FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Letting Your Story Out: NaNoWriMo 2022Suzy Jacobson CherryTempe, AZ
New Proposed HOV Lanes at the I-10 and Loop 101 Intersection Highlight Increased TrafficMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Highway Closings in Phoenix Over the WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
California-Based Chocolate Bash Signs Second Arizona Franchisee
Rene Da Costa will ultimately open 10 units over the next five years, beginning in Scottsdale before expanding into Phoenix.
1 Arizona Bar Lands On List Of Best Wine Bars In America
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best wine bars in the country.
Popular Restaurant Closed During COVID Returns to Town
Wok cooking has never looked so good.Miquel Parera/Unsplash. There’s something about watching someone else prepare food that is not only refreshing but entertaining as well. Perhaps it’s knowing the food is being handled correctly. Maybe it’s knowing that you’re able to kick back and relax while someone else does all the work. Whatever it may be, there’s a reason why some restaurants offer windows into the kitchen and even seats around a griddle or other cooking surface. For residents in greater Phoenix, one familiar name in viewer cooking is returning after previously closing down during the COVID pandemic.
This Is The Best Korean Restaurant In Arizona
The results are in... this is the best Korean eatery in the state.
fox10phoenix.com
A look inside a Scottsdale cryogenics facility freezing bodies for the future
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Scottsdale cryogenics company is freezing patients after they die so that one day, they might live again. Inside their aluminum tanks of liquid nitrogen are the bodies and heads of roughly 200 people. The canisters are housed at an Alcor Life Extension Foundation's facility in Scottsdale,...
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
12news.com
14 pelicans die from avian influenza at Phoenix Zoo
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Zoo has confirmed 14 pelicans died from avian influenza after some of the zoo’s pink-backed pelicans began showing signs of neurologic impairment on Oct. 15. "Shortly after, both of the zoo’s brown pelicans and three white pelicans also developed similar symptoms,” Dr. Gary West,...
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America.
'There's nothing like it on tour': TPC Scottsdale will have big changes for 2023 WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Big changes are underway to get ready for the 88th annual WM Phoenix Open set for next February. The tournament, which features some of the greatest golfers in the league, has one of the most talked about holes in the PGA Tour. TPC Scottsdale is quiet...
ABC 15 News
Teen accidentally fires weapon, killing woman near Superstition Springs Mall
MESA, AZ — A 20-year-old woman has died after she was "accidentally/negligently" shot by a teen Monday afternoon, according to the Mesa Police Department. Officials say a 16-year-old shot the woman inside of a vehicle near US 60 and Power Road at the Superstition Springs Mall. Police say the...
AZFamily
Tired of old cables on your home? Read this before you cut them
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Neal Kirsher is on his condo board in Sun City, and he says there are too many cables running across his home. “We have Cox cables that run over the top of our roof,” he said. “We only have six units in this section, and we probably have 20 different cables running. They don’t remove the old cables and you can’t find anybody that is responsible to take them off.”
AZFamily
AZFAMILY | Phoenix, Tempe fire crews rescue woman off Papago Park trail
On Saturday night, there was a group of four people watching the ballot box in Mesa, and two were armed with concealed handguns. The high country, including Flagstaff, is under a high wind warning till 11 a.m. on Sunday. Woman hospitalized, dogs dead from house fire in north Phoenix. Updated:...
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Yelp release a list of each state's best buffet.
Unclaimed Arizona lotto ticket worth $4.3 million expires Monday
A winning ticket for the April 27 drawing of The Pick—sold in Mesa, Ariz. at the Safeway at 1225 W. Guadalupe Rd.—will expire today, Monday, Oct. 24 if it goes unclaimed after 5 p.m.
12news.com
Humane Society treating dogs that survived house fire in North Phoenix
PHOENIX — Five trembling, scared pups sitting in kennels at The Arizona Humane Society are the only survivors from a fatal house fire that killed more than two dozen dogs over the weekend. “They’re scared but we’re trying to provide them with comfort,” said Kelsey Dickerson, a spokesperson with...
A cat has been living at a Chandler Home Depot for years providing cuteness and keeping critters away
CHANDLER, Ariz. — If they are lucky, retail stores have that one special employee that customers come to see. For one Home Depot, that employee is a cat. The cat has been a fixture at the Home Depot at 650 N. 54th St. for the past six or seven years.
AZFamily
Phoenix man disagrees with hoarding allegations against mother after 30+ dogs die in fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The woman who died in a house fire over the weekend was a well-known dog breeder in the Valley. Now she’s being blamed for neglect after Phoenix police say around 37 dogs were found in the home. Thirty-one dogs died from the fire, and the six that survived are now with the Arizona Humane Society’s trauma team.
fox10phoenix.com
Dogs rescued from deadly Phoenix fire now under humane society care
Officials with the Arizona Humane Society say the dogs, which were rescued from a fire that killed a woman in her 80s, were part of a hoarding situation, and are suffering from other health problems. FOX 10's Desiree Fluellen reports.
AZFamily
Popular Mexican restaurant, Hawaiian BBQ places cited for health violations in Phoenix area
A Papa Murphy's in Peoria and fancy Gilbert steakhouse are among several Valley restaurants busted for health code violations. Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. Updated: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST. |. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's...
KTAR.com
10th annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival coming to Scottsdale
PHOENIX — The tenth annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival is making its way to Scottsdale this weekend. The festival, which features over 20 hot air balloons on display, is set to take place Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Salt River Fields, event organizers said in a press release.
