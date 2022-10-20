Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
Brand strategist talks future of music festivals after 'When We Were Young'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The music festival "When We Were Young" got off to a rough start after canceling Saturday's shows due to high winds, but there were still two more days featuring 65 bands on five stages. Troy Gallo, director of brand strategy at Braintrust, joined us to...
news3lv.com
The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails is celebrating Halloween weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you need a haircut, but you also want to celebrate Halloween? The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails has you covered. The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, inside The Cosmopolitan, is hosting a themed Halloween weekend celebration with live performances. Live performances include:. The 442s: Friday, Oct....
news3lv.com
North Italia's new fall/winter 2022 menu
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the weather finally feeling more fall-like, it's time to start rolling out those fall and winter menus. Joining us from North Italia with more on their menu that launches on the 26th are Janell Grady and Sergio Ang.
news3lv.com
Music festival attendees worry upcoming events will be disastrous
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been less than six months since Lovers and Friends Music Festival attendees spoke to News 3 about what they described as a disastrous event. "We literally had to sit up against the porta potty's just to get shade." "We were basically in survival mode...
news3lv.com
Cronut-creator Dominique Ansel celebrates opening new bakery at Caesars Palace Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Acclaimed pastry chef Dominique Ansel is celebrating the opening of his new bakery on the Las Vegas Strip. The James Bears Award-winner officially opened the doors to Dominique Ansel Las Vegas at Caesars Palace on Friday. Ansel is widely known for creating the "cronut," a...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Book Festival returned for the 21st time
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada's largest literary event returned to downtown Las Vegas for its 21st year. The Las Vegas book festival headlined authors in three categories, including politics, book club favorites, and diversity. The free event included food trucks, activities, and free books for all ages. Lucky Diaz...
news3lv.com
All-American Rejects surprise fans with free show after canceled festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The When We Were Young Fest had to be canceled on Saturday due to the high winds, but that didn't stop some of the bands from performing at other venues. The All-American Rejects put on a free show for fans downtown in the Arts District at Soul Belly BBQ.
news3lv.com
Cure 4 the Kids partners with Vitalant for blood drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cure 4 the Kids has a very important event happening this week. The organization is partnering with Vitalant for a blood drive on Thursday that will also look to expand the bone marrow registry. Katherine Salkanovic and Sylvia Ortiz joined us to talk about how...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas groups partner to collect groceries, fight food insecurity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With inflation through the roof, a Las Vegas charity event did its part to fight hunger. Families had the chance to pick up groceries at Sunday's event, hosted on Polaris Avenue not far from Allegiant Stadium. Anyone could pull up to get food, no matter...
news3lv.com
Long-time Las Vegas local celebrates 100th birthday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — News 3 would like to wish a very happy birthday to a special birthday girl. Helen Holland, a long-time Las Vegas resident, turned 100 on Saturday. During her time in Las Vegas, she worked for the Howard Hughes company. Friends and family joined her at...
news3lv.com
Red Cross braces for fall blood shortage with November incentive
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The American Red Cross is bracing for a busy holiday season, offering donors an incentive during the month of November. People who donate blood from November 1st through the 22nd will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice by email. The nonprofit...
news3lv.com
When We Were Young Fest canceled Saturday due to high winds
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When We Were Young Fest organizers announced that Saturday's show has been canceled due to advice from the National Weather Service and LVMPD. According to festival organizers, The National Weather Service upgraded their Saturday forecast to a high wind warning, including dangerous 30-40 mph winds.
news3lv.com
Rock band made of active-duty soldiers performs at Henderson high school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some active-duty soldiers showed off a second talent in Southern Nevada last week. The "As You Were" band, a musical outreach company, performed for students at Foothill High School in Henderson on Friday. The band is made up of active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Knox,...
news3lv.com
37 new police officers join LVMPD, recruits continue
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is welcoming 37 new police recruits to the rank of police officer. The graduation ceremony will be held Thursday, Oct. 27, at 1 p.m. at the Orleans Hotel and Casino Showroom located at 4500 W. Tropicana Avenue. LVMPD said...
news3lv.com
Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas to host opioid take-back day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas will host an opioid take-back day later this week to help raise awareness of overdose danger. The hospital announced that it will host its third annual "Crush the Crisis" day on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
news3lv.com
2 dogs rescued from house fire near Bonanza Rd. and Hollywood Blvd.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Fire Department and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire on Saturday. At about 6:47 p.m., authorities responded to a house fire near Bonanza Road and Hollywood Boulevard. According to Clark County officials, the initial caller stated the house...
news3lv.com
Early voting kicks off in Clark County
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Early voting is officially underway in Clark County and across the state ahead of the November 8 mid-term elections. On Saturday, early voting kicked off at the East Las Vegas Library, one of more than a dozen early polling locations across Clark County now open ahead of this coming mid-term.
news3lv.com
Clark County firefighter receives award
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A well-deserved award for a local firefighter. Firefighter Chris Thorpe received the Lifesaving Pin and Medal. According to Clark County officials, recently, while driving in Utah, Thorpe saw a bad car crash. He provided first aid, including applying a tourniquet that likely saved a woman's life while he was off-duty.
news3lv.com
In Historic Westside, new construction to help redevelop distressed neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A roughly $18 million project is the first ground-up construction project in several years coming to West Las Vegas. Las Vegas City Council approved to sell a corner property on Jefferson Avenue and D Street to Arthaus IV LLC for the purpose of building a mixed-use housing development.
news3lv.com
Over a dozen people arrested in weekend DUI blitz effort by Las Vegas police
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department continues to keep the valley streets safe in a weekend effort that saw over a dozen people arrested. According to Metro, officers from multiple departments conducted a total of 147 vehicle stops in order to keep DUI drivers off the streets.
