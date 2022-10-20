Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa's love has stood the test of time. In an industry and world where marriages come and go, they've proven that love will find a way. They've been together for 26 years. Ripa recently revealed the moment Consuelos declared his love for the longtime TV personality. The moment was unexpected for Ripa, considering she was in a relationship with another man at the time. But it didn't stop Consuelos one bit. "I wanted to deliver a message without anyone else knowing," he said during a recent live broadcast of her daytime talk show. "I grab a glass and ask. 'would you like another glass of champagne? I love you'." Consuelos repeated the message, leaving her confused. His sister was there to witness the moment. His boldness worked. The couple are parents to three children.

