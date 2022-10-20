New Jersey home break-ins: Woman wakes up to masked intruder standing over her bed

Police are investigating after brazen criminals broke into at least two homes early Tuesday morning in North Dover.

The first incident was reported just before 6 a.m. at a home on Hickory Street.

Police say three men, wearing hoodies and face masks, broke into the home through an unlocked first-floor bathroom window and stole four sets of keys.

They left with the homeowners' 2022 BMW. The homeowners were not home at the time of the incident but were alerted to the incident via home surveillance video.

Later that same morning, just before 7 a.m. police responded to a burglary at a home on Tall Ship Court.

Three men broke into the home through an unlocked first floor window and ransacked the first floor while the homeowners slept upstairs.

A woman told police she woke up to someone in dark clothing with a mask standing over her bed. She startled the suspects who then ran away.

The homeowners were not injured.

They did not want to be identified, but on Thursday, they had a company upgrade their security system in their home.

Authorities say the suspects got away with items from both homes, aside from the car, including a watch, coats and cash.

Police are reminding the public to keep doors and windows locked and never leave keys in your vehicles.

No arrests have been made but authorities are investigating.

