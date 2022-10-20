Read full article on original website
One dead in Harrisonburg shooting
One person is dead and a homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in the 200 block of Community Street. City Communications Director Mike Parks reports the incident happened at around 11 o’clock. HPD believes the victim and suspect were known to each other and this was a targeted...
Drugs, firearms found in Charlottesville bust, search for suspect underway
According to police, officers found three semi-automatic rifles, 1330 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, 100 Percocet pills, 100 THC vape cartridges, $12,000 in cash and various packaging materials.
WHSV
Harrisonburg police investigate reports of someone with gunshot wounds
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police and city officials are investigating a shots fired incident on the 200 block of Community Street. City spokesperson, Mike Parks confirmed that Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call Monday for a report of someone suffering from gunshot wounds. Parks said they believe this...
cbs19news
Eyewitness describes shooting on Downtown Mall that killed one, injured two
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- "We saw a guy very casually, take out his gun and just start firing away, right there in the restaurant, literally right in front of our table," an anonymous witness said. Charlottesville police responded to Lucky Blue's Bar at 1 a.m Sunday morning to shots...
Greensboro man charged in the murder of a woman in Virginia after FBI investigation
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing a murder charge in relation to the death of a woman in Virginia. On Oct. 7, Bedford County deputies responded to a call about a 28-year-old woman who was unresponsive. The woman was identified as Katlyn Montgomery; of Forest, Virginia; and she was taken to Lynchburg […]
NBC 29 News
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says one person is dead and two are injured in connection with a shooting in the area of West Main Street. CPD announced Sunday, October 23, that officers were called out to the 200 block of that street around 1 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Three people with gunshot wounds were found at the scene.
One killed, 2 injured in shooting in Charlottesville
One person is dead and two are in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
Missing Nelson County teen found
According to police, 16-year-old Skylar Cabaniss was last seen at her home in the Faber area of Nelson County around 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21.
WDBJ7.com
Photos released in search for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the person shown in the attached photographs. Police say the person is wanted for questioning about a fatal hit-and-run on Route 460 in Bedford County at 12:30 a.m. September 21, 2022. 26-year-old Aaron Collins of Concord...
WHSV
SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station in Stuarts Draft. According to Virginia State Police, the vehicle crashed into the side of the gas station along the 2000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway after 7 p.m.
NBC 29 News
Teens charged in connection with shooting near Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three teenagers are charged in connection with a shooting near the Downtown Mall. Two juveniles were shot near the parking lot of a hotel around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, October 15. Police have previously stated one person was found at the scene with serious injuries and was transported to UVA Health. A second person arrived at UVA Health after the shooting with non-life-threatening injuries.
WHSV
Court documents reveal new details after 8 were shot in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Court documents filed in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg General District Court reveal more details about the moments before a shooting which left eight people injured and a man in police custody. The court documents stated the suspect, 20-year-old Tyreaf Fleming, had an “intended victim.” Police said he shot...
WHSV
Donuts with a Deputy happening Saturday with Augusta County Sheriff’s Office
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County’s fifth annual Donut with a Deputy is happening Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Clymore Elementary School. People of all ages can get to know the deputies from the Augusta county Sheriff’s Office. “It allows the community to...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of victim in Lynchburg motorcycle crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has released the name of a man who died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash October 15. The victim was identified as 18-year-old Gavin Alexander. Police say they responded at 11:00 a.m. Saturday to Old Graves Mill Rd, in the area...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Three teens arrested in Saturday shooting in Downtown Mall area
Three teens ranging in age from 14 to 17 have been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting near the Downtown Mall on Saturday. The Charlottesville Commonwealth’s attorney office announced the news on Thursday. According to a release, the teens – none of whom have been named publicly...
kentuckytoday.com
Virginia woman turns 100, says she's had a ‘wonderful life’
WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — A Waynesboro woman celebrated her 100th year birthday a few weeks ago. Mary Ann Batten said she doesn’t feel like a centenarian. Instead, she feels like she’s only 70 years old. Although she has hearing and balancing difficulties, Batten has no major health problems.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in Sunday morning crash on Interstate 64
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County at 8:52 a.m. Sunday. A vehicle traveling on Interstate 64 ran off the left side of the highway near the 117 mile marker and overturned in the median. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the...
Halloween-week Events in Luray & Nearby Towns
LURAY, Va – Whether you're just visiting our beautiful area, or are lucky enough to live here year-round, there's plenty to do and see before the month of November arrives!. Join the Page Alliance for Community Action (PACA) on Thursday, October 27th from 6-8pm for some spook-tacular fun! They are having a FREE Red Ribbon Rave at Hawksbill Recreation Park. Teens are invited to socialize, dance and play games. And while teens are having fun, parents are invited to join PACA for its “Hidden in Plain Sight” program, to learn about new drug trends and how they are concealed. This is vital information for all parents to have, for keeping their kiddos healthy and safe! To learn more, donate or get involved with PACA’s mission and events, call (540) 742-9386, visit their web site, https://pagecoalition.org, or follow them on Facebook @Pageallianceforcommunityaction.
wvtf.org
New opioid far stronger than fentanyl
Nitazenes are a class of opioids that are far more powerful than fentanyl, and Dr. Alexis Aplasca with the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services says they may be mixed with other drugs to produce a more powerful high. “Like heroin, fentanyl, benzodiazepines or methamphetamines, and it only...
WSET
Cement truck overturns on Leesville Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A concrete truck appears to be overturned on Leesville Road in Lynchburg on Friday. The incident happened at about 1:51 p.m. today at the entrance of Ryan Drive and Leesville Road, near the Leesville Estates. Virginia State Police say the cement truck was turning into...
