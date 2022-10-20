ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
82nd Annual Jaffa Shrine Circus this weekend

By Courtney Murphy
WTAJ
 4 days ago

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Fun acts and sweet treats are available this weekend at the 82nd annual Jaffa Shrine Circus in Altoona.

The annual show will feature traditional fun acts. They’ll also be joined by acts that were featured on America’s Got Talent. These acts include a new human cannonball, the Puppy Pals, the Official Flyers (a tumbling group), and the works of Bello Nock.

Show times are:

  • Friday, October 21, at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 22 at 10 a.m., 3 p.m., 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 23, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The two-and-a-half-hour show is fast-moving and something that folks of all ages can enjoy. Kids also get an opportunity to ride an elephant or pony and get their faces painted. Of course, the show would not be completed without the entertainment of the Jaffa Shrine Clowns.

Ring Master Billy Martin who’s been hosting for 45 years, said this year’s show is unique, but it’ll be loads of fun. All funds raised from the circus will go towards the Jaffa Shrine.

“The circus is just as much a tradition as someone’s birthday,” Martin said. “Every year, the circus comes around, and we’re just thrilled with the crowds that come out and see us. And it is backing up a wonderful cause.”

Additionally, if you buy a program, there’s a chance you could win an Amazon Fire Tablet.
Tickets for the program are $14 for children and $20 for adults above the walkway. Then, $18 for children and $22 for adults below the walkway.

Tickets can be bought online or at the box office booth.

WTAJ

