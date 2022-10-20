ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 teased before Oct. 20 debut

GMC says its Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 battery-electric pickup is "Built to tower above everything you thought an electric truck could be. That’s why it’s the only EV that deserves the name Denali." We will know what the marketing speak means tomorrow (Thursday), when GM's third electric pickup in a year debuts at 5 p.m. Eastern. GMC teased the face of the Ultium-powered Sierra Denali nearly a year ago with an animated rendering. This second teaser on the eve of the debut gives us a better feel for what to expect. The front fascia advertises the product with illuminated GMC lettering at the center of a grille panel defined by an illuminated border. Upside down L-shaped LED lights frame three LED charging status bars. Below those at the bumper edges are what look like four fog lights, two round units above two squared oval units.
2024 GMC Sierra EV Pickup Headed For The Middle East

The all-new 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali made its world debut on October 20th in Detroit, and now, General Motors has just announced that the next all-electric pickup is headed to the Middle East – GMC‘s first international market outside of North America. The automaker’s chief product marketing...
Next-Generation Ford Edge Will Offer Hybrid Powertrain

Details regarding the elusive next-generation Ford Edge are beginning to trickle in. It seems likely that the crossover will be offered exclusively in China, as evidenced by an information leak in the Asian country, although it’s unclear at this point if it could be sold in North American markets after the 2023 model year. In China, at least, the next-generation crossover will retain the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I4 EcoBoost as the current-gen Edge, but Ford Authority has learned that its powertrain options will include a hybrid electric powertrain as well.
2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1, Abarth Classiche 1000 SP, And Sub-$30k Tesla Update: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Despite many in the industry thinking (or hoping) that car subscriptions will take off as the next big thing, it seems the thought is upsetting many. Now a pair of legislators in New Jersey has introduced a bill that will prohibit automakers from offering in-car subscription services to customers in the state. If it passes, it means that dealers and manufacturers won’t be able to offer subscriptions to hardware components that are already installed in the car.
