Read full article on original website
Related
allthatsinteresting.com
The Depraved Crimes Of Tony Costa, The ‘Cape Cod Vampire’ Who Terrorized Massachusetts In The 1960s
Tony Costa was convicted of brutally murdering and dismembering Patricia Walsh and Mary Anne Wysocki in 1969, but he's suspected of killing as many as eight women over a three-year period. In 1969, police in Truro, Massachusetts unearthed the bodies of four women who had been mutilated almost beyond recognition....
Here’s where the MV migrants have wound up settled in Mass.
Several of the migrants now reside around the South Shore and Cape Cod; some have chosen to return to Martha's Vineyard. Since their unexpected arrival last month — and following a brief stay at Joint Base Cape Cod — 47 of the Martha’s Vineyard migrants have found housing in Massachusetts.
Meet Massachusetts' new state dinosaur
In addition to a state dog (the Boston terrier) and a state bird (the chickadee), Massachusetts now has an official state dinosaur: the swift-footed lizard of Holyoke.
Connecticut ‘lacks grit’; go to Massachusetts instead, travel writer says
A travel writer who has been to all 50 states has a few suggestions on where to go — or not to go — on your next trip. Katherine Parker-Magyar, a freelance travel writer, stated although there’s “no bad state to visit” in an article for Yahoo, there are a few that are overhyped — including Connecticut and New Hampshire.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
johnnyjet.com
Tracing Our Family Roots All the Way Back to the Mayflower and Plymouth Rock in Massachusetts
Lori Mayfield is the writer of globetrottermom.com. By day she’s a freelance advertising copywriter. By night, and any chance she can get away, she’s a freelance travel writer. She’s published in The Los Angeles Times, The Dallas Morning News, Shape, Women’s Health & Fitness, Dallas Child, and divinecaroline.com and her story, “Scared Shitless on Safari” was Editor’s Choice in the best-selling anthology "Sand in My Bra & Other Misadventures: Funny Women Write from the Road." Lori and her 15-year-old son, Ames, live in Austin. You can email her at [email protected]
Al Roker Was in the Berkshires Doing a Feature On a Top Orchard
Al Roker, from the the 'Today' show, was recently in the Berkshires. Roker has been known to make his way up here a few times, here and there. He wasn't doing any sort of weather forecasting, but instead, he was doing a feature for 'Today' at one of the top orchards in all of western Massachusetts.
States are vying for money to start ‘hydrogen hubs.’ What are they?
Across the country, states are inking agreements with neighbors or striking out on their own to pursue billions in federal funding to set up “hydrogen hubs,” clustered centers for production, storage and use of the gas that many see as a crucial piece of the puzzle for decarbonizing the U.S. economy. How broad a role […] The post States are vying for money to start ‘hydrogen hubs.’ What are they? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Plymouth and Barnstable state senator candidates talk housing, economic development, Question 4
The Nov. 8 election is fast approaching as incumbent Sen. Susan Moran, D-Falmouth, faces Republican challenger Kari MacRae of Bourne for the Plymouth and Barnstable state Senate seat. The Plymouth and Barnstable district was historically made up of the towns Bourne, Falmouth, Kingston, Pembroke, Sandwich and Plymouth, but due to...
Analysis: The two Massachusetts Governor hopefuls that want to take over from Charlie Baker have big shoes to fill
After deciding that he would run for re-election, Governor Charlie Baker is set to be replaced by either Geoff Diehl or Maura Healey, and both have big shoes to fill, considering that they're replacing the country's most popular state leader. Let's dissect this race...
Live 95.9
Pittsfield, MA
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0