‘Honor the Warriors’: Man bikes Mint Hill for veterans

MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “I can see stuff on my trek that I would never see in a car,” said Jerry Morris.

There are plenty of ways to get from one place to another.

For most of us, it’s on four wheels, behind a window, and barely paying attention as the world passes by.

But Jerry Morris travels on three wheels, about seven inches from the ground, and sees it all.

“People see me all the time in town; they’re always waving,” said Jerry.





He’s ridden his trike on every road in Mint Hill.

“When I’m done, if you look at the GPS, it’s a map of Mint Hill,” said Jerry.

The feeling he found on his trike had him wondering, could he do more?

“I was chasing down pickup trucks going to the dump, saying can I buy those three or four bikes you’ve got back there,” said Jerry.

Jerry started building and buying trikes and bikes for veterans 13 years ago. He created the non-profit, ‘ Honor the Warriors .’

He focused on those who could not see and experience the world the way he does.

“Jerry gives me a call and says, would you like to ride with us?” remembered veteran Allen Gerhardt. “I said, sure. I don’t have any legs.”

Allen lost both of his legs while working in law enforcement.

He said when he first got the phone call, he was hesitant. But now, he’s hooked and planning on competing in races someday.

“Anything’s repetition; just do it and get good at it,” said Allen.

Allen’s story is one of many Jerry has heard over the years.

There’s one story Jerry won’t forget. A new veteran had joined them on their weekly rides, and Jerry stuck around to chat with him.

He came back later and told him a story.

“He said, I decided, that I was going to come to your ride. And I was going to go home and take my own life. And he said I went home, put my pistol in my mouth, pulled the trigger, and the round misfired,” said Jerry.

He said the veterans who need it are finding hope again.

“To find the impact of that, of what we’re doing, it was phenomenal for me,” said Jerry.

So maybe there’s something to it slowing down, looking around, and making sure life doesn’t fly by.

