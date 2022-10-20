Driver hospitalized after falling from Route 1 overpass following crash in Danvers

State Police are still investigating the circumstances of this incident.

A Chelsea man was hospitalized after taking a roughly 20-feet fall following a two-car crash in Danvers on Thursday morning.

State Police responded to the scene of the crash on the Route 1 north overpass over Route 114 in Danvers at 9:18 a.m.

The crash involved a 2012 Ford Escape SUV and a 2006 Subaru Forester SUV, according to Dave Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

After the crash, the driver, 34, “either jumped or fell from the overpass, landing on the roadway of Route 114 approximately 20 feet below,” Procopio noted in an email.

The man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Subaru was also taken to the hospital with potential injuries.

State Police are still investigating the circumstances of this incident. No further information was available Thursday afternoon.