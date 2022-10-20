CLEARWATER, Fla. - Friends of a man brutally beaten and killed with a tire iron want to know why the beloved father of two was randomly attacked while riding his bike. Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman was riding his bicycle early Friday morning when he was violently attacked by Jermaine Adrian Bennett, who allegedly told police he did it because "the ills of society had gotten to him."

