Macon-Bibb County and Mâcon, France hold Twinning Ceremony
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- In the spirit of promoting world peace, Macon-Bibb County and Mâcon, France, held a Twinning Ceremony in the Commission Chambers at City Hall. The ceremony is a chance for the two cities to recommit their relationship to each other, which blossomed in 1972. Executive Director...
Macon-Bibb is the nation's leader with age friendliness
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon Bibb is celebrating a decade as an age-friendly community. The county was the first out of the nation to hold this kind of event to celebrate all ages. The day under sunny skies had the community meet vendors, city leaders, live entertainment, and more. "Because...
Faith-based and community leaders urge Macon-Bibb's Black voters to head to the polls
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- Several faith-based and community groups in Macon mobilized Sunday afternoon to urge Black voters to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm. Both New Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Ekklesia Christian Worship Center combined their efforts to get people to the polls, joining Black Voters Matter and the A. Philip Randolph Institute for a combined caravan from East Macon all the way to the early voting site at the main office of the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections on Pio Nono Ave.
A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms
Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
Sumter County welcomes Sheppard Pride Youth and Senior Citizen Community Center
Peggy Sheppard and Willie Mae Pride have long been names loved in adored in Andersonville. They are loved because they first loved the little Civil War Village. In their names, Andersonville went about creating a community center to serve their people. The center is located in a structure which boasts the title of “oldest building in Andersonville.” Its roots date back to 1847. Folks may know the building as school, private residence, restaurant or an antique store. Andersonville wanted to take care of their neighbors, so with CARES funding in hand, the governing body put thought into how to best invest it in their community.
Roadside Produce Stand, Putnam County
The “PECHES” sign on U.S. Highway 441 near Rock Eagle has always caught my attention. I believe this produce stand was in business as far back as my college days in the early 1990s, and possibly long before that. The owners have obviously repainted the sign, and I’m sure theu know by now that “peaches” is misspelled, but everyone has gotten so used to it that they wouldn’t have any other way. It truly is a landmark of the area.
Man originally stopped for speeding, arrested for narcotics in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Bibb County Sheriff's Department said they made an unexpected discovery during a traffic stop for a man who was speeding on I-475. Roderick Milton Givens of Happy Valley, Oregon was on his way to Florida from Atlanta when he was pulled over, according to deputies. K-9 Deputy...
Downtown Macon celebrates international "Make a Dog's Day"
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Downtown Macon's The Puppery made a dog's day. Maconites celebrated international "Make a Dog's Day" Saturday as a way to bring food donations and funds for local rescues. All proceeds went to Habitat 4 Hounds to make more dog's lives better, but owner Christie Flowers says shopping local to make your pet's day can make their day.
Houston County man flown to Atlanta for burns after a mobile home fire
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is being treated for burns at an Atlanta hospital after a mobile home fire in Hayneville, according to Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner. Two people were inside of a mobile home at 2882 Highway 341 South in Houston County just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.
Body found in Centerville backyard
CENTERVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman's body has been found in the backyard of a Centerville home. Deputies responded to a welfare check on an elderly female on Jeanette Place and found the body of a female in advanced stages of decay, according to Houston County Coroner James Williams. Based...
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Macon this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
Suspect wanted in Henry and Clayton counties arrested in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. - A man wanted in both Henry and Clayton counties was arrested with an outstanding warrant in Jones County on Monday. The sheriff's office has identified Richard Darryl Johnson as the suspect wanted for probation violation and failure to appear. The office said additional warrants are being secured against Johnson for trafficking in methamphetamine and false imprisonment.
Houston County coroner: Older woman found dead in backyard of Centerville home
CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville police are investigating after a woman's body was found in the backyard of a home in the 100 block of Jeanette Place Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, at around noon, police were called to do a welfare check on an older woman when they found her body in the backyard. The body appeared to have been there for several months.
'Works really well for us': Custom tiny homes are new, affordable option
WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Tiny homes - they're exactly what they sound like. They are homes, 500 square feet or smaller, with everything you'll need in it -- but a fraction of the cost of a regular sized one. Folks at the Southeastern Tiny Homes Festival in Wilkinson County...
Person stabbed at mental healthcare home in Southwest Macon
UPDATE: 5:18 P.M. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirms that a person was stabbed at a mental health care home on Dorset Drive. The victim has refused treatment and the suspect is being charged with aggravated assault. -- MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- WGXA crews are at an active scene...
Geico lays off dozens of employees in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- GEICO has laid off around one percent of its associates in Macon, citing customer and business priorities as the catalyst for the decision. The company provided a statement that reads, "In areas where we have to reorganize based on changing business needs, we will offer associates positions in other departments when available. We care about our associates and work hard with them to find other opportunities while adapting to current business realities."
Teenager pleads guilty to attempted robbery of Macon store
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A teenager has pleaded guilty to trying to rob a Macon store at gunpoint in 2020. In a post on Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit says 19-year-old Keith Bernard Wimberly, Jr. pled guilty to two counts of Aggravated Assault and three counts of Armed Robbery on October 18, 2022 after his case was called for a jury trial. The District Attorney's office says Wimberly was part of a duo that tried to rob the employees of the AK Express at gunpoint. However, they couldn't get to them due to a safety enclosure that surrounded the cash register.
Police: Woman shot in drive-by shooting in Warner Robins
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was shot in Warner Robins Sunday night in what investigators say is a drive-by shooting. In a post on Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to a Carroll Drive address around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. They believe the home was targeted in a drive-by shooting. They say a 20-year-old woman was sitting in a car and was hit by one of the bullets. She is in stable condition.
Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured. According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.
Arrest made in mid-October murder in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Eastman man has been arrested in connection to the death of 41-year-old Sherrie Hutto. According to the GBI, 65-year-old Donald Kuni was arrested for felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
