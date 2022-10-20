ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to Town

Wok cooking has never looked so good.Miquel Parera/Unsplash. There’s something about watching someone else prepare food that is not only refreshing but entertaining as well. Perhaps it’s knowing the food is being handled correctly. Maybe it’s knowing that you’re able to kick back and relax while someone else does all the work. Whatever it may be, there’s a reason why some restaurants offer windows into the kitchen and even seats around a griddle or other cooking surface. For residents in greater Phoenix, one familiar name in viewer cooking is returning after previously closing down during the COVID pandemic.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites

PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

14 pelicans die from avian influenza at Phoenix Zoo

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo has confirmed 14 pelicans died from avian influenza after some of the zoo’s pink-backed pelicans began showing signs of neurologic impairment on Oct. 15. "Shortly after, both of the zoo’s brown pelicans and three white pelicans also developed similar symptoms,” Dr. Gary West,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tired of old cables on your home? Read this before you cut them

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Neal Kirsher is on his condo board in Sun City, and he says there are too many cables running across his home. “We have Cox cables that run over the top of our roof,” he said. “We only have six units in this section, and we probably have 20 different cables running. They don’t remove the old cables and you can’t find anybody that is responsible to take them off.”
SUN CITY, AZ
AZFamily

AZFAMILY | Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail

On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. The high country, including Flagstaff, is under a high wind warning till 11 a.m. on Sunday. Woman hospitalized, dogs dead from house fire in north Phoenix. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Humane Society treating dogs that survived house fire in North Phoenix

PHOENIX — Five trembling, scared pups sitting in kennels at The Arizona Humane Society are the only survivors from a fatal house fire that killed more than two dozen dogs over the weekend. “They’re scared but we’re trying to provide them with comfort,” said Kelsey Dickerson, a spokesperson with...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

10th annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival coming to Scottsdale

PHOENIX — The tenth annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival is making its way to Scottsdale this weekend. The festival, which features over 20 hot air balloons on display, is set to take place Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Salt River Fields, event organizers said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy