheriff's...
WBAY Green Bay
First responders train at Bay Beach Amusement Park for active shooting
If a child with cold symptoms shows decreased appetite or drinking, get them checked by a doctor. Republicans say the League of Women Voters has become more partisan, but political observers point to another reason. City snow plows run into inflation. Updated: 4 hours ago. "I don't think you'd want...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH - Pulaski haunted house fundraiser for Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
It’s the first year the Pulaski Future Farmers of America put on the event... and they hope it becomes a village staple. It might not feel like fall with 70s and sunny skies, but changes are in store next week. Person of interest in child's shooting found in Beloit.
WBAY Green Bay
Arrest made in connection to threat against Oshkosh West
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say an arrest as been made in connection to a social media threat involving a high school. On Thursday, at about 8:55 p.m., officers were notified of a post “indicating a potential threat towards an Oshkosh West High School.” It had been circulating among students.
CBS 58
Woman fatally struck by car while walking dog near Appleton and Silver Spring
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police confirm with CBS 58 that a 40-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car while she was walking her dog on Thursday night. MPD believes the accident happened around 11:05 p.m. on Oct. 20 near Appleton and Silver Spring. The victim died at the scene.
Vehicle connected to fatal shooting of 5-year-old taken as evidence
Police were looking for a dark green Mercury Milan sedan with front-end damage and a license plate reading AHT-7886.
WBAY Green Bay
“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of Skyé-Bleu Evans-Cowley is sharing more photos of the 5-year-old kindergartner who was shot and killed in Green Bay Monday evening. They include a picture of Skyé-Bleu in the Supergirl costume she was excited to wear on October 31. But now, instead of planning her daughter’s trick-or-treating route, Lakayla Evans is planning her daughter’s funeral.
