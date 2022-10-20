Read full article on original website
WITN
Aces for Autism Fundraiser Event set for the Greenville Convention Center
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A non-profit in the east is hosting a fundraiser event Monday evening. Aces for Autism’s mission is to provide doctor prescribed, evidence based therapies that help children with autism spectrum disorders, as well as their families. The organization is hosting their 9th annual fundraiser Monday,...
WITN
Forum introduces Martin County candidates to community
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Martin County residents, school board candidates and county commissioner candidates all came together Monday for a forum. While candidates for county commissioner and the school board were there, a large portion of the focus was on the sheriff’s race between Martin County Sheriff Democrat Tim Manning and his opponent unaffiliated Marvin Hilliard.
wcti12.com
Trick-or-Treat events and times in Eastern North Carolina
Toyota of New Bern will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 28th starting at 5 PM. Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 30th from 3 PM - 5 PM. Jacksonville:. Trick-or-treating times are 5 PM - 8:30 PM. Emerald Isle:
WITN
Humane Society of Eastern Carolina to host 21st Annual Canine Crawl
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is hosting its 21st Annual Canine Crawl this Sunday in Greenville. The event will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Greenville Town Common. The 1-mile walk helps raise money for the vast number of animals in...
WITN
Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicks off Saturday
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Residents across East Carolina are quite literally taking the steps to end Alzheimer’s disease. The Alzheimer’s Association - East Carolina Chapter is inviting residents of Craven County and the surrounding areas to walk in solidarity to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s this Saturday in Union Point Park.
Trunk-or-treat event to be held by Pitt County Sheriff’s Office
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office will be holding an event called “Heroes of the Night!” The event will be held this Friday. This will be a trunk-or-treat event that will allow the officers to hand out candy to all the citizens who show up. It will be from 5 – 8 […]
Food Lion Feeds gives back to communities facing hunger with Kinston event
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A helpful event that gives back to communities is coming to Kinston. On Saturday, the Kinston Yam Gleaning will take place at the Cunningham Research Farm, located at 200 Cunningham Rd. in Kinston. The event will be set up by Food Lion through its Food Lion Feeds program, which looks to […]
WITN
Pitt County Animal Services full after 30+ cats removed from home
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina animal shelter is seeking donations after dozens of cats are removed from a home. “Cats were popping out from underneath beds, couches, closets, bathrooms, pillows,” said John Quick, a Pitt County animal control officer, when describing what he saw. On Monday...
getnews.info
Radeas Extends COVID Testing To 9 New Counties
The privately-owned company has expanded to new testing sites to provide quick, accurate COVID testing in rural and under-served communities across the North Carolina. On the Radeas website, the video clip of their parking lot steals the show. Yes… their parking lot. Sure, the state-of-the-art technology contained inside the...
PCC student-build homes, sheds to be sold by auction this month
WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Three homes constructed by students from Pitt Community College’s Construction and Industrial Technology Division will be sold by public auction on Oct. 29 to fund future training. All three homes are single-story structures that offer 1,344 square feet of heated living space. They are the latest to be built on campus […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 21, 22 & 23
Patricia Wiley, 67, of Atlantic passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Daniel Smith, Beaufort. Daniel Robert Smith, 68,...
WITN
Beirut Memorial remembers the lives lost in bombing nearly 40 years ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Marines, sailors, and soldiers killed by the 1983 Beirut bombing during the Lebanese Civil War were remembered today. It was nearly 40 years ago when 241 people were killed after a bomb hit a housing building. Retired General Al Gray was the 29th commandant of the...
WITN
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: North Carolina man busted with handgun and ammo at Secaucus hotel
A North Carolina man was busted with a handgun and ammunition at a Secaucus hotel last week, Police Chief Dennis Miller said. Mark Hicks, 54, of Greenville, North Carolina, for possession of prohibited weapons (large capacity magazine) and possession of prohibited weapons (hollow point bullets), Miller said in a statement.
Greenville robbery suspect arrested in Edgecombe County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A robbery suspect who was wanted in Greenville was arrested by an Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Saturday. Dentavis Davon Staton, 18, of Pinetops, was stopped for a motor vehicle violation. His information was run, and it indicated he was wanted in a robbery that happened on Oct. 5 in […]
WITN
Faulty electrical outlet blamed for Greene County house fire
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A faulty electrical outlet is responsible for a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Greene County, according to Scuffleton Fire Chief Robert Daugherty. Daugherty says one person lived in the home. He says she had just left with her boyfriend to travel to the State Fair in Raleigh when they were notified about the fire at the residence by neighbors shortly after 1:00 p.m.
WRAL
2 men murdered in Edgecombe County over the weekend, no suspects
TARBORO, N.C. — Two men were murdered in separate shootings in Edgecombe County over the weekend, according to the sheriff's office. A Tarboro man was killed in a shooting on Sunday, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. LaMichael Everette was found suffering from a gunshot wound off...
fox5dc.com
6 juveniles identified in vicious Metrobus assault
WASHINGTON - FOX 5 has learned that authorities have identified six juveniles who were allegedly involved in the brutal assault of a woman riding a Southeast-bound Metrobus. According to Metro Transit Police, detectives were able to locate the juveniles by canvassing local schools in the area of the W4 bus route. The department said several school administrators assisted with the investigation.
WITN
Arrest made in Rocky Mount attempted murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday night in a Rocky Mount parking lot. Police say 34-year-old Steven Webb is in critical condition at ECU Heath Medical Center after the 10:00 p.m. shooting. It happened in the parking lot of...
WITN
ECU football with a short week to prepare for BYU, hopes to carry over success
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football is feeling great after winning at home over Central Florida on Saturday night 34-13. Everything a day earlier this week for the Pirates including media availability. ECU coming off back-to-back home conference wins over Memphis in 4 overtimes, and a dominating performance against UCF...
