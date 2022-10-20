ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danvers, MA

Driver hospitalized after falling from Route 1 overpass following crash in Danvers

By Heather Alterisio
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

State Police are still investigating the circumstances of this incident.

A Chelsea man was hospitalized after taking a roughly 20-feet fall following a two-car crash in Danvers on Thursday morning.

State Police responded to the scene of the crash on the Route 1 north overpass over Route 114 in Danvers at 9:18 a.m.

The crash involved a 2012 Ford Escape SUV and a 2006 Subaru Forester SUV, according to Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

After the crash, the driver, 34, “either jumped or fell from the overpass, landing on the roadway of Route 114 approximately 20 feet below,” Procopio noted in an email.

The man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Subaru was also taken to the hospital with potential injuries.

State Police are still investigating the circumstances of this incident. No further information was available Thursday afternoon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Two killed in separate pedestrian crashes in Boston, Medford

Police are still investigating both incidents. Massachusetts State Police are investigating two separate weekend crashes in which pedestrians were fatally struck by cars. Troopers from the State Police-Medford Barracks responded to a crash in the area of Middlesex Avenue in Medford shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday. The pedestrian — identified...
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

NH man ejected, killed in rollover crash on I-495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A New Hampshire man was killed late Saturday night after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, the Massachusetts State Police said. State police responded to a two-car crash on I-495 north in Chelmsford at about 11:45 p.m. Police said it appears a 2018 Toyota C-HR and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer were traveling in the right lane of the three-lane highway and made contact, causing both vehicles to go off the roadway.
CHELMSFORD, MA
Caught in Southie

Pedestrian struck and killed by car on 93 near Columbia Road

At approximately 9:40 PM Troopers from the State Police-Tunnels Barracks and State Police-South Boston Barracks, along with Boston Fire and EMS, responded to a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian on Route 93 in Boston in the area of the South Bay shopping center. The pedestrian, an adult male who has not yet been identified, suffered fatal injuries.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

18-year-old arrested after man walking in Medford was hit, killed by car

MEDFORD -- An 18-year-old driver was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a man who was walking in Medford Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on Middlesex Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Walter Wishoski, 77, of Malden, was crossing the street and in the right travel lane when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta, State Police said. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver, 18-year-old Everton Candido, of Somerville, stayed on the scene. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a car. 
MEDFORD, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Massachusetts State Police Investigating 4 Fatal Crashes Over The Weekend

Massachusetts State Police are investigating four separate fatal motor vehicle crashes from over the weekend. The first motor vehicle crash was Friday night around 9:30 p.m. MSP in a statement said, “Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington.” The operator of the motorcycle who has been identified by MSP as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington, was pronounced deceased. MSP says “No other vehicles were involved in the crash.”
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say

HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
HINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Worcester-Providence Turnpike crash: Wrong-way driver killed in collision

A man driving in the opposite direction he was supposed to on Route 146 in Uxbridge was killed in a crash with another car Friday night, according to authorities. Police received reports around 10:20 p.m. of a driver in a 2006 Chrysler 300 going south on the northbound side of the highway, which is also called the Worcester-Providence Turnpike. Roughly five minutes later, first responders were told the car had crashed into another vehicle, a 2019 Mazda CX5, about a half-mile from the Rhode Island border, law enforcement said.
UXBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Woman dies in motorcycle crash on I-93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on I-93 left a woman dead. Police reported that troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash on I-93 northbound near exit 31 in Wilmington around 9:30 p.m. Friday. Police...
WILMINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boy rescued through window during Plymouth standoff

PLYMOUTH – A 7-year-old boy was rescued through a second story window at a Plymouth home early Sunday morning during a lengthy police standoff with a stabbing suspect.The standoff began around 7 p.m. on Saturday when a stabbing was reported on Samoset Street.Plymouth police said the victim was taken to South Shore Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.The suspect, later identified as 50-year-old Herman Smith, then allegedly barricaded himself inside the home with a 7-year-old boy.SWAT teams responded to the house and were able to rescue the boy through a window on the second floor.After entering the home, SWAT team members found Smith hiding in a closet. He was arrested without incident on several felony charges.Police said that other than the initial stabbing victim, no one else was hurt.
PLYMOUTH, MA
whdh.com

North Reading Police charge woman in connection with hit-and-run case involving child

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Reading say a woman has turned herself in following a hit-and-run that injured a 4-year-old child. On their website, the police department said a 39-year-old woman from Andover was charged nearly a week after a child was struck on Lakeside Boulevard Wednesday morning. According to officials, the 4 year old was in a wagon being pulled by a parent around 7:40 a.m. when the incident occurred.
NORTH READING, MA
capecod.com

Four people injured in crash on Scenic Highway in Bourne

BOURNE – Four people were injured in a crash in Bourne around 7:15 PM. The crash happened on Scenic Highway (Route 6) at Nightingale Road. A Wareham ambulance assisted in transporting victims to hospitals. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
BOURNE, MA
country1025.com

Massachusetts 16 Year Old Missing, Possibly Taken By Adult Male

Massachusetts 16 Year Old Missing, Possibly Taken By Adult Male. Colleen Weaver, a 16-year-old junior at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School, was lured away from her home in Raynham last Tuesday night. Colleen may have left her home to meet an older male who was posing as a teenage boy online,...
RAYNHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police release name of victim in fatal motorcycle crash

Loved ones are dealing with the tragic loss of a 24-year-old Massachusetts man on Friday. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington. The crash resulted fatal injuries to the operator of the motorcycle, identified as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pedestrian struck by motor vehicle in Belmont

BELMONT, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a motor vehicle in Belmont on Saturday morning, police said. At 11:20 a.m., police responded to multiple reports of a pedestrian struck on Lewis Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim with serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
BELMONT, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy