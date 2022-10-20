ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mint Hill, NC

‘Honor the Warriors’: Man bikes Mint Hill for veterans

By Maureen Wurtz
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41SNoi_0iguuiYl00

MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “I can see stuff on my trek that I would never see in a car,” said Jerry Morris.

There are plenty of ways to get from one place to another.

For most of us, it’s on four wheels, behind a window, and barely paying attention as the world passes by.

But Jerry Morris travels on three wheels, about seven inches from the ground, and sees it all.

“People see me all the time in town; they’re always waving,” said Jerry.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a74TU_0iguuiYl00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FK23Z_0iguuiYl00

He’s ridden his trike on every road in Mint Hill.

“When I’m done, if you look at the GPS, it’s a map of Mint Hill,” said Jerry.

The feeling he found on his trike had him wondering, could he do more?

“I was chasing down pickup trucks going to the dump, saying can I buy those three or four bikes you’ve got back there,” said Jerry.

Jerry started building and buying trikes and bikes for veterans 13 years ago. He created the non-profit, ‘ Honor the Warriors .’

He focused on those who could not see and experience the world the way he does.

“Jerry gives me a call and says, would you like to ride with us?” remembered veteran Allen Gerhardt. “I said, sure. I don’t have any legs.”

Carowinds to be open year-round starting in 2023

Allen lost both of his legs while working in law enforcement.

He said when he first got the phone call, he was hesitant. But now, he’s hooked and planning on competing in races someday.

“Anything’s repetition; just do it and get good at it,” said Allen.

Allen’s story is one of many Jerry has heard over the years.

There’s one story Jerry won’t forget. A new veteran had joined them on their weekly rides, and Jerry stuck around to chat with him.

He came back later and told him a story.

“He said, I decided, that I was going to come to your ride. And I was going to go home and take my own life. And he said I went home, put my pistol in my mouth, pulled the trigger, and the round misfired,” said Jerry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29i0TU_0iguuiYl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AVrn2_0iguuiYl00

He said the veterans who need it are finding hope again.

“To find the impact of that, of what we’re doing, it was phenomenal for me,” said Jerry.

So maybe there’s something to it slowing down, looking around, and making sure life doesn’t fly by.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

City Planning and Zoning Director David Currier on Interstate 40 and U.S. 21 interchange. “He said the city is proposing the addition of lanes, a new bridge and major ramp changes as part of a new interchange near the Crossroads Shopping Center.” (10/24) South Iredell 21, South Caldwell...
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Company Offers Buried Alive Experience for $57,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A Russian company is offering to bury you alive for $57,000. For some it’s a frightening thought, but it allows you participate in your own funeral. The company, Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya, announced the experience last week. It says customers who choose to participate will get help with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte company was practically banned from towing. Records show they still towed hundreds of cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the last two and half years, a lawsuit and injunction against tow truck driver David Satterfield was supposed to make it all but impossible for him and his companies to keep towing. A WBTV Investigation now reveals Satterfield and Automobile Recovery and Parking Enforcement have towed hundreds of cars since the injunction filed against him by the North Carolina Department of Justice.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Kennardo G. James

This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022

This North Carolina eatery was recently recognized as one of the top 50 best new restaurants in America.Supperland website. It is always an honor when an establishment is recognized as one of the best in the country, no matter what industry that may be. A publication just recently released a list of the "Top 50 Best New Restaurants" in America and - and one eatery in Charlotte made the cut. In this article, we will take a look at the restaurant that made the cut as well as a few other restaurants that were honored as well.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing Salisbury Man Has Been Found

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

BREAKING: 3 people shot and killed in Gaston County

‘They’re dealing death’: York County, S.C. state leaders speak on fentanyl bust. Last week, deputies seized over 30,000 grams of the drug fentanyl from a home on Golden Pond Drive in Clover. ‘Nation’s report card’ shows drop in N.C. achievement scores since start of the pandemic.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
MONROE, NC
Queen City News

Mooresville man accused of hiding cameras in home disguised as smoke detectors, filming visitors

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 50-year-old man is facing 11 counts of felony secret peeping after investigators said he used cameras disguised as smoke detectors to film unaware visitors, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they received a report on Sept. 26 from a Mooresville homeowner that they had discovered […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lincoln County Man Still Missing After Three Months

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County Police are asking for the public’s help in finding Quintin Roark, 27, who disappeared back in July. Roark was last seen near Flat Rock Drive, close to the Lincoln County and Gaston County border, on July 12th and was reported missing by a family member on July 14th.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
visithickorymetro.com

Historically Haunted Hickory

Craving that hair-raising, adrenalin rush of a “spirited” adventure? The Hickory Metro has a wealth of historic locations awaiting those who are brave enough to take on an otherworldly experience. Old St. Paul’s Church, erected in 1818, remains the oldest existing church in North Carolina west of the...
HICKORY, NC
fordmuscle.com

726 Foxes Flocked To Foxtoberfest & We Picked 10 Favorites

If you have ever been into a band for years and other people suddenly take notice, you might hold it against the new fans. When it comes to cars, however, it is gratifying to see the cars you loved as a teenager enjoying their moment of nostalgia. In the case of this scribe, the 1979-1993 Mustangs built on the Fox platform are those cars and Foxtoberfest event is their homecoming.
CONCORD, NC
davidsonian.com

Breaking: Lorax Found in Critical Condition on Ridge Road

Davidson, NC. In the early hours of Saturday, October 8, two students stumbled upon the battered orange creature. The pair who found the body, sophomores at Davidson College, were driving back from a night of wholesome fun at the establishment formerly known as “K-Pub.”. Initially, there were questions regarding...
DAVIDSON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Salisbury Man Missing Since Friday

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, who went missing Friday. Deputies say that Sisk was last seen leaving the Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury at around 2 p.m. on October 21st. He was driving a...
SALISBURY, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

60K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy