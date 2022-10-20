Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Black bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin, injures man
A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA. More than 1,000 walkers attended the fundraiser to raise awareness about breast cancer. Furry friends show off their spookiest costume in...
wvlt.tv
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
wvlt.tv
Furry friends show off their spookiest costume in Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade
Knoxville Buddy Walk has raised thousands of dollars for Down syndrome. Two airlifted to UT Medical Center following 'significant accident'. All lanes of I-40 East near Strawberry Plains were closed following the crash. How you can raise awareness, funds for Down syndrome.
wvlt.tv
Cold front blows in Tuesday bringing rain overnight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front brings gusty winds into the region tomorrow along with rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. We are also watching another front that could impact Halloween. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on...
wvlt.tv
‘Hurt and shocked’ | Tennesseans pay respect Leslie Jordan
Smoky Mountain Service Dogs is helping wounded veterans get a service dog at no cost.
wvlt.tv
Warmer start to the week, ahead of our next cold front
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you prefer warmer days, you’ve got today and tomorrow to enjoy, then scattered rain and isolated storms move in late Tuesday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Wounded veterans receive service dogs for free, thanks to organization
A man vacationing at a Gatlinburg cabin was injured by a black bear that entered the home in the middle of the night on Saturday, according to the TWRA.
wvlt.tv
1 arrested, 2 transported to UTMC after crash on I-40 East, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Interstate 40 East at the 398 MM was closed after a significant wreck Sunday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the interstate near Strawberry Plains around 3:40 p.m. after three vehicles were involved in a crash, according to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland.
wvlt.tv
Seymour Volunteer Fire Department hosts haunted car wash
Jeff McCarter, aka "El Jefe", passed away after a long battle with cancer shortly before the Hatcher Mountain fires. Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an accident occurred during a high school football pregame show. Man dies in Greene Co. house fire, officials say.
wvlt.tv
Sunny start to the week, tracking rain chances by Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our quiet weather continues to stick around as we head into the new week as warmer nights and afternoons are here to stay for a few more days. We’re still looking for our next cold front to arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing us some rain chances, although our totals look to be on the lower end as our drought continues to worsen.
wvlt.tv
Cold start to the morning, warmer for the afternoon
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re warming up this afternoon thanks to a mix of sun and few clouds. It will be a little chilly so you may want to keep a light jacket if you plan on being outside. Sunshine is here to stay for the weekend and it will make the perfect weather for the Vol’s Homecoming today and any plans you may have for Sunday as well.
wvlt.tv
Warming trend ahead, plenty of sunshine to end the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are beginning to warm over the next few nights and during the afternoon as winds turn back out of the south ahead of our next cold front. We are in need of some rain and we do have a few chances in the forecast, the only bad thing is that the amounts remain on the lower side with weak fronts moving in.
wvlt.tv
Help Smokey the Mascot win national awards
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smokey the Mascot took to Instagram on Oct. 20 to rally the Vol Nation. He needs votes to win national awards. He is in three categories for the 2022 Mascot Hall of Fame Awards: College Community Impact, College Best in-Game Routine and College Best Video Skit.
wvlt.tv
‘Rocky Top’ was almost never written
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 1967, at the Gatlinburg Inn inside room 388, Felice and Boudleaux Bryant wrote a song that would later become an anthem for the University of Tennessee. The song they wrote was “Rocky Top,” but it almost never happened. Del Bryant, son of the...
wvlt.tv
Hendon Hooker receives special note after UT Martin win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Quarterback Hendon Hooker received a special note from a young Vol Fan after Tennessee dominated UT-Martin 65-24 Saturday. A young Vol fan approached Hooker on the field after the win and handed Hendon a handwritten note. Afterward, the kid was so excited about his interaction with Hooker that he broke out in cartwheels across the field.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee prepares for another Top 25 showdown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volunteers are 4-0 against Top-25 ranked opponents, which is more ranked wins than any other team in the country. The Vols have a chance to improve this impressive record to 5-0 this Saturday as they welcome in No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats. Josh Heupel secured...
