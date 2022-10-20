Read full article on original website
2nd suspect sought after shooting outside Brandon Mall leaves 2 injured, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Brandon Mall on Monday afternoon.
Suspects who shot 7, killed 1 in Tampa bar shooting found in Texas hotel, chief says
Florida man stomped on pregnant woman in Publix parking lot, left her covered in blood, deputies say
A Largo man was arrested Saturday after deputies said he brutally attacked the mother of his unborn child Saturday evening.
TPD news conference: Arrests made in Tampa bar shooting
Man acquitted of killing wife's lover, later accused of killing her, not healthy enough for trial: attorney
TAMPA, Fla. - An 80-year-old accused of killing his wife three years ago made a rare appearance in a Tampa courtroom Monday. Ralph Wald was brought in with a wheelchair, driving home his attorney's claim that the defendant is too ill to go on trial. Wald faces a manslaughter charge...
20-year-old struck, killed while on scooter in Tampa
Tampa Police arrest two men involved in deadly Tampa nightclub shooting
20-year-old killed in Ybor City shooting, police say
A man is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in Ybor City, according to the Tampa Police Department.
21-year-old man dies in Palmetto shooting, police say
PALMETTO, Fla. - Manatee County detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man. The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of 7th Avenue East in Palmetto. Deputies responded to the area around 3:30 a.m. Monday and found the unresponsive victim in the driveway with at least one gunshot wound, they said.
20-year-old scooter rider killed in Tampa crash
‘We don’t understand it’: Friends of Clearwater murder victim trying to cope with his death
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Friends of a man brutally beaten and killed with a tire iron want to know why the beloved father of two was randomly attacked while riding his bike. Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman was riding his bicycle early Friday morning when he was violently attacked by Jermaine Adrian Bennett, who allegedly told police he did it because "the ills of society had gotten to him."
Tampa man confesses to beating man to death with tire iron in ‘heinous,’ ‘random’ attack, police say
Suspect arrested after 20-year-old dies in shooting, police say
A suspect has been arrested after one person was left dead in an isolated shooting early Sunday morning, Tampa Police Department (TPD) said.
One In Critical Condition After Early Morning Shooting In Tampa, One Person Apprehended
TAMPA, Fla – A shooting victim is in critical condition and a person of interest is being questioned by the Tampa Police Department following a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on N 16th Street. At approximately 2:50 AM as nightlife establishments were closing, a
Man found dead in driveway leads to homicide investigation in Manatee County
Manatee County detectives are currently investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a driveway on Monday.
Largo man charged for alleged battery of pregnant girlfriend: PCSO
A man was arrested after allegedly attacking his pregnant girlfriend in a parking lot on Saturday, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said.
Police: St. Pete murder victim’s boyfriend killed her, then jumped off parking garage
St. Petersburg police confirmed that the violent death of a 70-year-old woman and her boyfriend's suicide were connected.
Man on scooter dies after being hit by car, police say
St. Petersburg man shot in the head during I-4 road rage incident
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the man responsible for shooting a St. Petersburg man in the head during a road rage incident on I-4 earlier this month.
Clearwater murder suspect arrested in Wesley Chapel, 2nd suspect still at large
