Staunton, VA

q101online.com

One dead in Harrisonburg shooting

One person is dead and a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in the 200 block of Community Street. City Communications Director Mike Parks reports the incident happened at around 11 o’clock. HPD believes the victim and suspect were known to each other and this was a targeted...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police and city officials are investigating a shots fired incident on the 200 block of Community Street. City spokesperson, Mike Parks confirmed that Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call Monday for a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds. Parks said they believe this...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says one person is dead and two are injured in connection with a shooting in the area of West Main Street. CPD announced Sunday, October 23, that officers were called out to the 200 block of that street around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Three people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the person shown in the attached photographs. Police say the person is wanted for questioning about a fatal hit-and-run on Route 460 in Bedford County at 12:30 a.m. September 21, 2022. 26-year-old Aaron Collins of Concord...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WHSV

SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station in Stuarts Draft. According to Virginia State Police, the vehicle crashed into the side of the gas station along the 2000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway after 7 p.m.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
NBC 29 News

Teens charged in connection with shooting near Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three teenagers are charged in connection with a shooting near the Downtown Mall. Two juveniles were shot near the parking lot of a hotel around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, October 15. Police have previously stated one person was found at the scene with serious injuries and was transported to UVA Health. A second person arrived at UVA Health after the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Court documents reveal new details after 8 were shot in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Court documents filed in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg General District Court reveal more details about the moments before a shooting which left eight people injured and a man in police custody. The court documents stated the suspect, 20-year-old Tyreaf Fleming, had an “intended victim.” Police said he shot...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of victim in Lynchburg motorcycle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the name of a man who died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash October 15. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Gavin Alexander. Police say they responded at 11:00 a.m. Saturday to Old Graves Mill Rd, in the area...
LYNCHBURG, VA
kentuckytoday.com

Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a ‘wonderful life’

WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — A Waynesboro woman celebrated her 100th year birthday a few weeks ago. Mary Ann Batten said she doesn’t feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she’s only 70 years old. Although she has hearing and balancing difficulties, Batten has no major health problems.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Tracy Leicher

Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby Towns

LURAY, Va – Whether you're just visiting our beautiful area, or are lucky enough to live here year-round, there's plenty to do and see before the month of November arrives!. Join the Page Alliance for Community Action (PACA) on Thursday, October 27th from 6-8pm for some spook-tacular fun! They are having a FREE Red Ribbon Rave at Hawksbill Recreation Park. Teens are invited to socialize, dance and play games. And while teens are having fun, parents are invited to join PACA for its “Hidden in Plain Sight” program, to learn about new drug trends and how they are concealed. This is vital information for all parents to have, for keeping their kiddos healthy and safe! To learn more, donate or get involved with PACA’s mission and events, call (540) 742-9386, visit their web site, https://pagecoalition.org, or follow them on Facebook @Pageallianceforcommunityaction.
LURAY, VA
wvtf.org

New opioid far stronger than fentanyl

Nitazenes are a class of opioids that are far more powerful than fentanyl, and Dr. Alexis Aplasca with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services says they may be mixed with other drugs to produce a more powerful high. “Like heroin, fentanyl, benzodiazepines or methamphetamines, and it only...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WSET

Cement truck overturns on Leesville Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A concrete truck appears to be overturned on Leesville Road in Lynchburg on Friday. The incident happened at about 1:51 p.m. today at the entrance of Ryan Drive and Leesville Road, near the Leesville Estates. Virginia State Police say the cement truck was turning into...
LYNCHBURG, VA

