Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

TPD news conference: Arrests made in Tampa bar shooting

Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor provided an update on arrests made in a deadly bar shooting earlier in October. A 30-year-old man was shot and killed and six other adults were injured during the incident at LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge on Franklin Street.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

21-year-old man dies in Palmetto shooting, police say

PALMETTO, Fla. - Manatee County detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old man. The shooting occurred in the 2800 block of 7th Avenue East in Palmetto. Deputies responded to the area around 3:30 a.m. Monday and found the unresponsive victim in the driveway with at least one gunshot wound, they said.
PALMETTO, FL
fox13news.com

‘We don’t understand it’: Friends of Clearwater murder victim trying to cope with his death

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Friends of a man brutally beaten and killed with a tire iron want to know why the beloved father of two was randomly attacked while riding his bike. Police say 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman was riding his bicycle early Friday morning when he was violently attacked by Jermaine Adrian Bennett, who allegedly told police he did it because "the ills of society had gotten to him."
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man on scooter dies after being hit by car, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was involved in a crash with a car while he was on his scooter, Tampa police report. The crash happened around 7:24 a.m. in the area of Nebraska and Bougainvillea avenues regarding a crash between a motor scooter and a car. When police arrived, they explained the driver of the motor scooter — said to be a 20-year-old man — had died from injuries he sustained from the crash.
TAMPA, FL

