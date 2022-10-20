ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Judge Jails 20-Year-Old Capitol Rioter: ‘You Make Your Bed, You Gotta Lie in It’

By Asta Hemenway
 4 days ago
U.S. Justice Department

A 20-year-old former Air Force recruit, who shattered a window with a baseball bat and used a chemical spray on cops during the Capitol riot, was jailed Thursday after pleading guilty to several charges, including felony counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon. Aiden Bilyard, from North Carolina, admitted to illegally entering the Capitol through the window he smashed. After the riot, he returned to his Air Force basic training. Bilyard’s mother’s Facebook posts helped investigators later identify him as a participant in the violence, NBC News reported. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton said Thursday that the law requires anyone who pleads guilty to a felony to be detained pending sentencing. He declined to make an exception for Bilyard, called his conduct “outrageous.” “You make your bed, you gotta lie in it,” he said.

Comments / 1006

Feral Dregs
4d ago

✔WHEN will we get ---->TOUGH ON CRIME? Every single 1/6 Terrorist should be tried for CAPITAL MURDER as Accessories since 5 COPS DIED During Commission of this CRIME. TRUMP should have been ARRESTED JAN 7th!

Reply(125)
350
Charles Howe
4d ago

You do the crime, you do the time! Didn't you know you were doing anything wrong? It didn't dawn on you that you violated the law , broke into a federal building, watched your buddies assault police. Sorry buddy , enjoy jail!! Watch the soap!

Reply(57)
177
Iblis
4d ago

there are so many more that wasn't at the capital that will need to be locked up.. anyone that aided those ppl need to be prosecuted as well..

Reply(12)
124
