Read full article on original website
Related
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Father Might Sue Netflix For “Glamorizing” Son’s Murders
Jeffrey Dahmer’s 86-year-old father, Lionel Dahmer, is considering suing Netflix over two of its hit shows about his infamous son, according to a report. According to his caretaker, Dahmer Sr. says he was never contacted regarding Netflix’s popular series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which was released in September. He is also peeved that Netflix never asked his permission to use tape recordings from his son’s legal team for its other Jeffrey Dahmer docuseries, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes, which was released earlier this month. Both series have sparked a renewed fascination with Jeffrey Dahmer, the serial killer...
eBay is removing Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes
Netflix's hit series "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" has sparked renewed interest in the notorious serial killer just in time for Halloween season, but at least one online retailer is shutting down sales of Dahmer costumes.
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting
Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
Popculture
Leslie Jordan, Beloved Actor Best Known for 'Will & Grace', Reportedly Dead at 67
Beloved comedian Leslie Jordan reportedly died in a car crash on Monday. Law enforcement sources told TMZ Jordan was driving in Hollywood Monday morning when he apparently suffered a medical emergency. He crashed his BMW into the side of a building. Jordan was 67. Jordan is best known for his...
Popculture
Zuri Craig, 'America's Got Talent' Favorite and Tyler Perry Associate, Dead at 44
Fans of Tyler Perry's work are shocked at the death of Zuri Craig. The 44-year-old singer and actor gained national attention when he appeared alongside his bandmate and friend Jeffrey Lewis on America's Got Talent in 2015 a part of The Craig Lewis Band, but fans of Perry grew familiar with Craig's immense singing talent long before that. Perry reportedly saw a YouTube video of Craig singing alongside Lewis and hired them. Craig appeared in Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family and A Madea Christmas. His death was first spread on social media by Freddy O before his family confirmed the news in a statement on Craig's official ZoReMi Entertainment page.
Popculture
Actor Reveals 10-Day Hospitalization After Major Surgery
Voice actor Yuuhei Takagi shared some alarming news with fans last week. He was hospitalized on Monday, Oct. 17 and will need to stay in the hospital for at least ten days. Not only is Takagi's health uncertain, but his work on acclaimed anime series like Naruto: Shippuden and The Seven Deadly Sins may be interrupted.
Popculture
James Corden's Comments on Restaurant Incident May Have Made Things Worse With Owner
Restaurant owner Keith McNally was not moved by James Corden's apology for his allegedly cruel behavior in a New York City restaurant. McNally own's the upscale restaurant Balthazar, and last week he made a post on Instagram claiming Corden had repeatedly abused his staff. After Corden gave an interview with The New York Times disputing that post, McNally seemed to grow angrier than ever.
Popculture
'The Watcher' Causing Major Problems for Real-Life House's Owners
The Watcher quickly became the top series on Netflix in its debut, dethroning Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story from its perch. Both are Ryan Murphy productions and they've both garnered a lot of attention for a mix of reasons, good and bad. For The Watcher, it has...
Popculture
The First Time Mark Consuelos Told Kelly Ripa 'I Love You'
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's love has stood the test of time. In an industry and world where marriages come and go, they've proven that love will find a way. They've been together for 26 years. Ripa recently revealed the moment Consuelos declared his love for the longtime TV personality. The moment was unexpected for Ripa, considering she was in a relationship with another man at the time. But it didn't stop Consuelos one bit. "I wanted to deliver a message without anyone else knowing," he said during a recent live broadcast of her daytime talk show. "I grab a glass and ask. 'would you like another glass of champagne? I love you'." Consuelos repeated the message, leaving her confused. His sister was there to witness the moment. His boldness worked. The couple are parents to three children.
Popculture
Eric McCormack Pays Tribute to 'Will & Grace' Co-Star Leslie Jordan Following His Sudden Death
Eric McCormack is "crushed" to learn about the sudden death of his Will & Grace co-star Leslie Jordan. The beloved actor, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Beverley Leslie on the NBC show, passed away Monday at the age of 67 after suffering a suspected medical emergency while driving and crashing his car into the side of a Hollywood building, reported TMZ.
Popculture
Jim Parsons Pays Tribute to Late 'Call Me Kat' Star Leslie Jordan
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons shared a heartbreaking tribute to Leslie Jordan on Instagram Monday after the beloved comedian's death in a car accident. Jordan and Parsons worked together on Call Me Kat, which stars Mayim Bialik. Parsons is an executive producer on the Fox sitcom. "If Leslie...
Popculture
Glen Powell Is Working on a Very Special Movie After 'Top Gun: Maverick' Success
Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell reunited with his Everybody Wants Some!! director Richard Linklater last week to begin work on his next movie. Powell will star in Hitman, which he co-wrote with the Boyhood filmmaker. The movie is now in production in New Orleans. Powell shared a photo from...
Popculture
Netflix Just Removed One of Its First Original Shows, and Another Is Leaving Soon
One would think that Netflix's original series are safe in Netflix's catalog, but some of the streamer's earliest productions are now being removed. Hemlock Grove was removed from the Netflix streaming app on Saturday, Oct. 22. According to a report by What's On Netflix, the show Lilyhammer will be leaving next month as well.
Popculture
Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2022
November is almost here, and Disney+ is about to give subscribers plenty to be excited about. As October winds to a close, the streamer dropped its complete list of new titles arriving in November 2022, and the list includes dozens of fresh additions. Joining a streaming library that already includes...
Popculture
New Netflix Movie Shoots Straight to No. 1 Day After Its Release
With a content catalog numbering in the hundreds and constantly refreshing, earning attention on Netflix isn't always easy, but one of the streamer's latest titles has managed to break the mold. Debuting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, The School for Good and Evil, an adaptation of Soman Chainani's novel of the same name, broke into the Top 10 just hours after its debut, and it's held its top-ranking position for days now.
Popculture
Sean Hayes Breaks His Silence Over 'Will & Grace' Co-Star Leslie Jordan's Sudden Death
Following the sudden death of Leslie Jordan, the beloved actor's Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes has broken his silence. On Instagram, Hayes shared a photo of himself and Jordan from the show, which featured Hayes' Jack standing with Jordan's Beverly Leslie in full cowboy getup. Jordan appeared on a number of Will and Grace episodes between 2001 and 2006, as well as in the series revival from 2017 until 2020.
Popculture
'American Idol' Winner and Record Label Split in Wake of His Arrest
American Idol winner Laine Hardy left his record label, Disney Music Group last week, more than six months after his arrest. Hardy, 22, was arrested in April for allegedly recording his ex-girlfriend, a student at Louisiana State University. The country singer won Idol Season 17 after auditioning during Season 16.
Comments / 0