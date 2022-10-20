ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford Public Library celebrates 150 years as construction continues on new building

By Nikelle Delgado
 4 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public Library is celebrating 150 years in the city.

Assistant librarian Jean Lythgoe, who has worked for the Rockford Public Library for 57 years, said she is excited to celebrate the library’s 150th anniversary.

Currently, the library is in a temporary location, at 214 N. Church Street, while a new building is being built in the old location, at 215 Wyman, along the banks of the Rock River.

The Wyman building was demolished as part of a clean-up effort, to mitigate exposure to potentially hazardous chemicals in the soil, left over from a prior industrial site on the property.

“It’s been interesting to see the changes in the library over the years,” Lythgoe said. “We started out with typewriters for people to use and now we have computers for people to use.”

The library has multiple programs and services available to the community, but the new building will have even more specific programs for all ages and interests.

Marketing director Bridget Finn says the community needs “a place that is accessible to everybody, where they can be exposed to fresh ideas. And those spaces are really important, metropolitan areas to revitalize and that’s really what we offer here at the library.”

Fundraisers from Thursday night’s 150th Anniversary Celebration will be put toward the new building.

“You can really see the building coming together and we want the community to remember that it’s happening and be a part of it so that they know that this is for them,” Finn said.

The new library is scheduled for completion by the end of 2023.

Lythgoe said she is looking forward to the library continuing as a key component of downtown Rockford, in educating, informing, entertaining, and culturally enriching the community.

“I hope we will continue to be an important part of the community, [to] provide services that you may not be able to get in other places,” she said.

On October 24th – 26th, the library is inviting Rockford residents to sign their names to the last foundational structure beam.

