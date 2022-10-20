ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
one mad karen
4d ago

Vote Bailey! Get rid of this failed Biden like governor JB pritzker, let’s reclaim Chicago from the violent criminals and save Illinois.

Reply(3)
16
jason richards
4d ago

Vote red because if you don't you'll certainly regret it!! It'll get worse beyond your wildest imagination

Reply(1)
14
JayJay
3d ago

if you want to continue to live in HELLINOIS.....vote blue....... GO BAILEY!!! Let's Get Some MORALS back in this HELL HOLE Dumbacratic ran state

Reply
3
NBC Chicago

Endorsement Guide for the 2022 Illinois General Election

The 2022 general election is rapidly approaching, and major Illinois publications and organizations are making their endorsements for some of the most important races on the ticket. Groups advocating on behalf of a wide range of interests, as well as some of the biggest media outlets in the state, are...
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/24/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Republican State Senator Darren Bailey has moved into a virtual tie with Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker in the gubernatorial race with the election now nearly two weeks away. According to an Osage Research poll late last week, Bailey received 42% support compared to Pritzker’s 44% among likely voters. While Libertarian Scott Schluter received 4% the remaining 10% of those surveyed were undecided. The poll also found that 56% of respondents said Illinois was on the wrong track with 35% said it’s on the right track.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Here Are 5 Key Races on Illinois' Ballot in the 2022 Election

At the federal level, the 2022 midterms will not only serve as a referendum on the administration of President Joe Biden, but will also determine the balance of power in Congress, with Republicans hoping to retake control of the House and Democrats hoping to retain their majority in the Senate.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Exclusive interview with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker

Local 4 Anchor and 4 The Record Moderator Jim Niedelman got the opportunity to speak with Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in the wake of his two debates with challenger Darren Bailey and ahead of Election Day. Crime, the economy and inflation – a subsection of the economy – are prominent...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Amendment 1

As Election Day in Illinois nears, here’s a breakdown of what Amendment 1 says, who’s in favor of it passing, and who is not.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

For Illinois unions, a perpetual free lunch is on the ballot

Democrats are widely expected to lose in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. But Illinois Democrats seem a bit too panicky even for that. They have placed on this year's ballot a state constitutional prohibition on any law that "interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargain collectively."
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Worries over Amendment 1 raising Illinois taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The November election is just 15 days away, and one question on the ballot is whether union rights are protected in the Illinois Constitution. The exact wording is: “No law shall be passed that interferes with, negates, or diminishes the right of employees to organize and bargin collectively over their wages, […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Obama endorses Pritzker for reelection in Illinois governor race

CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama is throwing his support behind JB Pritzker in the upcoming November elections, as he did in 2018, officially endorsing the Illinois governor for a second term. The Pritzker campaign released a new television ad Friday featuring Obama sharing his endorsement. In it, Obama...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Family Just Learned They Inherited $11 Million from Illinois Man

It's reportedly the largest amount of unclaimed property ever and it was just given to the family of an Illinois man who had over $11 million dollars in assets. I saw this news of mega-inheritance shared on Yahoo News. It's a share of a news report from CBS Chicago who said that Joseph Richard Stancak of Chicago had left $11 million dollars behind after his death in 2016. Now, the state treasurer says he's found Joseph's family. 119 heirs will now share in a massive inheritance that was unclaimed...until now.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse

There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Your Illinois REAL ID Questions, Answered

A big change is coming to how your Illinois driver's license functions -- or doesn't -- as a form of identification. Beginning May, 2023, that ordinary driver's license or state ID you have will no longer be a valid form of ID at U.S. airports, or at military bases or secure federal facilities, like federal prisons.
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker backtracks on hostility to school choice program

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) has walked back his opposition to a "relatively small" school choice program in the state after previously vowing to repeal it. In a candidate questionnaire for the Chicago Sun-Times this week, Pritzker, who is running for reelection, indicated that he now supports the Invest in Kids Scholarship program, which annually allocates $100 million for low-income students to attend private and parochial schools through a tax credit scholarship program.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Is It Illegal To Sleep in Your Car in Illinois?

Illinois has many roads, interstates, and the famous Route 66, but sometimes tiredness takes over and you may need to sleep for a bit. So, is it legal to sleep in your car?. All the states have their own sleeping-in-car laws, but in Illinois, you CAN LEGALLY sleep in your car at rest stops. According to smartfinancial.com there are 30 rest stops and 11 welcome centers in the state where people can get some sleep if they need a few hours off the road. You can see a full map of all the rest locations below.
ILLINOIS STATE
