Global sneaker care brand Crep Protect has released a short film in celebration of the movie Back To The Future: Part 2 and its classic hoverboard scene. The video features Nike’s updated 2016 Mag sneaker, worth £100,000, which comes complete with an automatic lacing system and foot motion sensor technology. Building on Crep Protect’s iconic Ketchup Test, the high-top sneakers—which tighten automatically once the foot is inserted, recreating the scene from the movie and the pair worn by Michael J Fox’s character Marty McFly—is drenched in sauce before being doused in Crep Protect and dangled above a pool, highlighting the protective barrier.

16 HOURS AGO