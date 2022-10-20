Denton Twp. Welcomes All to Create Scarecrows for Contest

Denton Township in Roscommon County is getting ready for Halloween with their Scarecrow Contest!

The contest is open to anyone in the Houghton Lake area to participate in.

All you have to do is fill out an application form and turn it in to the Denton Township office until Oct. 28.

After that, you’re assigned a pole along M-55 and M-18 that you can create your own scarecrow with.

So far, Denton Township says there’s about 20 people signed up to decorate a scarecrow, the most people that have participated in the event.

“It brings the community together is what it does,” Denton Township Supervisor Bob Spaulding said. “That’s what we need in this time of day.”

There will be prizes for the first, second, and third place winners, which will be judged on Oct. 29.

To find the form to decorate your own scarecrow, click here, or call 989-366-5913.