‘It’s over’: New Miami-Dade poll foreshadows commanding Ron DeSantis win
Miami-Dade, a historically Democratic-leaning county, has shifted rightward in the past few election cycles. That trend appears likely to continue through Election Day, according to new polling data that shows Gov. Ron DeSantis enjoying much more support there than his progressive challenger. South Florida consulting firm Public Communications Group surveyed...
Lincoln Project ad labels Ron DeSantis’ ‘intimidation’ vs. ‘favoritism’ as ‘tyranny’
‘That’s not democracy. That’s not voter integrity. Florida knows what to call it: tyranny.’. The Lincoln Project is accusing Gov. Ron DeSantis of favoritism with Florida’s election process, summing up his actions as “tyranny.”. Bearing that word as its title, a new ad released Monday from...
Florida Chamber launches new and improved Florida Gap Map
Users can now view more than 100 metrics down to the ZIP code level. The Florida Chamber Foundation on Monday launched an updated version of the Florida Gap Map, which allows users to view dozens of economic and demographic data points down to the ZIP code level. The Florida Gap...
Democrats hit Corey Simon for community no-shows, defend controversial mailer
Lauren Book said she wanted to put wanted posters in Tallahassee for the GOP Senate candidate. Ahead of a bus tour of pivotal districts across Florida, Senate Democrats say District 3 Republican candidate Corey Simon doesn’t appear enough in the North Florida community. Simon, a former Florida State University...
As early voting begins, Florida Democrats hold slight lead in mail ballots
More than 1.16 million of Florida's 14.5 million voters have cast their ballot through the mail, and another 3 million have requested mail ballots. Florida Democrats have turned in 46,754 more mail ballots than Republicans as of Monday morning, according to data from the Division of Elections. But that slender advantage, which they also held in the last two election cycles, still ended in defeat on Election Day in 2020 and 2018.
Florida fourth- and eighth-graders’ test scores vault state’s ranking nationally
While the state's ranking as compared other states improved, Florida's scores dipped in all but one measure. Florida students have scored the highest nationwide ranking in state history on the nation’s first post-COVID-19 school report card, state education officials announced Monday. But considering that Florida fourth- and eighth-grade students’...
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.16.22
It was a winning week for Lee County debris haulers, but not so much for Charlie Crist. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will debate each other on Monday night, and both sides will believe they won. That’s the one thing we can be sure about as the...
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Fly like a birdie
This Veterans Day, Floridians will remember heroes of war and heroes of science. It’s been 75 years since the one and only Chuck Yeager — the famous test pilot forever immortalized in “The Right Stuff” — became the first human to “punch a hole in the sky” by shattering the sound barrier while flying an experimental Bell X-1 plane that reached Mach 1.
Ron DeSantis won’t say he intends to serve full second term
'It's not a tough question. It's a fair question. But he won't answer it.'. Florida’s Governor will not say he will serve a full four-year term if re-elected. On Monday night, Ron DeSantis refused to answer a direct question from Charlie Crist in the sole debate of the 2022 gubernatorial campaign.
Ethics panel asks Gov. DeSantis to pull Doug Underhill from Escambia Co. Commission at Don Gaetz’s urging
At the suggestion of Gaetz, a member, the panel upped the punishment from $12,500 to $35,000 and removal from office. The Florida Commission on Ethics is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove embattled Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill from office one month before the end of his term. The panel...
Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13
‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
