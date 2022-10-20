Read full article on original website
Google Play services update reveals more Wear OS backups details
Google has been working on adding a backup functionality to Wear OS watches for a while, though it didn’t make it in time for the Google Pixel Watch. These backups will fix one of the biggest issues with the process of connecting any Wear OS watch out there to a new phone. Right now, you have to set up your watch from scratch whenever you re-pair it to another handset. With backups, this process could become more seamless, allowing you to restore your watch in great parts when you get a new phone. A teardown reveals the latest progress Google is making in this area.
Firefox 106 introduces Firefox View, a new way to organize recently closed tabs
Mozilla's Firefox is no longer as popular as it used to be, with Chrome being the browser of choice for most users who surf the web. There are multiple reasons behind Firefox's demise, including anticompetitive behavior from Google, Apple, and Microsoft that makes it difficult for users to switch to another browser. This does not mean Mozilla has given up on Firefox, though. It celebrated the launch of Firefox 100 with a significant milestone release in May this year with several new features. Now, Firefox 106 is ready for release with enhanced customization, privacy, and accessibility options.
OSOM reveals Solana Saga's powerful guts, complete with Android 13 and some Essential DNA
OSOM's Solana Saga is a phone that's mainly appealing to crypto fans, but before getting its current Web3 focus, we first learned about it as the OSOM OV1, a spiritual successor to the Essential PH-1 that's built by the same team, sans all that Andy Rubin mess. As we get closer to that phone's final release, we now know some of its internals thanks to a new spec-sheet shared by the company — and it's sure looking like a powerful phone that won't have to play second fiddle to the best Android phones out there.
How Google Stadia developers are making the platform's shutdown easier on gamers
Stadia's upcoming shutdown announcement took us all by surprise, but none more so than game developers. Those working on Stadia games were given no warning of the shutdown, leaving the fate of many projects uncertain. Some developers were forced to cancel their projects outright, while others are scrambling to ensure players don't lose access to in-game progress.
Clear Calling arrives for the Pixel 7 with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3
This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. When the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro debuted earlier this month, we got to meet Google's latest hardware — but not all of its latest software. While the phones arrived running Android 13, not all of their special features were ready to go right out of the gate. For instance, Clear Calling promised to help reduce background noise and improve fidelity on voice calls, but it's not due to land until the December Feature Drop. If you don't feel like waiting quite so long, you can get your first taste right now thanks to Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.
Mint Mobile is taking $400 off your new Pixel 7 Pro and throwing in six months of 5G service, too
Carrier deals have been among the best Pixel 7 Pro deals so far, and while the big three have been rolling out their usual charms, Mint Mobile is getting in on the fun, too. If you buy the Google Pixel 7 Pro and 12 months of service, Mint Mobile will knock $400 off the phone and pay for 6 months of your service plan, for any plan from the 4GB plan all the way up to the Unlimited Plan. That gets you a year of Unlimited 4G/5G service for the price of the 4GB plan all while getting the 7 Pro for almost 50% off.
Here’s how the Google Pixel 7’s improved night mode works
The Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling are finally available. As every year, Google worked hard to add improvements to the camera department, with the Pixel phones being some of the best Android phones for photography. There are lots of little touches to create better images on both the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, but the most noticeable change is probably the enhanced night mode with more manual control. Here’s a deep dive into how it works.
WhatsApp alternatives: Which app to download as Meta struggles to fix major outage
WhatsApp is down once again, as the world’s most popular messaging app suffers yet another major outage.As Meta struggles to fix the issues with the app, some users are seeking alternatives that they can download for free and use when WhatsApp is unavailable.Read more: How to leave WhatsApp without losing all your dataThe Facebook-owned app has more than 2 billion users worldwide, so even if millions of people decide to migrate to another service full-time, it is unlikely to have a major impact on WhatsApp’s overall popularity.But for those unhappy with the outages, or who simply want to leave the...
How to change margins in Google Docs
Regardless of how you affix words to paper (physical or virtual), the same principles of design apply. If you're writing something that's meant to be read (whether on one of the best e-readers or on paper), the most important consideration is to make it easy to read. One of the best ways to do that is by giving your words some room to breathe with a little white space.
Best business apps for Android in 2022
Old and new businesses have benefited from the relentless march of technology. From APIs that make connecting and leasing with customers more accessible to algorithms designed for maximizing advertisement efficiency, businesses and technology go hand-in-hand. These platforms benefit smaller startups of lesser means looking to grow their business amidst a sea of opposition. With the help of these great Android apps, you will have access to professional business tools that are perfect for managing your enterprises anywhere, anytime, from your favorite Android phone.
Chrome will finally force you to upgrade from Windows 7 in 2023
Anyone with even a passing interest in information security knows that being as safe as possible means keeping your devices updated. When a major new operating system comes out, though, sometimes users end up dragging their feet before upgrading, whether they're concerned that a new OS might introduce software incompatibilities, or just slow them down as they re-learn workflows. Chrome has been threatening to leave old Windows users behind for a while now, and we've been wondering when Google would drop Windows 7 compatibility ever since Microsoft ended mainstream support back in 2020. This week we finally start learning how things are going to end, with next year's release of Chrome 110.
What’s new in Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3
The Google Pixel 7 Pro and its smaller sibling launched this month, but there was one thing missing from these two great new phones. The Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release (QPR) 1 beta wasn’t available on them. This is changing with the release of the third QPR beta, which finally brings the latest Pixel series up to snuff with its predecessors. That isn’t everything that’s new with Beta 3, though. Here’s a dive into everything you can expect when you update.
Firefox Beta for Android finally lets you install any browser add-on, with a small catch
It’s about two years ago that Mozilla Firefox released its big mobile redesign for what is one of the most excellent mobile web browsers you can get for your phone. While the new version performs better and looks better than the hopelessly outdated release that predated it, there is one caveat attached to the redesigned Firefox that has stuck around until now. You can only install a limited number of pre-approved extensions. Firefox introduced an option to get any add-on you could want on the nightly version back in 2020, but the developers never promoted this capability to the beta or even the stable release. Firefox Beta 107 finally changes that and offers the option to install more than the pre-approved extensions.
Apple's cheapest iPad now uses USB-C, leaving the iPhone as the final Lightning holdout
The entry-level iPad has conspicuously lagged behind the rest of the lineup for some time now. While the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini have all made the switch to Apple's modern design language and non-proprietary USB-C charging, the plain ol' iPad has stuck with an old-school look and Lightning charging all the way up to the ninth-generation tablet released just last year. Today, Apple announced a redesigned iPad that brings the device more in line with what we've come to expect of gadgets in the 2020s — but it also comes with a considerable price increase.
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro join the bleeding edge with Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3
Google's latest phones have been available for a week now, and so far, we're quite smitten with them. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro both offer some excellent improvements over their counterparts, including refined hardware and some pretty impressive camera tricks. Of course, as Pixel phones, they're also eligible to check out in-development Android versions well before those changes roll out to everyone. If you've been dying for some beta action on your new hardware, you're in luck, as Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3 is now available.
Samsung Galaxy S23 leak indicates battery improvements
Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup was an iterative upgrade over the 2021 Galaxy S21 series. The non-Ultra models used a newer primary camera sensor and a faster chip, but overall these phones were not significantly different from their predecessors. Considering how good Samsung's flagship phones are, the company not changing too many things was not a wrong move. The Korean company is expected to follow the same formula for the Galaxy S23 next year with some minor design changes in tow. A new leak further confirms this, with Samsung possibly making some tweaks to address two major issues plaguing its current baby flagship.
Amazon's getting ready for the Pixel 7a way too early
Google launched the Pixel 6a a whole nine months after the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, pretty much just like we'd expect it to. Well, it's barely been a few days now since we got to meet the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and yet we're already talking about the upcoming Pixel 7a, thanks to some very premature action happening over on Amazon.
A powerful new Google Home automation feature is starting to roll out earlier than expected
Earlier this month, the Google Home app started getting a redesign, accidentally spilling some details about the Pixel Tablet in the process. The new look for the app is still in the preview phase, but even before that's ready for the masses, we're already getting a handy new automation trick — the ability to use device triggers for Assistant routines.
Samsung drip feeds stable One UI 5 update to at least one lucky user
It's been two months and one week since Android 13 went stable and all this time, we've been wondering when our phones — that is, not the Pixels, thank you very much — would get the update. Well, if you own a late model Samsung device, the one-word answer at this point is "days."
The metaverse is spreading to WhatsApp, with the release of avatars looming
WhatsApp continually adds new features, like we just saw with it getting the ability to create and share links to WhatsApp video and voice calls. Since it's owned by Meta, though, sometimes those new additions feel more in service of its parent's goals than anything — and right now, that means all things metaverse. We first learned about WhatsApp’s plans to implement Facebook’s Bitmoji-style avatars earlier this year, and now they're finally starting to arrive for some beta testers.
