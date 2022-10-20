ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails is celebrating Halloween weekend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you need a haircut, but you also want to celebrate Halloween? The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails has you covered. The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, inside The Cosmopolitan, is hosting a themed Halloween weekend celebration with live performances. Live performances include:. The 442s: Friday, Oct....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

North Italia's new fall/winter 2022 menu

Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the weather finally feeling more fall-like, it's time to start rolling out those fall and winter menus. Joining us from North Italia with more on their menu that launches on the 26th are Janell Grady and Sergio Ang.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Book Festival returned for the 21st time

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's largest literary event returned to downtown Las Vegas for its 21st year. The Las Vegas book festival headlined authors in three categories, including politics, book club favorites, and diversity. The free event included food trucks, activities, and free books for all ages. Lucky Diaz...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Cure 4 the Kids partners with Vitalant for blood drive

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cure 4 the Kids has a very important event happening this week. The organization is partnering with Vitalant for a blood drive on Thursday that will also look to expand the bone marrow registry. Katherine Salkanovic and Sylvia Ortiz joined us to talk about how...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Long-time Las Vegas local celebrates 100th birthday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 would like to wish a very happy birthday to a special birthday girl. Helen Holland, a long-time Las Vegas resident, turned 100 on Saturday. During her time in Las Vegas, she worked for the Howard Hughes company. Friends and family joined her at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Red Cross braces for fall blood shortage with November incentive

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The American Red Cross is bracing for a busy holiday season, offering donors an incentive during the month of November. People who donate blood from November 1st through the 22nd will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice by email. The nonprofit...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

When We Were Young Fest canceled Saturday due to high winds

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When We Were Young Fest organizers announced that Saturday's show has been canceled due to advice from the National Weather Service and LVMPD. According to festival organizers, The National Weather Service upgraded their Saturday forecast to a high wind warning, including dangerous 30-40 mph winds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

37 new police officers join LVMPD, recruits continue

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is welcoming 37 new police recruits to the rank of police officer. The graduation ceremony will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Orleans Hotel and Casino Showroom located at 4500 W. Tropicana Avenue. LVMPD said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas to host opioid take-back day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas will host an opioid take-back day later this week to help raise awareness of overdose danger. The hospital announced that it will host its third annual "Crush the Crisis" day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

2 dogs rescued from house fire near Bonanza Rd. and Hollywood Blvd.

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Saturday. At about 6:47 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire near Bonanza Road and Hollywood Boulevard. According to Clark County officials, the initial caller stated the house...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Early voting kicks off in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Early voting is officially underway in Clark County and across the state ahead of the November 8 mid-term elections. On Saturday, early voting kicked off at the East Las Vegas Library, one of more than a dozen early polling locations across Clark County now open ahead of this coming mid-term.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County firefighter receives award

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A well-deserved award for a local firefighter. Firefighter Chris Thorpe received the Lifesaving Pin and Medal. According to Clark County officials, recently, while driving in Utah, Thorpe saw a bad car crash. He provided first aid, including applying a tourniquet that likely saved a woman's life while he was off-duty.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

