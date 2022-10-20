Corn Nuts workers in Fresno end strike over benefits, wage. Here’s what they won

Workers at the Corn Nuts factory in Fresno are returning to work with better health care benefits and a 75-cent per hour raise after ending a two-month strike at the Hormel-owned business.

The strike by members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers union began Aug. 16, when workers walked out with the slogan “No Contract, No Crunch.”

Workers said Hormel unilaterally increased employees’ health care costs without notifying workers of the change after purchasing the company from Kraft Hines in June 2021.

John Weidenbach, vice president of BCTGM local 85, said Hormel “forced” workers into a medical plan with higher deductibles, premiums, and employee contributions. That caused some workers to rack up thousands of dollars worth of out-of-pocket medical expenses.

About 40 workers, including the entire production team, said the plant would not produce any more product until an agreement was reached.

Jerry Gil, a BCTGM representative in Sacramento, said workers “got what they needed” in the settlement with Hormel.

“They desperately needed a good health plan,” he added of the agreement that will extend until 2026.

In addition, Gil said he was happy with a wage increase of 75 cents an hour each year for a total raise of $3 an hour.

Said union President Anthony Shelton:

“Our striking members at the Corn Nuts plant courageously stood their ground and sacrificed so much in order to achieve a fair contract.”

Asked to comment on the settlement, a statement released by Hormel said:

“We look forward to welcoming our team members back to the facility and getting back to doing what we do best — producing the great Corn Nuts snacks that our fans love.”

“No contract no crunch.” Around 20 Corn Nut workers gathered outside of a Fresno production facility as part of a strike on Aug. 18, 2022. They say Corn Nuts owner, Hormel Foods, is not bargaining in good faith. Melissa Montalvo/Fresno Bee