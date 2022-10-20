ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MS

Former Mississippi daycare workers arrested after scaring children

By Biancca Ball
 4 days ago

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Four former daycare workers in Monroe County have been charged with felony child abuse after scaring children at a facility . Video of the incident went viral on a social media site.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the charges against the former employees were filed by parents of the children in the Monroe County Justice Court.

Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos

Sierra McCandless, Oci-Anna Kilburn, Jennifer Newman and Shyenne Shelton have each been charged with three counts of felony child abuse. Traci Huston was charged with failure to report abuse by mandatory reporter and simple assault against a minor, which are misdemeanor charges.

Bond was set for four of the suspects on Thursday. McCandless and Kilburn each received a $20,000 bond. Newman and Shelton each received a $15,000 bond.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bYpwC_0igustx600
    Sierra McCandless (Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d2LaJ_0igustx600
    Oci-Anna Kilburn (Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pcCL_0igustx600
    Jennifer Newman (Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1exDXk_0igustx600
    Shyenne Shelton (Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1NkN_0igustx600
    Traci Hutson (Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in Hamilton wearing a Halloween mask and yelling at children who didn’t “clean up” or “act good.”

Children can be seen and heard crying and, at times, running away from the employee wearing the mask while another employee gives directions about which children acted good or bad. The employee in the mask is shown inches away from children’s faces at times, raising her voice and screaming.

P-EBT benefits released for Mississippi PreK-12 students

Sheila Sanders, who has owned the business for the past 20 years, said she was unaware of the videos until they went viral. Sanders said one video was filmed in September, and another in October.

The behavior shown by her former employees in the video, she said, isn’t tolerated.

“I contacted my licensure, and she has gotten involved,” Sanders said. “The people that did those acts are no longer with us. They were fired. I wasn’t here at the time and wasn’t aware they were doing that. I don’t condone that and never have. I just want to say it’s been taken care of.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 7

Lindaorville60
4d ago

that's so sad to do a child like that 🥺 Lock them up and throw away the key 🔐 then then and only then Justice really be served

Reply
2
