Award-winning Arab-American police officer to host criminal justice presentation Oct. 25

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Medina High School teacher on paid leave amid FBI investigation
A Medina teacher was placed on paid administrative leave amid a pending FBI investigation, the superintendent said.
Ohio man who pled guilty to killing bald eagle sentenced
A 79-year-old Dover man who previously pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a bald eagle on his property was sentenced Monday.
ashlandsource.com
AU’s Coburn Gallery hosting National Collage Society exhibition Oct. 27-Nov. 19
ASHLAND – The Coburn Gallery at Ashland University is serving as the host site for the National Collage Society’s 38th Annual Juried Exhibition, featuring 70 works by 62 artists from across 32 states and four countries. The exhibition will run from Oct. 27 through Nov. 19, with an...
crawfordcountynow.com
Recording Illustrates Deception By Stone
BUCYRUS—Crawford County Now has obtained a recorded conversation between Bucyrus Attorney Adam Stone and Mindy Straker, the grieving Mother of Brandon Baxter. This recording contains graphic language that may not be suitable for all audiences.
crawfordcountynow.com
Attorney issues statement regarding her Law Practice as Stone faces disciplinary conduct matters
BUCYRUS—Local attorney Tani Eyer submitted the following statement to Crawford County Now regarding her plans in the wake of disciplinary conduct charges made against Adam Stone:. “The Neff Law Firm, Ltd. was formed in 1996 when Robert C. Neff, Jr. returned to Bucyrus to join his father in the...
cleveland19.com
2 men plead guilty to sending Ohio residents illegal robocalls ahead of 2020 election
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As election day approaches next month, Cuyahoga County is still cleaning up one mess from the last election. Two men pleaded guilty Monday to sending out illegal robocalls to Ohioans ahead of the 2020 election. Jack Burkman is from Virginia, and Jacob Wohl is from California.
No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial
No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
OSHP: 12 juveniles in custody after barricade incident at northeast Ohio correctional facility
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A barricade incident involving 12 juveniles at a correctional facility in northeast Ohio has concluded, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. OSHP posted on social media around 2:40 a.m. Sunday the incident had concluded and "all the youth were safe and in custody." The...
Woman, 17-year-old arrested in altercation after shot fired near Lorain County Justice Center in Elyria, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 17-year-old and a 41-year-old woman are in police custody after an altercation in which a shot was fired near the Lorain County Justice Center in downtown Elyria, police say. The woman and boy have not yet been formally charged in the incident that happened just after...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Board of Education approves MOESC contract for superintendent search
ASHLAND -- The Ashland City Schools Board of Education approved a contract at its meeting Monday that allows the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center to find a new superintendent for the district. This is one of the board’s first steps toward finding a superintendent to replace the outgoing Doug Marrah, who...
crawfordcountynow.com
Mansfield Police investigating a shooting on Saturday night
MANSFIELD—On Saturday at 8:31 PM the Mansfield Police Department received a ShotSpotter Activation Alert in the area of 20 Antibus Place. Officers arrived on the scene to find a 29-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of 20 Florence Ave. The victim was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield and is currently being treated. No further information on his condition is available at this time. The investigation is active and Major Crime Detectives are on the scene.
WKYC
Cleveland resident held on $500K bond after accidentally calling Westlake business attempting to set up murder-for-hire plot on son
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 58-year-old Cleveland man is being held on a $500,000 bond after mistakenly calling a Westlake business attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot on his son. An unnamed business on Canterbury Road contacted Westlake Police on Thursday, Oct. 13, at around 10:45 p.m. after receiving...
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion man killed in Motorcycle accident in Richland County
LEXINGTON—The Mansfield Post is investigating a fatal crash which occurred on SR 97 at Gass Road, Troy Township, Richland County. The crash was reported at 6:05 PM Sunday evening. The preliminary investigation shows a 2007 Ford Fusion being driven by Trenton Hoffer, 20 years old, Mansfield, Ohio, was traveling...
ashlandsource.com
Police investigating decomposed body discovered in Mansfield
MANSFIELD — The Mansfield Police Department was called in to investigate the scene where a decomposing body was found earlier on Friday evening. Chief Keith Porch told Richland Source that officers were dispatched to the immediate area of 300 N. Mulberry St. when a call came in about a decomposing body found in the area. Porch could not say who placed the call.
crawfordcountynow.com
Details released on body discovered by Construction Workers
BUCYRUS—On October 20, officers from the Bucyrus Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of N. Poplar regarding a body having been found under the bridge. When officers arrived, a construction crew and Bucyrus EMS directed them to the south-most section of rocks beneath the bridge, where they discovered the body of a male with a single gunshot wound.
ashlandsource.com
Marion man killed, 2 others injured in Sunday night Richland County motorcycle crash
TROY TOWNSHIP – A Marion man was killed and two other people injured after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night in Troy Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Jeffrey D. Kight, 60, of Marion, was killed and another person seriously injured, the Patrol...
cleveland19.com
Developers breathe new life into former Ford plant
WALTON HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - There are some big plans for a now empty Ford plant. After sitting vacant for years, the massive, 100-acre site is on its way to bringing hundreds of jobs to the area. “It’s a very big deal to all of us,” said Walton Hills Mayor...
Man shot multiple times in Mansfield
The Mansfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night.
Teen male dies after being shot in vehicle on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old male died Saturday after he apparently was shot while driving on a street in the area of the Kinsman and Woodland Hills neighborhoods. Carlos Demore died of his wounds at University Hospitals, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police say officers...
