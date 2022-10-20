Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
actionnews5.com
Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community. You may have seen Mariel Swan on Racing Wives TV show, currently on Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.
This Is Tennessee's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in Tennessee.
Memphis Flyer
Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q Has New Owners
NaMario Yancey is the new co-owner with his brother, Napoleon Yancey, of Three Little Pigs Bar-B-Q (Credit: Michael Donahue) The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
Church of God in Christ is bringing 114th Holy Convocation back to Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After more than a decade, the Church of God in Christ is bringing its Holy Convocation back to Memphis for its 114th year. The conference is set for Nov. 8 through 15, 2022, at the COGIC World Headquarters at the historic Mason Temple and the Renasant Convention Center. This year’s theme is “The Challenge We Face.”
TMZ.com
Drumma Boy Says Memphis Passed Atlanta, It's Now Hip Hop's #1 City
Trap music pioneer Drumma Boy is basking in his hometown's newfound hip hop dominance ... especially because he's been waving the Memphis flag for years in his music!!!. DB was in his studio putting the finishing touches on his new album "Welcome to My City Vol. 4" when he told TMZ Hip Hop ... the project includes GloRilla, Project Pat, Big Boogie, Jucee Froot, Big Moochie Grape -- all Memphis artists who bleed 901 culture.
Tax deal could keep ‘Young Rock’ filming in Memphis for 4 more seasons
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NBC Universal wants a jobs payment-in-lieu-of-tax incentive to continue filming its “Young Rock” TV series in Memphis and Shelby County. The half-hour sitcom based on the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had been filming in Australia but last month began shooting season three in the Memphis area. The Economic Development Growth […]
Can the average Memphis resident afford an $87K starter home?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new real estate report found that residents can easily afford starter homes in only four large cities across the United States. Those cities included Tulsa, Detroit, Oklahoma City and yes – Memphis!. “I think that Memphis is an affordable place to buy a starter...
Indie Memphis film festival celebrates 25 years in the bluff city
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Indie Memphis Film Festival kicks off Wednesday night, and runs through Oct. 24, 2022, celebrating 25 years. The festival brings independent feature movies, documentaries, and short films from around the world to Memphis. In-person screenings are taking place at several theaters:. Halloran Centre. Playhouse on...
RiverArtsFest returns to Downtown Memphis for 16th anniversary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — RiverArtsFest returns to Downtown Memphis once again for its 16th anniversary. The event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday, Oct. 23 on Riverside Dr. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event still stands as the region's longest running arts festival, featuring more...
The Freedom Award Ceremony returns, celebrating 31 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum will host the 31st annual Freedom Award Ceremony Thursday, Oct. 20. This years ceremony will be hosted by Lamman Rucker, and it will feature performances from Bebe Winans and others. Honorees for this year's ceremony include Isabel Wilkerson, Taylor Branch, and...
Repair Days return at the Metal Museum for its 44th year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Repair Days are underway at the Metal Museum. This event marks the museum's 44th year. Memphians are able to bring any item that they would like to be repaired. The items will have to be made of metal. Repair Days at the Metal Museum 2022. 1...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
Exhibit at Crosstown Concourse pairs art with science
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Art of Science is an exhibit at Crosstown Concourse that explores the science that medical researches work with everyday to save lives. This exhibit is a partnership between Crosstown Concourse, LeBonheur Children's Hospital, and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Local artists paired with medical...
Like taboo, but the Memphis Mane edition| Local Memphian creates Memphis inspired card game
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphian Jamal Boddie shared his love for Memphis by creating a Memphis-inspired card game, one that could one day be a house favorite for all those from the beautiful land of Memphis. Boddie's ‘You can’t say that’ Memphis Mane edition is now available for preorder, with...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Homicide rate data shows Memphis may have turned a corner | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are some revealing numbers when it comes to how cities are dealing with their homicide rates. For once, Memphis isn't on a top 10 list that nobody wants to be on. WalletHub analyzed the data for all the major cities and found Memphis isn't struggling as much as other cities in terms of where homicides are spiking.
Black photographer Ernest Withers, a hero until he wasn’t
Meet Ernest Withers, civil rights photographer, and FBI informant. “The Picture Taker” reveals the man and motives behind the iconic images. Withers was an Army vet, a police officer, a photographer, and it was later learned that he cooperated with the FBI on securing photos of everyday Memphis citizens and those who were committed to justice for Blacks.
tri-statedefender.com
Hurt, healing bared at symposium to get Ell Persons lynching site on federal registry
The horrors of lynching and the act’s lasting effects on the psyches of the victim’s relatives and witnesses were laid bare during a day-long symposium at First Congregational Church. “Confronting the Legacy of Lynching: A Conversation Among Descendants” was the fourth and final panel of the Memphis Lynching...
WBBJ
Check donation honors Eliza Fletcher
JACKSON, Tenn. — Representatives from a local organization are keeping a fellow runner’s legacy alive, one step at a time. The Jackson Road Runners presented Fleet Feet Jackson with a donation to the Dream Center of Jackson in memory of Eliza Fletcher. On Sept. 2, Fletcher was jogging...
Memphis 901 FC second half heroics from Chris Allan, Graham Smith and Phillip Goodrum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis 901 FC second half heroics from Chris Allan, Graham Smith and Phillip Goodrum to earn the club’s first ever postseason win in a 3-1 victory over Detroit City FC on Saturday night at AutoZone Park. The game winning goal came in the 88th minute...
Journey brings 50th anniversary tour to FedExForum with special guest Toto
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Don’t Stop Believing! Journey is coming to Memphis in April 2023, with special guest Toto. The band is bringing its 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023 to FedExForum. The show is set for Saturday, April 1, 2023, and tickets go on sale to the general public...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0