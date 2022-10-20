More than 1.16 million of Florida's 14.5 million voters have cast their ballot through the mail, and another 3 million have requested mail ballots. Florida Democrats have turned in 46,754 more mail ballots than Republicans as of Monday morning, according to data from the Division of Elections. But that slender advantage, which they also held in the last two election cycles, still ended in defeat on Election Day in 2020 and 2018.

