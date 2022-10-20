Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Drake Announces ‘Her Loss’ Collaborative Album With 21 Savage and Shares Release Date
Drake and 21 Savage are dropping a joint album. The Grammy-winning rappers announced the news in Drizzy’s newly released video for “Jimmy Cooks,” a 21-assisted track that appeared on Honestly, Nevermind. Drake’s distribution label, Republic Records, also confirmed the drop via Twitter, sharing a screenshot of the project’s title and its Oct. 28 release date.
Complex
Lil Baby Denies Saweetie Was Sitting in His Lap in Photo She Posted
The Shade Room obtained a clip from Lil Baby’s upcoming appearance on the Big Facts podcast in which he denies Saweetie was sitting in his lap in a photo she posted late last year. Asked if it was him “in that picture with Saweetie,” he immediately delivered a “nah”...
Complex
Drake and 21 Savage Link Up for “Jimmy Cooks” Video
Drake has dropped off the visual for his 21 Savage-featuring song, “Jimmy Cooks.”. The collaboration appeared on the Toronto native’s latest album offering, Honestly, Nevermind, which arrived back in June. 21’s feature is the only guest appearance on the project. “Jimmy Cooks”—which is a spin on Drizzy’s Degrassi: The Next Generation character, Jimmy Brooks—debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, as did Honestly, Nevermind on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
Complex
Crep Protect Releases Short Film To Celebrate Cinematic Masterpiece ‘Back To The Future’
Global sneaker care brand Crep Protect has released a short film in celebration of the movie Back To The Future: Part 2 and its classic hoverboard scene. The video features Nike’s updated 2016 Mag sneaker, worth £100,000, which comes complete with an automatic lacing system and foot motion sensor technology. Building on Crep Protect’s iconic Ketchup Test, the high-top sneakers—which tighten automatically once the foot is inserted, recreating the scene from the movie and the pair worn by Michael J Fox’s character Marty McFly—is drenched in sauce before being doused in Crep Protect and dangled above a pool, highlighting the protective barrier.
Complex
Lil Uzi Vert to Launch Headlining Tour in 2023
Tour-hungry Lil Uzi Vert fans were given arguably the best news of the year on Monday. Per a press release that was shared with Complex, Uzi is set to launch a 20-city headlining tour in March 2023. Producing the tour, which marks Uzi’s first headlining run since 2018, is Live Nation. Ticket information and related details regarding the North American trek are set to be unveiled soon.
Complex
Kanye West and G.O.O.D. Music Label Reportedly No Longer Part of Def Jam
Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music imprint are no longer a part of Def Jam Recordings. Per The New York Times, a person close to Def Jam has said that G.O.O.D. Music is no longer affiliated with Def Jam. Ye’s contract as an artist with the label expired following the release of 2021’s Donda, although it’s unclear if he was expected to continue his partnership with his longtime label home prior to his recent anti-Semitic outbursts.
Complex
Here Are the First Week Numbers for Lil Baby’s Chart-Topping Album ‘It’s Only Me’
Lil Baby has earned another No. 1 record on the Billboard 200 chart with It’s Only Me, Billboard reports. This marks the Atlanta native’s third consecutive album to debut atop the chart, following 2020’s My Turn and 2021’s The Voice of the Heroes, Baby’s joint offering with Lil Durk. It’s Only Me garnered 216,000 equivalent album units, 209,000 of which were streaming equivalent units, 6,500 from album sales, and 500 from track equivalent units, per Billboard.
Comments / 0