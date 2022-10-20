Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
India Johnson is rewriting the book on education at Thrival Indy Academy
In today’s “Success Story” segment we meet Indiana Johnson, an educator who is making a global impact on her students’ lives. Johnson is an administrator at Thrival Academy in Indianapolis. She specifically enjoys making a positive impact on her students, and she designed her own school...
WISH-TV
Indy Pride Career Fair welcomes LGBTQ job seekers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the LGBTQ community who are looking for a new career are encouraged to check out Monday’s Indy Pride Career Fair in downtown Indianapolis. The career fair, presented by Delta Faucet Company, will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis company Creative Works expands, looks to hire more workers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Creative Works, an entertainment company in business for 25 years, just opened a new 69,000-square-foot facility in Indianapolis called the Theme Factory. Creative Works is known nationwide for bringing fun by designing, fabricating, and installing items for amusement venues like laser tag, mini golf, escape rooms,...
WISH-TV
Community Link: Encouraging people to complete their goals
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by author, Zenai Brooks who shares how she is able to stay motivated through life in her book called, “Finish!: Leveraging Career, Sports, Faith and Failure.”
WISH-TV
‘All Options’ Pregnancy Resource Center says Bloomington Reproductive Health Care grants will help them serve the community
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ‘All Options’ Pregnancy Resource center provides help to families no matter their decision surrounding a pregnancy. It will help with abortion care and contraceptives, provide resources for adoption or give diapers to those in need. The organization says the new reproductive health care...
WISH-TV
Thousands of volunteers to feed hungry Hoosiers during 12th annual Million Meal Marathon
The 12th annual Million Meal Marathon, the signature event of the Indianapolis hunger relief organization Million Meal Movement, will bring together thousands of volunteers of all ages with the goal of packing 1 million nutritious meals for Indiana’s hungry in a single day. Chris Evans, Million Meal Movement board...
WISH-TV
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage: A Latino Avaition Success Story
Mario Rodriguez is the chief executive officer of the Indianapolis Airport authority. He was appointed by three presidents to serve on the U. S. Transportation Department Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee man. What honor under his leadership the authority has seen record breaking growth and won numerous awards including the J. D. Power award as the best medium sized airport in north America.
WISH-TV
Halloween After Dark returns to Children’s Museum for people 21 and up
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Adults ages 21 and up can enjoy the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis without the kids Saturday night. Halloween After Dark starts at 7:00p.m. and runs through 11:00p.m. “People 21 and up can experience the thrills of the Haunted House, Scooby Doo Mansion Mayhem, and haunted...
WISH-TV
A Scent of Sunshine owner showcases fall scents, shares candle burning tips, upcoming events
A Scent of Sunshine is an Indiana-based business providing fragrances including candles, air fresheners, warming oils and perfume, designed to set the ambiance for special occasions or just simply relaxing. Erika Powell, owner of A Scent of Sunshine, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share more about her business, the...
WISH-TV
Hoosiers save historical Westfield log cabin set to open in November
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A historical cabin in Westfield will finally be opening next month after it was nearly lost. The community says it’s the only historical structure, specifically a family dwelling, that’s been saved, in the city. The president of the Westfield Washington Historical Society Diana...
WISH-TV
Mayor Hogsett: Adding 200 cops to IMPD will help anti-violence campaign
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett said Monday his three year anti-violence campaign depends on a fully staffed police department. The city has sweetened the deal for new cops at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with signing bonuses and raises. “I think primarily the challenge here in Indianapolis has...
WISH-TV
8-year-old celebrates milestone on Birthday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 8-year-old girl reaches a medical milestone Saturday. Saturday was the eighth birthday of Olivia Bellamy and it’s also a day doctors never thought she would see. News 8’s photojournalist Reece Lindquist has how the family is celebrating their miracle child.
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana’s secretary race; Marion County clerk race
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Indiana’s secretary of state race as it is entering into the final weeks of election. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Democratic candidate, Destiny Wells about the race. He also speaks with Republican candidate Andrew Harrison and Democratic candidate Kate Sweeney Bell about the election for the Marion County clerk.
WISH-TV
Doctors warn of superstorm ‘tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses coming this winter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – COVID-19 cases are surging, the flu has returned and hospital beds are overridden with infant RSV cases. The combined triple threat has the nation’s doctors gearing up for a superstorm of respiratory infections that some warn will hit harder and faster this year. They’re calling it a ‘tripledemic.’
WISH-TV
Financial expert urges patience during turbulent times
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With a potential recession looming, a financial analyst is urging people not to make any impulsive decisions when it comes to their savings or investments. Even if you have very little money, it’s never too late to start investing. “Do I have to have a...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Animal rescue helps pets find forever homes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 Saturday to talk about how an animal rescue farm provides a forever home for animals.
WISH-TV
IMPD seeks help in finding missing 4-year-old girl
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing girl. IMPD is searching for 4-year-old Gemma Hadler who was last seen on Wednesday with her mother, Brandi Hadler, 36, and Shane Reynolds, 37. They are believed to be driving a Mazda 4-door vehicle with an Indiana license plate number reading NKI807.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Shootings kills 2 near 38th and Meridian Streets
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot and killed early Monday on the city’s near north side, police said. Just before 5 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at the Enclave at Meridian Apartments. That’s near the intersection of 38th and Meridian Streets and about 1.5 miles east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person killed on northeast side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was fatally shot Sunday afternoon on Indy’s northeast side, according to police. Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of a person shot on the 4000 block of Hampshire Court. When police arrived there was a person at the scene with inquires consistent to gunshot wounds.
WISH-TV
Ramp from NB I-65 to Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets closing Monday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit from northbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis will close Monday as part of the ongoing North Split reconstruction project, the Indiana Department of Transportation said. The ramp is scheduled to close early Monday and remain closed until the end of November. During the...
