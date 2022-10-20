Erika Pelaez would already score in the A final of the 100 back and the B finals of a handful of other events at ACCs. Current photo via Erika Pelaez. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO