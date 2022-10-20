ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police arrest suspect involved with attempted robbery of a gas station

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has confirmed they’ve arrested the suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a Mobil gas station in Green Bay. Police, with the assistance of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, took 31-year-old Ziante Watts from the village of Bellevue into custody without incident during a traffic stop on October 6 for a probation/parole violation.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Rivers Woman Pleads No Contest in Racist Notes Case

A Two Rivers woman has been convicted on 3 charges after she left racist notes on the vehicles of black residents. 50-year-old Cathleen Yauch was found guilty due to no-contest pleas on two charges of Disorderly Conduct, and one for Felony Bail Jumping. One of the Disorderly Conduct charges was...
radioplusinfo.com

10-24-22 fdl police co-response team

The Fond du Lac Police Chief says a new co-response team aims to improve the outcomes of individuals in crisis through de-escalation, diversion from the criminal justice system and connection to appropriate behavioral health services. Collaborating with the Fond du Lac County Department of Community Programs, the Fond du Lac Police Department has embedded a social worker to respond to non-criminal calls for service involving individuals experiencing mental health crisis or substance use issues. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says social worker Kimberly Miller is equipped with a police radio and has real-time access to the police dispatch log. Goldstein says certain calls for service are matters of health care and should be met with more of a health response, not a criminal justice response. Goldstein says in the first two months, the program has had a number of successful outcomes including a recent check welfare call including an intoxicated individual who was making suicidal comments. In addition to Mueller, officer Brooke Mathes is the Police Department’s new Mental Health and Wellness Police specialist.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Correctional facility in Winnebago County named Facility of the Year

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Resource Center has been honored as the 2022 R. Scott Chavez Facility of the Year by the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC). The award is given to one of the hundreds of NCCHC-accredited facilities for quality and innovation in the correctional...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years

HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
BROWN COUNTY, WI
NBC26

Menasha Police investigating armed robbery

MENASHA (NBC 26) — Menasha Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the 700 block of Third Street early Saturday morning. A release from the Menasha Police Department states a victim reported that two individuals forced entry into their residence armed with a bat and crowbar and took several items.
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Calumet County Sheriff’s look to identify burglary suspects

HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Calumet County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects that broke into a home in the Village of Harrison on October 8. According to a Facebook post by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, a burglary took place at...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
NBC26

Structure fire in Door County closes section of WIS 57

DOOR COUNTY (NBC 26) — A structure fire in Door County has shut down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 between Loritz Road and Jorns, near Jacksonport. According to WisDOT, traffic was stopped at 12:15 p.m., estimated duration of the closure is two hours. The Door County Sheriff's...
WBAY Green Bay

First responders train at Bay Beach Amusement Park for active shooting

If a child with cold symptoms shows decreased appetite or drinking, get them checked by a doctor. Republicans say the League of Women Voters has become more partisan, but political observers point to another reason. City snow plows run into inflation.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Arrest made in connection to threat against Oshkosh West

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police say an arrest as been made in connection to a social media threat involving a high school. On Thursday, at about 8:55 p.m., officers were notified of a post “indicating a potential threat towards an Oshkosh West High School.” It had been circulating among students.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

“She was my fight, she was my everything,” mom of Green Bay shooting victim says

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The family of Skyé-Bleu Evans-Cowley is sharing more photos of the 5-year-old kindergartner who was shot and killed in Green Bay Monday evening. They include a picture of Skyé-Bleu in the Supergirl costume she was excited to wear on October 31. But now, instead of planning her daughter’s trick-or-treating route, Lakayla Evans is planning her daughter’s funeral.
GREEN BAY, WI

