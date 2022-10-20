ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

52-Year-Old Methuen Man Hit, Critically Injured Running Across I-495 In Tewksbury

By Josh Lanier
 4 days ago

Responders rushed a 52-year-old Methuen man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while running across I-495 in Tewksbury Wednesday night, Massachusetts State Police said.

A 21-yar-old Lawrence woman said she was driving his Toyota northbound on the interstate near the Route 133 ramp when the man ran out of the woods and into the roadway, authorities said. Responders also took the driver to the hospital for evaluation.

Police are still investigating the crash and why the man ran onto the busy highway.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say

HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
HINGHAM, MA
WCVB

NH man ejected, killed in rollover crash on I-495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A New Hampshire man was killed late Saturday night after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 495, the Massachusetts State Police said. State police responded to a two-car crash on I-495 north in Chelmsford at about 11:45 p.m. Police said it appears a 2018 Toyota C-HR and a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer were traveling in the right lane of the three-lane highway and made contact, causing both vehicles to go off the roadway.
CHELMSFORD, MA
Daily Voice

Templeton Man Killed After Airplane Slammed Into NH Apartment Building, Exploded: Police

A Massachusetts man was one of the two men killed in a fiery plane crash Friday night, Oct. 21, in New Hampshire, local authorities announced this week. Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, was killed along with Marvin David Dezendorf, 60 years old, of Townshend, VT, in the crash, Keene town officials said. Police said both men were experienced pilots, but they do not know who was flying at the time of the crash.
KEENE, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police now investigating Worcester shooting as a homicide after 28-year-old victim died

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating an early morning shooting as now a homicide that forced surrounding schools into lockdown Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. and located 28-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

North Reading Police charge woman in connection with hit-and-run case involving child

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Reading say a woman has turned herself in following a hit-and-run that injured a 4-year-old child. On their website, the police department said a 39-year-old woman from Andover was charged nearly a week after a child was struck on Lakeside Boulevard Wednesday morning. According to officials, the 4 year old was in a wagon being pulled by a parent around 7:40 a.m. when the incident occurred.
NORTH READING, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

42-Year-old Man Dies in Route 146 on Friday

UXBRIDGE - A two-vehicle crash on Route 146 in Uxbridge on Friday led to the death of a driver. Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane of Route 146 on Friday , shortly before 10:30 PM. Before Troopers arrived at the scene, reports indicated a crash occurred around a half-mile prior to the Rhode Island state border .
UXBRIDGE, MA
WMTW

Investigators release identities of men killed in New Hampshire plane crash

Investigators have publicly released the identities of the two people killed when a plane crashed into a building in Keene on Friday night. The victims were identified as Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, Massachusetts, and Marvin David Dezendorf, 60, of Townshend, Vermont. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the...
TOWNSHEND, VT
MassLive.com

Worcester-Providence Turnpike crash: Wrong-way driver killed in collision

A man driving in the opposite direction he was supposed to on Route 146 in Uxbridge was killed in a crash with another car Friday night, according to authorities. Police received reports around 10:20 p.m. of a driver in a 2006 Chrysler 300 going south on the northbound side of the highway, which is also called the Worcester-Providence Turnpike. Roughly five minutes later, first responders were told the car had crashed into another vehicle, a 2019 Mazda CX5, about a half-mile from the Rhode Island border, law enforcement said.
UXBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Methuen man arrested on multiple drug charges after Reading traffic stop

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading Police arrested a Methuen man on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. George J. Bryson II, 37, was arrested and faces nine charges: two motor vehicle-related charges, five drug-related charges, possession of fireworks and fugitive from justice. The drugs involved include Oxycodone, crack cocaine, Adderall, Xanax and psilocybin mushrooms.
READING, MA
