ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Judge grants depositions of Fauci, Jen Psaki and other high ranking Biden officials in case over 'collusive relationship' between administration and social media companies to 'censor free speech'

A federal judge has ordered Dr. Anthony Fauci and a slew of other high-ranking Biden officials to be deposed over the government's alleged collusion with social media companies to 'censor free speech.'. On Friday, the court granted the request brought by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General...
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

John Fetterman up six points ahead of Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, poll finds

Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman leads Republican opponent Mehmet Oz by six points among likely voters the day before the two candidates square off in their only debate for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat, a new CNN poll shows.Mr Fetterman got 51 per cent support, whereas 45 per cent prefer Dr Oz, the former television host and retired physician. Among registered voters, Mr Fetterman had an 11-point lead at 52 per cent, compared to 41 per cent who supported Dr Oz. Dr Oz’s biggest vulnerability continues to be the fact most Pennsylvania voters have a negative opinion of him, as...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy