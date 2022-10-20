Kentucky Man Charged With Rape and Murder in 1994 Slaying of 69-Year-Old

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS) – Robbers held up the crew of an armored car at an ATM in Dolton on Friday.Dolton's police chief told CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey they took at least $118,000. He said the two-man crew was overpowered by three men in masks with guns.The FBI said they were called around 11:30 a.m. on Friday. The call was for an armed robbery at the ATM located at the U.S. Bank near Sibley and Lincoln.Dolton police, FBI agents and ATF agents were on the scene soon after. They interviewed the two-man armored car crew.Police said the suspects were three...

DOLTON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO