Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

Indy Pride Career Fair welcomes LGBTQ job seekers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of the LGBTQ community who are looking for a new career are encouraged to check out Monday’s Indy Pride Career Fair in downtown Indianapolis. The career fair, presented by Delta Faucet Company, will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis company Creative Works expands, looks to hire more workers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Creative Works, an entertainment company in business for 25 years, just opened a new 69,000-square-foot facility in Indianapolis called the Theme Factory. Creative Works is known nationwide for bringing fun by designing, fabricating, and installing items for amusement venues like laser tag, mini golf, escape rooms,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Community Link: Encouraging people to complete their goals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by author, Zenai Brooks who shares how she is able to stay motivated through life in her book called, “Finish!: Leveraging Career, Sports, Faith and Failure.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage: A Latino Avaition Success Story

Mario Rodriguez is the chief executive officer of the Indianapolis Airport authority. He was appointed by three presidents to serve on the U. S. Transportation Department Aviation Consumer Protection Advisory Committee man. What honor under his leadership the authority has seen record breaking growth and won numerous awards including the J. D. Power award as the best medium sized airport in north America.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hoosiers save historical Westfield log cabin set to open in November

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A historical cabin in Westfield will finally be opening next month after it was nearly lost. The community says it’s the only historical structure, specifically a family dwelling, that’s been saved, in the city. The president of the Westfield Washington Historical Society Diana...
WESTFIELD, IN
WISH-TV

Mayor Hogsett: Adding 200 cops to IMPD will help anti-violence campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett said Monday his three year anti-violence campaign depends on a fully staffed police department. The city has sweetened the deal for new cops at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with signing bonuses and raises. “I think primarily the challenge here in Indianapolis has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

8-year-old celebrates milestone on Birthday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 8-year-old girl reaches a medical milestone Saturday. Saturday was the eighth birthday of Olivia Bellamy and it’s also a day doctors never thought she would see. News 8’s photojournalist Reece Lindquist has how the family is celebrating their miracle child.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana’s secretary race; Marion County clerk race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Indiana’s secretary of state race as it is entering into the final weeks of election. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Democratic candidate, Destiny Wells about the race. He also speaks with Republican candidate Andrew Harrison and Democratic candidate Kate Sweeney Bell about the election for the Marion County clerk.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Financial expert urges patience during turbulent times

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With a potential recession looming, a financial analyst is urging people not to make any impulsive decisions when it comes to their savings or investments. Even if you have very little money, it’s never too late to start investing. “Do I have to have a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Animal rescue helps pets find forever homes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 Saturday to talk about how an animal rescue farm provides a forever home for animals.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD seeks help in finding missing 4-year-old girl

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing girl. IMPD is searching for 4-year-old Gemma Hadler who was last seen on Wednesday with her mother, Brandi Hadler, 36, and Shane Reynolds, 37. They are believed to be driving a Mazda 4-door vehicle with an Indiana license plate number reading NKI807.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Shootings kills 2 near 38th and Meridian Streets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot and killed early Monday on the city’s near north side, police said. Just before 5 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at the Enclave at Meridian Apartments. That’s near the intersection of 38th and Meridian Streets and about 1.5 miles east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Person killed on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was fatally shot Sunday afternoon on Indy’s northeast side, according to police. Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call of a person shot on the 4000 block of Hampshire Court. When police arrived there was a person at the scene with inquires consistent to gunshot wounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Ramp from NB I-65 to Meridian and Pennsylvania Streets closing Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit from northbound I-65 in downtown Indianapolis will close Monday as part of the ongoing North Split reconstruction project, the Indiana Department of Transportation said. The ramp is scheduled to close early Monday and remain closed until the end of November. During the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

