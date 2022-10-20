ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

Nurse pleads guilty in $4.4M health care fraud scheme

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ISB8_0igutIqC00

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A registered nurse practitioner pleaded guilty to obtaining millions of dollars through a health care fraud scheme, the office of U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said Thursday.

Alexander A. Istomin, 56, admitted he routinely submitted claims to insurance and Medicare providers for in-person appointments in Rhode Island, New York, and Florida that he never actually conducted, according to prosecutors.

He also admitted to waiving copayments and using patient information to obtain prescriptions and distribute them elsewhere, prosecutors said.

In addition, Istomin claimed that he maintained an office in East Greenwich that did not exist. Prosecutors said some of the fraudulent payments were mailed to that address.

Istomin agreed to plead guilty to charges of health care fraud, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, and causing the introduction of misbranded drugs into interstate commerce. He was ordered to forfeit the $4.37 million he obtained through the scheme and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
LEDYARD, CT
WPRI 12 News

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) tested positive for COVID-19 Friday night, according to the agency.   The CDC says that Dr. Rochelle Walensky has “mild symptoms” and will be isolated at home.   Walsenky was scheduled to meet with Rhode Island’s congressional delegation in Providence on […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island￼

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
KENT COUNTY, RI
newportthisweek.com

Unintended Consequences of Marijuana Legalization

A controversial topic we read about in the news today is the impact of the legalization of recreational marijuana across Rhode Island as well as individual cities and towns. Thirty-one cities and towns in the State, including Middletown, will vote on a referendum to decide which marijuana activities voters want to be allowed within the town’s borders (cultivation, manufacture, laboratory testing, or retail sale of adult recreational use.) While some may focus on the benefits to the tax revenue, it’s critical to learn the facts and consider the “unintended consequences” when it comes to the health and safety of our kids.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy