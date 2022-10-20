AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A faulty electrical outlet is responsible for a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Greene County, according to Scuffleton Fire Chief Robert Daugherty. Daugherty says one person lived in the home. He says she had just left with her boyfriend to travel to the State Fair in Raleigh when they were notified about the fire at the residence by neighbors shortly after 1:00 p.m.

GREENE COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO