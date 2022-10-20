ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

Mint Hill’s artistry, passion shows through scarecrows

By Maureen Wurtz
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There’s artistry, passion, and dedication everywhere you look in Mint Hill.

“This is my first one ever,” said Kaitlyn Shetler with Primis Mortgage.

Hey, it’s art with hay.

“It took about four or five hours,” said Emily Little with Mint Hill Orthodontics. “We had hay all over the office, literally everywhere.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qz4D6_0iguvQjC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rcbgt_0iguvQjC00

From the funeral home to the historical society, scarecrows are on every corner .

“I get excited,” said Emily.

It’s a city-wide contest with a prize, but the fact so many participate says a lot about Mint Hill.

“People are kind; they’re so kind here,” said Sue Todd with the Mint Hill Historical Society.

Bluefish Blitz: Thousands of fish wash ashore on Ocracoke Island

Back in the day, Mint Hill was a big farming community.

Now, it’s growing. It’s easy to see when looking around at the new buildings that have popped up over the years.

“I like the momentum that’s happening,” said Sue.

But, Sue said, it’s still staying Mint Hill.

“It’s special,” said Sue. “I can’t really put my finger on how to describe it to you other than you go to the grocery store, and you almost always see somebody you know.”

As for the scarecrows, she said, everyone votes in town. Last year, she had her three favorites.

“But I’m not going to tell you,” laughed Sue. “Because there’s so many I wanted to vote for.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=396cVK_0iguvQjC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FQIW3_0iguvQjC00

But this year, it’s different. They all have one scarecrow in mind.

“Of course, I want ours to win,” said Emily.

“We did not come out here to lose,” said Kaitlyn.

“This year, I’m only voting for one,” said Sue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
visithickorymetro.com

Historically Haunted Hickory

Craving that hair-raising, adrenalin rush of a “spirited” adventure? The Hickory Metro has a wealth of historic locations awaiting those who are brave enough to take on an otherworldly experience. Old St. Paul’s Church, erected in 1818, remains the oldest existing church in North Carolina west of the...
HICKORY, NC
charlottemagazine.com

6 Notable Newcomers to Charlotte’s Breakfast Scene

Tous les Jours (“every day”) is a French- and Asian-inspired bakery that serves more than 300 varieties of baked goods. Pick up a tray and a pair of metal tongs and browse the wall-to-wall pastry case. Find savory selections like the Tomato Olive Danish or sweet treats like the Red Bean Donut. If you don’t mind sitting cross-legged, park yourself on a pillow on the tiered seating downstairs. If you prefer a table or lounge chair, head up to the loft.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Trunk or Treat at South CLT Pres Church

South CLT Pres Church, at 15009 Lancaster Highway, Charlotte, North Carolina, is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of fall festivals, a big list of Halloween parties, Trick or Treat events, and our list of pumpkin patches, haunted trails and corn mazes!
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kennardo G. James

This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022

This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Company Offers Buried Alive Experience for $57,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A Russian company is offering to bury you alive for $57,000. For some it’s a frightening thought, but it allows you participate in your own funeral. The company, Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya, announced the experience last week. It says customers who choose to participate will get help with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Ashley Furniture two-in-one store plan expands to another site near Charlotte

Broad River Retail will invest over $4 million to open a two-in-one Ashley Furniture retail store in the Charlotte region. Broad River Retail will open its 32nd Ashley furniture store at 815 E. Innes St. in Salisbury, the company said in a news release. Broad River Retail is an independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensee based in Fort Mill, S.C.
SALISBURY, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

Charlotte Restaurants Where You Can Host Your Holiday Party This Year

Get ready Scoop girls, the time for holiday parties and festivities is just around the corner which means we need to start planning… yesterday. If it’s your turn to host the yearly festive soirée or you’re looking for new spots in the city to throw your company’s get-together, this list of holiday event spaces in Charlotte is sure to get your planning off to a great start.
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

2 new stores open in Birkdale Village, plus update

Oct. 24. By TL Bernthal. Two of the promised newcomers are now open at Birkdale Village. Icebox Cryotherapy on Cranlyn Road where Zoës Kitchen used to be and Baby Airlie in the kiosks near the movie theater are now open. With airlie Baby open at 16940 B Birkdale Commons...
power98fm.com

Charlotte Nail Salon Gives Shake Shake Inspired Manicures

There is nothing like a good manicure. How about adding free products delivered as a part of your manicure? Well a Charlotte nail salon is giving Shake Shake inspired manicures. As a part of these manicures, you get a specific free Shake Shake product delivered to you in the chair....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

BREAKING: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County

‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. ‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy