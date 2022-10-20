ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community. You may have seen Mariel Swan on Racing Wives TV show, currently on Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Flyer

Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q Has New Owners

NaMario Yancey is the new co-owner with his brother, Napoleon Yancey, of Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q (Credit: Michael Donahue) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
TMZ.com

Drumma Boy Says Memphis Passed Atlanta, It's Now Hip Hop's #1 City

Trap music pioneer Drumma Boy is basking in his hometown's newfound hip hop dominance ... especially because he's been waving the Memphis flag for years in his music!!!. DB was in his studio putting the finishing touches on his new album "Welcome to My City Vol. 4" when he told TMZ Hip Hop ... the project includes GloRilla, Project Pat, Big Boogie, Jucee Froot, Big Moochie Grape -- all Memphis artists who bleed 901 culture.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tax deal could keep ‘Young Rock’ filming in Memphis for 4 more seasons

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NBC Universal wants a jobs payment-in-lieu-of-tax incentive to continue filming its “Young Rock” TV series in Memphis and Shelby County. The half-hour sitcom based on the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had been filming in Australia but last month began shooting season three in the Memphis area. The Economic Development Growth […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

The Freedom Award Ceremony returns, celebrating 31 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum will host the 31st annual Freedom Award Ceremony Thursday, Oct. 20. This years ceremony will be hosted by Lamman Rucker, and it will feature performances from Bebe Winans and others. Honorees for this year's ceremony include Isabel Wilkerson, Taylor Branch, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Exhibit at Crosstown Concourse pairs art with science

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Art of Science is an exhibit at Crosstown Concourse that explores the science that medical researches work with everyday to save lives. This exhibit is a partnership between Crosstown Concourse, LeBonheur Children's Hospital, and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Local artists paired with medical...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Crusader Newspaper

Black photographer Ernest Withers, a hero until he wasn’t

Meet Ernest Withers, civil rights photographer, and FBI informant. “The Picture Taker” reveals the man and motives behind the iconic images. Withers was an Army vet, a police officer, a photographer, and it was later learned that he cooperated with the FBI on securing photos of everyday Memphis citizens and those who were committed to justice for Blacks.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Check donation honors Eliza Fletcher

JACKSON, Tenn. — Representatives from a local organization are keeping a fellow runner’s legacy alive, one step at a time. The Jackson Road Runners presented Fleet Feet Jackson with a donation to the Dream Center of Jackson in memory of Eliza Fletcher. On Sept. 2, Fletcher was jogging...
JACKSON, TN
