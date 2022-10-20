KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re warming up this afternoon thanks to a mix of sun and few clouds. It will be a little chilly so you may want to keep a light jacket if you plan on being outside. Sunshine is here to stay for the weekend and it will make the perfect weather for the Vol’s Homecoming today and any plans you may have for Sunday as well.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO