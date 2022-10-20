ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Jeffrey Dahmer’s Father Might Sue Netflix For “Glamorizing” Son’s Murders

Jeffrey Dahmer’s 86-year-old father, Lionel Dahmer, is considering suing Netflix over two of its hit shows about his infamous son, according to a report. According to his caretaker, Dahmer Sr. says he was never contacted regarding Netflix’s popular series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which was released in September. He is also peeved that Netflix never asked his permission to use tape recordings from his son’s legal team for its other Jeffrey Dahmer docuseries, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, which was released earlier this month. Both series have sparked a renewed fascination with Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer...
OHIO STATE
Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
RadarOnline

'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting

Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Zuri Craig, 'America's Got Talent' Favorite and Tyler Perry Associate, Dead at 44

Fans of Tyler Perry's work are shocked at the death of Zuri Craig. The 44-year-old singer and actor gained national attention when he appeared alongside his bandmate and friend Jeffrey Lewis on America's Got Talent in 2015 a part of The Craig Lewis Band, but fans of Perry grew familiar with Craig's immense singing talent long before that. Perry reportedly saw a YouTube video of Craig singing alongside Lewis and hired them. Craig appeared in Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family and A Madea Christmas. His death was first spread on social media by Freddy O before his family confirmed the news in a statement on Craig's official ZoReMi Entertainment page.
Popculture

Actor Reveals 10-Day Hospitalization After Major Surgery

Voice actor Yuuhei Takagi shared some alarming news with fans last week. He was hospitalized on Monday, Oct. 17 and will need to stay in the hospital for at least ten days. Not only is Takagi's health uncertain, but his work on acclaimed anime series like Naruto: Shippuden and The Seven Deadly Sins may be interrupted.
Popculture

James Corden's Comments on Restaurant Incident May Have Made Things Worse With Owner

Restaurant owner Keith McNally was not moved by James Corden's apology for his allegedly cruel behavior in a New York City restaurant. McNally own's the upscale restaurant Balthazar, and last week he made a post on Instagram claiming Corden had repeatedly abused his staff. After Corden gave an interview with The New York Times disputing that post, McNally seemed to grow angrier than ever.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'The Watcher' Causing Major Problems for Real-Life House's Owners

The Watcher quickly became the top series on Netflix in its debut, dethroning Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story from its perch. Both are Ryan Murphy productions and they've both garnered a lot of attention for a mix of reasons, good and bad. For The Watcher, it has...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Popculture

The First Time Mark Consuelos Told Kelly Ripa 'I Love You'

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's love has stood the test of time. In an industry and world where marriages come and go, they've proven that love will find a way. They've been together for 26 years. Ripa recently revealed the moment Consuelos declared his love for the longtime TV personality. The moment was unexpected for Ripa, considering she was in a relationship with another man at the time. But it didn't stop Consuelos one bit. "I wanted to deliver a message without anyone else knowing," he said during a recent live broadcast of her daytime talk show. "I grab a glass and ask. 'would you like another glass of champagne? I love you'." Consuelos repeated the message, leaving her confused. His sister was there to witness the moment. His boldness worked. The couple are parents to three children.
Popculture

Eric McCormack Pays Tribute to 'Will & Grace' Co-Star Leslie Jordan Following His Sudden Death

Eric McCormack is "crushed" to learn about the sudden death of his Will & Grace co-star Leslie Jordan. The beloved actor, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Beverley Leslie on the NBC show, passed away Monday at the age of 67 after suffering a suspected medical emergency while driving and crashing his car into the side of a Hollywood building, reported TMZ.
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

Jim Parsons Pays Tribute to Late 'Call Me Kat' Star Leslie Jordan

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons shared a heartbreaking tribute to Leslie Jordan on Instagram Monday after the beloved comedian's death in a car accident. Jordan and Parsons worked together on Call Me Kat, which stars Mayim Bialik. Parsons is an executive producer on the Fox sitcom. "If Leslie...
Popculture

Netflix Just Removed One of Its First Original Shows, and Another Is Leaving Soon

One would think that Netflix's original series are safe in Netflix's catalog, but some of the streamer's earliest productions are now being removed. Hemlock Grove was removed from the Netflix streaming app on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a report by What's On Netflix, the show Lilyhammer will be leaving next month as well.
Popculture

Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2022

November is almost here, and Disney+ is about to give subscribers plenty to be excited about. As October winds to a close, the streamer dropped its complete list of new titles arriving in November 2022, and the list includes dozens of fresh additions. Joining a streaming library that already includes...
Popculture

New Netflix Movie Shoots Straight to No. 1 Day After Its Release

With a content catalog numbering in the hundreds and constantly refreshing, earning attention on Netflix isn't always easy, but one of the streamer's latest titles has managed to break the mold. Debuting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, The School for Good and Evil, an adaptation of Soman Chainani's novel of the same name, broke into the Top 10 just hours after its debut, and it's held its top-ranking position for days now.
Popculture

Sean Hayes Breaks His Silence Over 'Will & Grace' Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Sudden Death

Following the sudden death of Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor's Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes has broken his silence. On Instagram, Hayes shared a photo of himself and Jordan from the show, which featured Hayes' Jack standing with Jordan's Beverly Leslie in full cowboy getup. Jordan appeared on a number of Will and Grace episodes between 2001 and 2006, as well as in the series revival from 2017 until 2020.
Popculture

'American Idol' Winner and Record Label Split in Wake of His Arrest

American Idol winner Laine Hardy left his record label, Disney Music Group last week, more than six months after his arrest. Hardy, 22, was arrested in April for allegedly recording his ex-girlfriend, a student at Louisiana State University. The country singer won Idol Season 17 after auditioning during Season 16.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy