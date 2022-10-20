Read full article on original website
NECN
Missing NH Girl Harmony Montgomery's Father Charged With Murdering Her
The father of long-missing New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery was on Monday arrested on charges including second-degree murder, authorities said. Adam Montgomery was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on four charges, police said. He's accused of beating his daughter to death around Dec. 7, 2019, and concealing the body by March 4, 2020.
NECN
Mass. Students See Slipping Marks on National Exams
Results released Monday from a national set of reading and math exams given to fourth and eighth graders show a concerning drop in student achievement in Massachusetts, according to The Boston Globe. Across the four tests, Massachusetts returned scores that were the lowest since at least 2003, the Globe reports,...
NECN
Here Are the 25 Wealthiest ZIP Codes in Massachusetts
Call it the wealthy, wealthy west. When it comes to the Massachusetts ZIP codes with the highest estimated household median incomes, the top of the list is dominated by those suburbs to the west of Boston.
NECN
Here's Why You Should Care About the Down-Ballot Mass. Races
Every election season, there's plenty of talk about the top of the ticket. But there are a lot of important down-ballot races that don’t get as much attention. This one is no different. NBC10 Boston's political reporter Alison King and political commentator Sue O’Connell shared what they think are...
NECN
Maura Healey Declines Invitation From Geoff Diehl for Third Debate
Democratic candidate for Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has declined an invitation for a third debate from Republican candidate Geoff Diehl. Healey's running mate, Kim Driscoll, canceled an invitation for a radio debate scheduled for Monday against Diehl's running mate, Leah Allen, according to the Diehl campaign. On Friday, Diehl challenged...
NECN
Accidental Mixture of Pool Chemicals Caused Hazmat Situation at Cape Cod YMCA
YMCA Cape Cod has completed an investigation into the incident earlier this month that resulted in seven children being sent to the hospital after exposure to a noxious gas. The YMCA had an outside investigation done by aquatic safety experts, who believe the noxious gas was created by an accidental mixture of muriatic acid and residual granular chlorine inside the filtration system of the pool, according to a statement about the incident.
